Disney Dreamlight Valley Hero Pose Quest Guide

Need some help completing the Hero Pose quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley? Landing in the second part of the new Rift in Time premium expansion, it’s a whole new quest line involving your village’s Ancient Ruins. To get some help clearing it, and seeing what you unlock, we’re here to help.

Valley Hero Pose Walkthrough in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To start the Hero Pose quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you first need to speak to Gaston. He tells you that the only way to access the new West Chamber of the ancient ruins is by placing a magical golden item on an altar. With that, you’re tasked with inspecting the Golden Omelet Recipe he gives you.

How to Make Golden Omelet

That’s easy enough to do, as you simply head into your inventory and hit Use on the Golden Omelet Recipe. This unearths all the required ingredients to make it, which you can find in the Cave of Wonders. Those ingredients are as follows:

Golden Eggs

Gemstone Cheese

Aged Venison

Golden Milk

Golden Pepper

Then, fast travel to the Cave of Wonders. It’s located in the Wastes area, which is north-west of the overall map. Once you arrive, head inside the giant statue’s mouth and start trekking down. Check the table below to see where each of the required items is located within the Cave of Wonders:

Item Name Location Golden Eggs In a pile in front of the main entrance to the Cave of Wonders. Dig them up using your shovel. Gemstone Cheese Up the main staircase then right, stopping at a gold pile just before a gap that opens out onto a puzzle room. Aged Venison Go up the staircase as soon as you enter, then follow the path to the left and take one more sharp left when there’s a fork in the path. Golden Milk Up the main staircase, through the door directly at the end of the cave, and down. Follow it all the way down and then go right when there’s a fork in the path. Golden Pepper Follow the left-hand trail from the main entrance, and by a glowing blue pillar is a pile to dig.

Once you have the five required ingredients, head to your closest Cooking Station and make the Golden Omelet. Then take it to Gaston to complete that objective.

How to Make Shiny LeFou

Next, you need to gather all the materials required to craft the Shiny LeFou. There are six items required, all of which you’ll find across your village.

Item Name Location Bronze Ingot x5 Crafting item made from Copper, Tin, and Coal Ore. Jade x3 Located in The Courtyard and The Overlook. Mine rocks to find them. Bumblestone x1 Located in The Borderlands. Mine rocks to find them. Alexandrite x1 Located in The Wastes and The Oasis. Mine rocks to find them. Spinel x1 Located in The Promenade and The Grove. Mine rocks to find them. Paints from Rapunzel’s Tower x1 Fast travel to Rapunzel’s Tower and collect paint sat on her desk.

Once you’ve collected all of these ingredients, head to a crafting bench and make Shiny LeFou. Add it to your inventory and take it back to Gaston. Once that’s done, the quest is completed! As a reward for your hard work, you get 1,000 Star Points.

