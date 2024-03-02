Category:
All AU Reborn Codes in Roblox (March 2024)

Become the ultimate warrior!
Updated March 2, 2024

We’ve unleashed the new AU:R code.

If you’re after an action-packed fight-’em-up brimming with famous Anime characters, then AU Reborn is a great choice. Not only will you be able to team up with your pals and battle other players on the server, but you’ll also level up and grow in power to become the ultimate warrior. For those who’ve arrived here, you’re probably wondering what all the AU Reborn codes are in Roblox. We’ve got your back, as down below we’ve got all the latest codes that you’ll need. Let’s jump in!

All Working AU Reborn Codes in Roblox

These are all the active codes that you can redeem for free items in AU Reborn on Roblox right now:

  • !code RERELEASE – 25 Gems and 25k Cash (New)
  • !code 70klikes – Free Cash and Tokens
  • !code 40klikes – Free Cash and Tokens
  • !code 30klikes – Free Cash and Tokens
  • !code 20klikes – Free Cash and Tokens

All Expired AU Reborn Codes in Roblox

Here are all the expired codes in AU Reborn on Roblox:

  • !code 5klikes – Free Rewards
  • !code 10klikes – Free Token
  • !code b41t3d – 50 Cash

How to Redeem Codes in AU Reborn

Redeeming codes in AU Reborn is slightly unusual compared to many other games on Roblox. Simply follow these steps:

  • Launch AU Reborn on Roblox.
  • Tap on the chat-box in the top left-hand side of your screen.
  • Type in a code form the list of working codes above. Make sure to leave a space after “code”.
  • Press ‘Enter’ and enjoy your new freebies. You’re welcome!
All AU: Reborn codes
Image Source: The Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

So, what do you know: That's everything you need to know about all the AU Reborn codes are in Roblox. For more, here's how to get all the markers in Find the Markers.

Roblox RoBending Online Codes (March 2024)
Two characters fighting in RoBending Online.
Category:
Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Roblox
Roblox
Roblox RoBending Online Codes (March 2024)
Luke Hinton Mar 2, 2024
All Anime Spirits Codes (March 2024)
all-roblox-codes-in-anime-spirits
Category:
Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Roblox
Roblox
All Anime Spirits Codes (March 2024)
Brady Klinger-Meyers Mar 2, 2024
Don't Move Codes (March 2024)
Promo image for Don't Move.
Category:
Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Don't Move Codes (March 2024)
Ana Mitic Mar 2, 2024
Dylan Chaundy
Dylan is a Senior Writer at Twinfinite and has been with the site for over two years, and in the games media industry for over a decade. He typically covers horror, RPGs, shooters, Roblox, indie titles and movies, and loves reading, pizza and skateboarding; ideally, at the same time. He has a degree in English Literature from Aberystwyth University, Wales. He thinks FTL may be the most perfect game ever created.