What the Max Quota Is in Lethal Company

Lethal Company is a multiplayer horror game that tasks players with exploring Moons and facilities, collecting loot, and selling them to meet their quota. Fail to meet that objective, and it’s game over. If you’re wondering what the maximum quota is in Lethal Company, here’s what you need to know.

Lethal Company Max Quota Explained

At the time of writing, there doesn’t seem to be a max quota in Lethal Company. As long as you can keep meeting it, the game will just keep ramping up the difficulty. This makes sense, considering that the game doesn’t even have an ending, and could technically go on forever if you were able to keep up with the demands.

From scouring Reddit and the Steam Community pages, players have reported being able to go all the way up to 5,000 Credits for their quota, which is an incredible feat.

On average, experienced players should be able to hit the 2,000 mark fairly reliably in a full team of four randoms. If all four players are experienced and able to coordinate well with each other, you should be able to hit 3,000 to 4,000 fairly comfortably. By the time you hit the 5,000 mark, the game would’ve gotten so incredibly challenging that most team will probably give up or die at that point.

How to Get the Most Credits

If you’re wondering how players are getting into the thousands, well it all comes down to the Moons you’re exploring and how well you do. The most expensive Moons — Dine, Rend, and Titan — offer the best loot, though they’re also the most dangerous.

Dine and Rend, in particular, will always spawn the Mansion, which contains tons of valuable loot like toys and paintings. These three Moons are also the most expensive to route to, however, so you’ll need to do well on the lower level Moons first before you’re able to travel to them.

Eventually, you’ll get to a point where you’re repeating runs on Titan to meet the ever-increasing quota, and this will help you get into the thousands.

That’s all you need to know about what the max quota is in Lethal Company. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.