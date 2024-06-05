Roblox Toilet Tower Defense lets you collect various units to help you win battles. One of the rarest units you can obtain is Mewing TV Man, which is locked behind a limited-time event. Here’s how to get Mewing TV Man in Toilet Tower Defense.

Image Source: Roblox

Mewing TV Man is a Legendary unit that players could obtain during the April Fools event in Toilet Tower Defense. This event was held on April 1st, 2024, and featured a new chest called the Jester Crate. Each treasure chest costs 200 Gold. It could be purchased from the Summoning area. The Jester Crate gives you a chance to obtain four units:

Mewing TV Man

Microwave Man

Ohio Cameraman

Titan Sigma Man

Unfortunately, if you didn’t participate in this limited-time event, then you can no longer get the Jester Crate. However, that doesn’t mean that it’s impossible to obtain Mewing TV Man for new players. You can still get this Legendary unit using three methods:

Post Office

Trading

Marketplace

If you have a friend that has Mewing TV Man, you can ask them to send you one via the Post Office. Note that you need to pay 100 Gold as a delivery fee. Another way to get this Legendary unit is via Trade; You need to find another player who wants to exchange units with you.

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

The most reliable way to get Mewing TV Man is by visiting the Marketplace. Here, players can sell all the extra units they don’t want to others. When I went to this area, there were four Mewing TV Man available for 310 Gems. Be warned that the Marketplace is constantly changing, and it’s not guaranteed that you can get this Legendary unit in the future.

That’s everything you need to know on how to get Mewing TV Man in Toilet Tower Defense. Twinfinite has more Roblox content that you may want to read before leaving, such as Tower Defense Simulator and AU Reborn codes.

