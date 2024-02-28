How to Change Name in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Ever since Disney Dreamlight Valley came out, players have enjoyed roaming the big open world while hanging out with their favorite characters. Players have frequently requested some new customization options, and it seems Gameloft has listened. Here is how to change your name in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Recommended Videos

Disney Dreamlight Valley Name Change Steps

Image Source: Gameloft

The option to change name is located in the Settings menu of Disney Dreamlight Valley. Under it, look for the Help tab, the same place where you can enter codes and import avatars. Just search for the option called “Change Avatar Name”.

One of the most frequently asked questions since the release of Disney Dreamlight Valley is how players can change their in-game name. And now with The Laugh Floor update, that option is finally here. Until now, the only way to change your name was to make a new account entirely.

Now, Gameloft has explained how this option works in the latest patch notes for the game update. With the Name Change Feature, you can now create your avatar and appearance to be as unique as possible, switching both at any time.

As for the rules about the name you choose, just make sure it’s longer than two characters and that it’s not offensive in any way. Everything else is permitted. Simply type what you want when prompted and choose Submit when finished.

From that moment, every in-game character and everyone you encounter will call you by your newly chosen name. Another advantage of this option is that you can seemingly change your name an unlimited number of times. So, there are no restrictions and you can get called by different names every day if you want to.

That’s all you need to know about changing your name in Disney Dreamlight Valley. For more Twinfinite guides for this game, check how to get Sulley and Mike, the list of all recipes, or the complete content roadmap.