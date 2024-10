Toilet Tower Defense Tier List (October 2024)

There are over 100 units in Toilet Tower Defense, including cameras, TVs, speakers, toilets, and other types. In this guide, we’ll be giving you a tier list of the best units in Toilet Tower Defense! It also includes their respective costs and types.

Best Units Tier List for Toilet Tower Defense

Rankings Units SS Upgraded Titan Clockman, Upgraded Titan Drill Man, DJ TV Man, Hyper Upgraded Titan Speakerman, Astro Upgraded Titan Cameraman, Speaker Repair Drone, Chief Clockman, Green Laser Cameraman, Upgraded Titan Cinemaman, Sinister Titan TV Man, Mewing TV Man, Mewing TV Man, Mech Bunny Titan, Titan Clover Man S Clockwoman, Camera Repair Drone, Ghost Cameraman, Leprechaun Cameraman, Classic Cameraman, Large Laser Cameraman, Upgraded Titan Cameraman, Toxic Upgraded Titan Cameraman, Scientist Mech, Healer TV Woman, Titan Bunny Cameraman, Upgraded Mech Cameraman, Upgraded Mech Cameraman, Titan Clockman, Corrupted Cameraman, Jetpack Mace Cameraman, Red Laser Cameraman, Cupid Camerawoman, Titan Present Man, Shotgun Cameraman A Medic Cameraman, Glitch Cameraman, Shield Cameraman, Titan Drill Man, Saw Upgraded Titan Cameraman, Upgraded Camera Spider, Mace Cameraman, Upgraded Titan Speakerman, Speakerwoman’s Rose Farm, Ohio Cameraman, Jetpack Cameraman, Laser Gun Cameraman, Katana Speakerwoman, Easter Speakerman, Lucky Speakerman, Scientist Cameraman, Alarm Clockman B Secret Agent, Titan TV Man, Spear Speakerman, Mech Cameraman, Rocket Cameraman, Titan Cinemaman, Camera Helicopter, Dual Bat Speakerman, Turkey Speakerman, Large TV Man, DJ Speakerman, Announcer Cameraman, Ninja Cameraman, Elf Camerawoman, Medic Cameraman, Pendulum Clockman, Large Heart Speakerman, Large Cameraman, Titan Speakerman, Camera Attack Helicopter, Surveillance Camerawoman, Bat Speakerman, Large Firework Cameraman

SS-Tier Units

All the following units are completely overpowered and will serve you well in almost all case scenarios. The new Upgraded Titan Clockman is especially powerful with its extended Time Stop ability, for which there’s no counter.

Units Cost Types Upgraded Titan Clockman 3500 Piercing, Splash, Time Stop Upgraded Titan Drill Man 4000 Single Target DJ TV Man 250 Booster Hyper Upgraded Titan Speakerman 2000 AOE Astro Upgraded Titan Cameraman 2500 Slowing, Splash Speaker Repair Drone 200 Unstunning Chief Clockman 1500 Spawner, AOE, Booster Green Laser Cameraman 150 Single Target, Slowing Upgraded Titan Cinemaman 3000 AOE, Stuns Sinister Titan TV Man 1500 AOE, Splash Mewing TV Man 500 AOE, Stuns Meçh Bunny Titan 2500 AOE, Piercing, Booster Titan Clover Man 1777 AOE, Single Target, Barrier

S-Tier Units

Don’t worry if you can’t afford a certain type of unit from the SS-tier batch, don’t worry. There are more solid choices here! This list of units offers some truly powerful abilities but a tad cheaper.

Units Cost Types Clockwoman 600 Single Target, Booster Camera Repair Drone 300 Healer Ghost Cameraman 1000 Single Target, Can’t be stunned Leprechaun Cameraman 777 Piercing, Booster, Can’t be stunned Classic Cameraman 600 Splash Large Laser Cameraman 450 Single Target Upgraded Titan Cameraman 1500 AOE, Single Target Toxic Upgraded Titan Cameraman 2000 Splash Scientist Mech 1500 Movable, Can’t be stunned Healer TV Woman 1200 Splash, Healer Titan Bunny Cameraman 600 AOE, Piercing, Single Target Upgraded Mech Cameraman 600 Multi-Target Titan Clockman 2000 Splash, Time Stop Corrupted Cameraman 600 Single Target Jetpack Mace Cameraman 300 Single Target Red Laser Cameraman 550 Single Target Cupid Camerawoman 100 Piercing Titan Present Man 1000 AOE, Splash Shotgun Cameraman 150 Single Target

A-Tier Units

The following units may not be as overpowered as the ones mentioned above, but they’re still very good. Most of these units are effective attackers with lots of cool tricks under their sleeves.

Units Cost Types Medic Cameraman 300 Unstunning Glitch Cameraman 500 Single Target Shield Cameraman 250 Single Target, Stun Blocker Titan Drill Man 750 Single Target, Stun Blocker Saw Upgraded Titan Cameraman 1750 Single Target Upgraded Camera Spider 400 Movable Sniper, Multitarget, Splash Mace Cameraman 200 Single Target, Stun Blocker Upgraded Titan Speakerman 1000 Single Target, Multitarget, AOE Speakerwoman’s Rose Farm 150 Farmer Ohio Cameraman 100 Single Target Jetpack Cameraman 300 Single Target Laser Gun Cameraman 250 Single Target Katana Speakerwoman 100 Single Target Easter Speakerman 300 AOE Lucky Speakerman 177 AOE Healer Scientist Cameraman 100 Farmer Alarm Clockman 500 AOE

B-Tier Units

If you haven’t much Robux to spend, it’s not the end of the world. But if you don’t want to run around with cheap common units, then these ones are still very much usable.

Units Cost Types Secret Agent 1000 Single Target Titan TV Man 1000 AOE Spear Speakerman 100 Single Target Mech Cameraman 400 Multi Damage, Slowing Rocket Cameraman 250 Splash Titan Cinemaman 2000 AOE Camera Helicopter 200 Unit Spawner Dual Bat Speakerman 200 Single Target Turkey Speakerman 150 AOE Large TV Man 400 AOE DJ Speakerman 200 Booster Announcer Cameraman 300 Booster Ninja Cameraman 200 Single Target Elf Camerawoman 100 Single Target Medic Cameraman 300 Unstunning Pendulum Clockman 250 Splash Large Heart Speakerman 100 AOE, Single Target Large Cameraman 200 Single Target Titan Speakerman 500 Single Target Camera Attack Helicopter 200 Splash Surveillance Camerawoman 200 Single Target Bat Speakerman 700 Single Target Large Firework Cameraman 400 Splash

That’s it for our tier list of the best units in Roblox Toilet Tower Defense. For more Roblox, check out guides on how to get Mewing TV Man and value list. We’ve also got Pixel Tower Defense codes, a Five Nights TD tier list, and Anime Vanguards tier list.

