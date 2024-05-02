Gaston and the player character fishing in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Disney Dreamlight Valley Hero Pose Quest Guide

Complete the lengthy quest!
Luke Hinton
Published: May 2, 2024

Need some help completing the Hero Pose quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley? Landing in the second part of the new Rift in Time premium expansion, it’s a whole new quest line involving your village’s Ancient Ruins. To get some help clearing it, and seeing what you unlock, we’re here to help.

Valley Hero Pose Walkthrough in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To start the Hero Pose quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you first need to speak to Gaston. He tells you that the only way to access the new West Chamber of the ancient ruins is by placing a magical golden item on an altar. With that, you’re tasked with inspecting the Golden Omelet Recipe he gives you.

A doorstep and postbox in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Image Source: Gameloft

How to Make Golden Omelet

That’s easy enough to do, as you simply head into your inventory and hit Use on the Golden Omelet Recipe. This unearths all the required ingredients to make it, which you can find in the Cave of Wonders. Those ingredients are as follows:

  • Golden Eggs
  • Gemstone Cheese
  • Aged Venison
  • Golden Milk
  • Golden Pepper

Then, fast travel to the Cave of Wonders. It’s located in the Wastes area, which is north-west of the overall map. Once you arrive, head inside the giant statue’s mouth and start trekking down. Check the table below to see where each of the required items is located within the Cave of Wonders:

Item NameLocation
Golden EggsIn a pile in front of the main entrance to the Cave of Wonders. Dig them up using your shovel.
Gemstone CheeseUp the main staircase then right, stopping at a gold pile just before a gap that opens out onto a puzzle room.
Aged VenisonGo up the staircase as soon as you enter, then follow the path to the left and take one more sharp left when there’s a fork in the path.
Golden MilkUp the main staircase, through the door directly at the end of the cave, and down. Follow it all the way down and then go right when there’s a fork in the path.
Golden PepperFollow the left-hand trail from the main entrance, and by a glowing blue pillar is a pile to dig.

Once you have the five required ingredients, head to your closest Cooking Station and make the Golden Omelet. Then take it to Gaston to complete that objective.

How to Make Shiny LeFou

Next, you need to gather all the materials required to craft the Shiny LeFou. There are six items required, all of which you’ll find across your village.

Item NameLocation
Bronze Ingot x5Crafting item made from Copper, Tin, and Coal Ore.
Jade x3Located in The Courtyard and The Overlook. Mine rocks to find them.
Bumblestone x1Located in The Borderlands. Mine rocks to find them.
Alexandrite x1Located in The Wastes and The Oasis. Mine rocks to find them.
Spinel x1Located in The Promenade and The Grove. Mine rocks to find them.
Paints from Rapunzel’s Tower x1Fast travel to Rapunzel’s Tower and collect paint sat on her desk.

Once you’ve collected all of these ingredients, head to a crafting bench and make Shiny LeFou. Add it to your inventory and take it back to Gaston. Once that’s done, the quest is completed! As a reward for your hard work, you get 1,000 Star Points.

That’s all for this guide! For more, check out how to complete the Boutique Challenge in Disney Dreamlight Valley. We’ve also got a list of all recipes and tips on how to change your name.

Luke Hinton
Luke Hinton is a video games journalist currently working as Senior Guides Writer and Associate Editor at Twinfinite. He has undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in Journalism, Media, and Culture, and previously specialised in entertainment writing.