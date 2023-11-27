Lethal Company Players Quickly Discover Why Titan Is the Actual Worst

If you’re a fairly new Lethal Company player, chances are good you’ve only just explored some of the more basic Moons like Vow and Experimentation. You don’t quite yet have enough Credits to go to the more dangerous ones like Dine, Rend, or — god forbid — Titan.

And you know what? Take your time. Enjoy the expeditions on Experimentation, because once you start hitting up Titan, you’ll quickly see how insane Lethal Company can get.

Reddit user u/Remote-Success7383 posted a short clip of their latest expedition on Titan, and it’s pretty much a hell hole. You can check out the clip for yourself down below:

Basically, the crew runs into a Ghost Girl while exiting the facility, only to look down to see a dangerous ass dog just stomping up and down the stairs right outside. Okay, fine. The crew can just stay put for a while and wait for the dog to leave. But no. Turn around, and there’s a giant plant monster just over there waiting to jump your bones.

The monster spawns on Titan are so much more intense than any other Moon, and Lethal Company quickly becomes a real test of team coordination and seeing how well you can perform under pressure. The loot is great, but whether you can actually make it out intact and with anything at all is another question.

Lethal Company is now availble on PC via Steam.