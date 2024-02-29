Category:
Guides

How to Find Blue and Green Soda in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Is anyone thirsty?
Image of Nenad Milićević
Nenad Milićević
|
Published: Feb 29, 2024 05:35 am
Mike and Sulley in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Image Source: Gameloft

The first major update of Disney Dreamlight Valley in 2024 is here, and it brings two new characters – Sulley and Mike from Monsters, Inc. To move them into the Valley, you’ll have to complete some tasks first. Here is how to find Blue and Green Soda in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How To Get Blue and Green Soda in Dreamlight Valley

Mike and Sulley in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Image Source: Gameloft

After you meet Sulley and Mike in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you learn that they’re thirsty. Before you can take them to the Valley, you’ll need to provide them with drinks. That’s why Mike gives you two tokens to buy them three sodas, including the Blue and the Green ones. They can both be acquired from a vending machine in the Laugh Room.

Getting the Blue Soda is actually a pretty simple process. Approach the blue snacks vending machine and turn it on with the blue switch on the left side. Then pick up the beverage from it. Note that you also get three Slush Ices with the soda, so it would be wise to pick them up. You’ll need them for different recipes later in the game.

To get the Green Soda, go to the green snacks vending machine inside Roz’s office. Just smash it with your Pickaxe and pick up the drink that drops. After that’s done, you also have to get Sulley and Mike the Red Soda. To get that one, approach the red snacks vending machine and simply collect it.

When you get our Monsters, Inc. friends their desired drinks, that completes the series of quests you need to do to make Sulley and Mike new inhabitants of the Valley. To see the complete process of unlocking the new characters, check our guide for how to get Sulley and Mike in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

That’s all there is to know when it comes to how to find Blue and Green Soda in Disney Dreamlight Valley. For more Twinfinite guides, check how to change your in-game name, and all the recipes, or see the whole roadmap for this entertaining game.

