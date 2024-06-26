The latest update to Disney Dreamlight Valley is bringing some familiar faces, directly from a classic Disney movie. That’s right, it’s both Mushu and Mulan making their debut in the game. If you’re wondering how to get Mulan in Disney Dreamlight Valley, we’re here to explain.

How to Unlock Mulan in Disney Dreamlight Valley

In order to get Mulan to your list of friends in Disney Dreamlight Valley, she wants you to complete a series of quests for her. Considering Mulan is a strong warrior, these quests are all about proving your worthiness and bravery.

The main quest you have to complete to get Mulan to join you is called A Defender’s Quest. It’s divided into three different subquests. They are the following:

Fishing for Precision : This is the simplest quest, as you simply have to catch ten salmon from the nearby river. Then, bring them back to Mulan. She will ask you to put them in the cauldron, marking the end of this part of the quest.

: This is the simplest quest, as you simply have to catch ten salmon from the nearby river. Then, bring them back to Mulan. She will ask you to put them in the cauldron, marking the end of this part of the quest. Brick-Breaking : You have to use your pickaxe to break eight training bricks. They are right behind the training maze where Mulan is.

: You have to use your pickaxe to break eight training bricks. They are right behind the training maze where Mulan is. Orienteering: You have to walk through a maze carrying stones. First, equip the training weights that Mulan gives you. While walking around with these weights in the maze, Mulan asks you to recover eight training pebbles that are hidden in the maze and bring them back to her. This completes the quest.

Image Source: Gameloft

After you have completed all the subquests related to A Defender’s Quest, make sure you’ve also completed all of Mushu’s quests. Then, a landslide hits the village. Mulan tasks you with clearing the road by digging up eight rocks and eight sand piles. You also have to gather ten broken logs by fishing them out from the river.

After this, Mulan asks you to plant trees to better protect the village. You’ll be given ten tree seeds to plant in the holes she has dug up, so do so and water them. After this, Mulan asks you to create sandbags, to help with flooding. They require 15 fiber and 40 brown sand. If you have the resources already you can go ahead and craft 20 sandbags at the near crafting table. Give them to Mulan then follow her. After this, you can suggest to her that she should visit Dreamlight Valley. That’s it!

That’s all we have for you on how to get Mulan in Disney Dreamlight Valley. For more information on the game, check out our guides on the best Disney Dreamlight Valley mods and how to change name.

