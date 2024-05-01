Need a Disney Dreamlight Valley Boutique Challenge walkthrough? Releasing as part of the new Thrills and Frills update, you’ll need to complete a few tasks in the Boutique area before you can unlock Daisy as a villager. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the entire process.

How To Complete Disney Dreamlight Valley Boutique Quest

To trigger the new Boutique quest in the first place, you need to speak with Mickey Mouse. He then sends you an email with various tasks for you to complete. The final, and hardest task is to complete a Boutique challenge.

At first, these objectives are quite simple. You have to use the Wonderland Amplification Elixir he gives you to spawn in Daisy’s house then water and place down the Mini Boutique item to collect the Boutique as a new building. Once you’ve decided where to place it in your village, head inside and talk to Daisy.

Daisy’s first task is for you to pick a Boutique item of your own creation and place it onto a mannequin or decoration. This plays into the social aspect of Thrills and Frills, which lets you buy other players’ creations and sell your own.

Completing a Boutique Challenge

After that, Daisy tasks you with completing a Boutique Challenge, but you don’t get much more information than that. Firstly, check your wardrobe and look at the right-hand side to see the parameters of the item Daisy wants. They are as follows:

Black

Simple

Calm

Casual Shoes or Casual Seating

Many players are reporting a problem with following these criteria and then selecting a clothing item. As such, for the time being, we recommend focusing on the furniture aspect. Therefore, you need to pick a black, simple, and calm piece of casual seating from your wardrobe. This will likely be one of the default black corner couches you can buy quite easily.

As long as you have the black shoes applied to one of the mannequins on the pedestal and the seating as described above, that should complete the Boutique Challenge.

Then go and speak to Daisy again and she’ll give you 100 Daisy Coins. The next time you chat to her it completes her pre-requisite quest, and you unlock her as a villager.

Then go and speak to Daisy again and she'll give you 100 Daisy Coins. The next time you chat to her it completes her pre-requisite quest, and you unlock her as a villager.

