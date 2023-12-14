Where to Find & Get Pecharunt in Indigo Disk

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Indigo DIsk expansion has marked the debut of several new Pokemon species for players to discover and obtain.

However, some of these new ‘Mons have proven themselves to be quite a mystery, especially in regards to where they can be found and captured. If you find yourself curious about Pecharunt, then we’ve got all the information you’ll need.

Pokemon Indigo Disk – How to Find Pecharunt? Answered

Many new Pokemon have made an appearance in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC, with multiple of them being new Legendary Pokemon species, such as the mysterious Terapagos. However, it seems these Pokemon have proven themselves to be quite the tricksters, with many Trainers struggling to locate them in-game. This same scenario involves Pecharunt, which has become a bit of an enigma in the Indigo Disk.

While the data for Pecharunt has been located and revealed in many leaks, this Pokemon is yet to make an appearance in the wild of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk. No wonder Trainers are having a tough time searching for it in the wild — it literally doesn’t exist!

Reasons for this may be that Pecharunt could be added in a future update or event, perhaps an add-on post-game storyline, or even in the form of a special Tera Raid event. At this point, it’s impossible to tell, so unfortunately all that us eager Trainers can do is sit and wait until we get some solid confirmation on when this mysterious ‘Mon may make a legitimate appearance.

Unfortunately, that's all the information we have to offer when it comes to Pecharunt at this stage. We'll be sure to come back and update here with any future details