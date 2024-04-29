Looking for a Disney Dreamlight Valley Thrills and Frills update release time countdown? The tenth major update to Gameloft’s village-builder was announced on April Fools’ Day, but there’s no joking here at all. Instead, there are a bunch of new features to look out for, as well as extensions to the last update’s story expansion, A Rift in Time. Let’s get into it!

When Is the Disney Dreamlight Valley Thrills and Frills Release Time?

The Disney Dreamlight Valley Thrills and Frills update releases on May 1, 2024. Gameloft has yet to specify a precise release time, so we’ve set the timer to midnight EST. Of course, we’ll update this once we’ve got the official word.

Image Source: Gameloft

Towards the end of April 2024, Gameloft released a video unpacking everything to expect in the Thrills and Frills update to Disney Dreamlight Valley.

The biggest addition is the arrival of a new character in Disney Dreamlight Valley: Daisy Duck. Donald’s long-term partner was first teased on the most recent roadmap, but finally lands in Thrills and Frills. She comes alongside the Boutique. Here you can display Touch of Magic outfit designs for your visiting friends to try on.

Co-op play is the core of Thrills and Frills. Multiplayer isn’t new to the game, but in this new update you can unpack your Royal Tools at any point while roaming their village. This means you can fish with friends, clear out weeds, and tend to crops across their valley.

New camera features play into this too, as you can now take selfies with your friends posing in them, as opposed to just taking one alone. That’s on top of selfie functionality working inside rides in your parks, no matter whether they’re new additions or those you’ve had since the very start.

Dropping concurrently with Thrills and Frills is the second part of the A Rift in Time expansion. Provided you’ve purchased the Expansion Pass, you’ll get to play through this latest installment, The Spark of Imagination. In it, you will venture back into ancient ruins to find new puzzles and challenges, upgrade your equipment with the Royal Hourglass, and interact with the OG Disney character, Oswald.

That’s everything you need to know about the Disney Dreamlight Valley Thrills and Frills update. If you’re just starting out, read up on how to change your name in Disney Dreamlight Valley and all recipes in the game. For more like this, check out Zero to Hero Pixel Saga codes and the Type Soul Trello link.

