The first major update of Disney Dreamlight Valley in 2024 finally arrives on February 28. It’s called The Laugh Floor and, among other things, introduces our favorite characters from Monsters Inc. Here is our guide on how to get Sulley and Mike in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Recommended Videos

Image Source: Gameloft

The developers announced that The Laugh Floor update is free for all Disney Dreamlight Valley players. One of the major things in this update is the arrival of Mike and Sulley, the protagonists of Monster Inc. You can also see them in the official announcement image for the update.

In the description of The Laugh Floor update, developers say that players get the chance to help Mike Wazowski and Sulley through a brand new questline. They added that completing these tasks will allow you to ask the two new characters to join you in the Valley.

Also, the game now gives you new makeup and wig options for your in-game character. Besides that, you can choose to use Dream Styles inspired by Disney and Pixar’s Monster University and apply them to your new friends Mike and Sulley. What’s more, Monsters Inc. also brought updates to the Premium Shop.

How to Unlock Sulley and Mike in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Based on previous experiences with DDV updates and judging by the patch notes, to unlock these new characters, you will have to first unlock the entrance to the Monsters Inc. area in the castle. That will then transport you to The Laugh Floor realm.

Once you unlock the entrance and find yourself in the new area, that’s when you’ll probably meet Mike and Sulley and get the chance to explore the area.

It will be no different this time either, and the patch notes confirm that. They suggest that in the process of welcoming our friends from Monsters Inc. to the Valley, there will be brand new Friendship Quests. Completing the quests will give you new items.

If we, for example, remember the questline with The Beast and Belle, with the completion of every Friendship Quest for them, they were more fond of you and in the end, they confirmed your status as their close friend. There is no reason to believe it will be any different with Mike and Sulley.

That’s all there is to know so far when it comes to how to get Sulley and Mike in Disney Dreamlight Valley. For more Twinfinite guides for this game, check the complete Roadmap or our release time countdown.