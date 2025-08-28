Supraworld Walkthrough Guide — All Solutions & Achievements

Supraworld is a game of many puzzles and secret areas, which takes place in the toy world, consisting of three distinct areas: Floor Town, Castle, and the area in between. Your task is to solve puzzles and save the princess from captivity in the Castle. This guide will provide you with all the solutions to both story and optional puzzles, allowing you to complete the game in just a couple of hours.

Area #1: Floor Town

After creating your character, start this journey by opening the panel on the wall of the starting room to your right and picking up a pair of Movable Legs. Then, follow these steps:

Leave the room and interact with green glowing lamps to turn on the lights in the hallways. Pick up a giant key at the closed door and walk around it via the hallway. Open the window that leads to the other side of the door and throw the key to unlock it. Open the door and speak to all the NPCs on the top and bottom floors. As soon as you leave the house, you’ll be given your first mission.

All Eight Egg Locations

Once you’re outside the house, start by collecting all the available Euro coins. When you have some, purchase the Egg Opener at the Eggsquistie purchase shop. Now you need to find 8 Yellow Eggs and bring them to the egg machine.

Egg #1 stands on top of a tall spring to the left of the Egg Opener. Hit the spring for the egg to drop.

stands on top of a tall spring to the left of the Egg Opener. Hit the spring for the egg to drop. Egg #2 can be found right behind the Eggsquisite shop under the giant fan.

can be found right behind the Eggsquisite shop under the giant fan. Egg #3 is hidden behind the giant matchstick boxes. Push the boxes inside and walk around until you reach the egg.

is hidden behind the giant matchstick boxes. Push the boxes inside and walk around until you reach the egg. Egg #4 can be seen behind the green fence with rotating playing cards, which you can simply flip by pushing them.

can be seen behind the green fence with rotating playing cards, which you can simply flip by pushing them. Egg #5 is hidden on top of the platform made up of old audio cassettes, which you can reach by walking up the circuit board. Push the horizontal matchstick box outside and use it to jump over to the other side.

is hidden on top of the platform made up of old audio cassettes, which you can reach by walking up the circuit board. Push the horizontal matchstick box outside and use it to jump over to the other side. Egg #6 is covered in chocolate and stands on top of a structure behind the Eggsquisite shop to your right. Use your Blowgun to let it drop and place it next to a giant fan in front of the shop. Once you blow your gun at the fan, the chocolate will melt, revealing the egg.

is covered in chocolate and stands on top of a structure behind the Eggsquisite shop to your right. Use your Blowgun to let it drop and place it next to a giant fan in front of the shop. Once you blow your gun at the fan, the chocolate will melt, revealing the egg. Egg #7 is the trickiest one, as it requires you to get hold of several keys: Locate three giant straws hanging off the ceiling to the left of the Eggsquisite shop. Blow into the straws from below using your Blowgun. This will drop a blue key from the ceiling, so pick it up. Bring the blue key across the yard past the giant coffer cup that’s turned upside down. Here, you need to get past the blue guy, who will keep kicking the blue key out of your arms, saying: “No blue keys!” Walk around him and use the platform to throw the key over the blue guy into the hallway. Use the blue key to unlock the blue lock on the door in the hallway. Pick up the purple key and bring it to the guy with a purple cloud. Unlock the purple lock on the door and pick up the egg inside the room.

is the trickiest one, as it requires you to get hold of several keys:

Egg #8 requires you to unlock the puzzle room located where you’ve found the chocolate egg previously: Locate the enclosure with green blocks across the yard, blocked by the giant playing card. Since the puzzle room with the final egg inside is also blocked by the playing card, these two are connected. Pick up a piece of weight at the stairs using your S.T.R.O.N.G. module and use it to push and keep the playing card open that’s across the room. Now, when the playing card is removed and stays open, you can pick up the egg that’s not blocked anymore inside the room.

requires you to unlock the puzzle room located where you’ve found the chocolate egg previously:

All Eight Egg Rewards List

Put each egg in the Egg Opener to receive rewards, including:

Solver’s Handbook that provides hints on how to solve puzzles. Crouch ability that allows you to bend your knees. J.U.M.P. ability that allows you to jump very high. R.U.N. (Really Urgent Navigation) will increase your field of view. Blowgun is very useful for blowing at things. S.T.R.O.N.G. module allows you to move things that you can’t typically lift. Jump Height x2 allows you to jump twice as high. Max Health +1 grants you even more HP.

Unlock Dash Ability

But the egg abilities aren’t the only ones you can unlock in this game. There’s also Dash, which is actually one of the most useful abilities. It can be found in a secret place right under the platform with the red gate.

Enter the tiny opening from the top of the platform and prepare to resist some small mobs with your Blowgun. Then, follow the staircase around the wall and cross to the second half of the secret area. There, you should see an already open egg with the Dash ability ready to be picked up.

Laser Dice Puzzle + Cardboard Achievement (Optional)

If you wish to increase your Dash damage, then you need to solve the optional Laser Dice puzzle:

You can find the dice under the giant red suitcase in Floor Town. Pick up the dice and hold them over the flames to heat up. Then, throw the blazing dice at the cardboard behind it to burn and open a secret area. Pick up the dice again and place it on the red button to open the passage door. Walk outside the cage and use your Blowgun on the dice for it to pass through the flames. Pick up the dice on the other side and place them on top of the giant nail. Step on the pad behind the nail and use your Blowgun on the dice again to trigger the pad. This should launch you up into the air, where you can land on the platform under the ceiling. Follow the path until you reach a gift box with Dash Damage +1.

Map Egg Location (Optional)

Although the world map should be available by default, in this game, you have to unlock it before you can see what’s located and where.

Locate the giant platform with the red gate, where you had to enter a small hole to get the Dash ability. Drop a weight on the red button below to lift the red gate, which you can use to jump to the nearby platform. Keep ascending the levels until you reach the Map egg on the very top.

Worthy Achievement (Optional)

One of the hardest achievements to unlock in Floor Town is the Floor is Lava mini-game, where you need to jump on top of nine chips of different colors without touching the ground. If you accidentally touch the ground, you have to start from the yellow chip again and follow the path shown in the image above.

Yellow Blue Red Pink Violet Green Brown Black/White Black/Yellow

Sponge Suit + Lettuce Puzzles (Optional)

These two puzzles are connected, and although they may seem required by the story, they’re actually optional and can be skipped if you manage to unlock the second floor of the Castle in the following area. But if you still decide to solve these two puzzles, then here’s what you need to do:

Go to the roof of the building next to a hat shop. Use the magnet to insert the round battery through a ventilation hole. When the battery goes through the hole, insert it into the battery slot. Pick up the red horseshoe magnet and use it to connect the two electric cords on the roof. This will allow the hero of the game to put on the Sponge Suit.

Once he puts on the suit, follow him to the lettuce farmer’s location to water the plants. But you need to help him get there:

Use your Blowgun to blow up the red balloon, which can hold the entrance door for the hero. When the hero approaches the lettuce farmer, use your Dash ability on the hero. This will trigger the watering effect, which will allow the lettuce to grow.

Later on, you can use the lettuce to solve another optional puzzle, so it’s still good to solve this puzzle too, even if you decide to unlock the second floor of the Castle.

Fixed Achievement (Optional)

There’s one more simple achievement that you can unlock for a 100% walkthrough, and all you need to do is use your Blowgun on the cartridges, which clears the dust away.

High Achievement (Optional)

Above the room with toys, there’s a white lamp, which you can actually reach and unlock this achievement if you manage to jump on top of it. The trick is to speed up the giant fan mechanism that’s located next to the Egg Opener and use Double Jump to reach the lamp above.

Area #2: Outside Floor Town

After you collect all eight eggs, you can leave the Floor Town and move into the next area, which begins as soon as you cross “The Hero” marker turned upside down. Speak to the NPC at the entrance to the new area and explore it thoroughly to start solving the necessary story puzzles.

Fashion Designer Puzzle

You can start solving puzzles in no particular order, but it’s really easy to spot the fashion shop with mannequins inside. Here’s what you need to do:

Go to the back of the shop and enter a small cabin in the corner. Pick up a thimble from the bed, which looks like a hat. Bring it back to the front of the shop and put it on the mannequin’s head at the window.

Water Crossed Puzzle

If you’ve reached the water basin, then you can easily cross it to unlock the path into the castle where the princess is held captive.

Jump on top of the platform behind the trees and mushrooms. Jump from the platform onto the top of the mushrooms and trees until you reach the platform above the water basin. Push the wooden raft from the platform into the water. Jump on the raft and use either the Magnetic Die or the Blowgun to make the raft move, crossing to the other side.

Toothpick Egg Location

Near the water basin, you should see another hole in the ground, but this time it’s covered with glass instead of being flooded.

Bring the same weight as before when you acquired the Egg #8 in the Free Town. Drop the weight onto the surface of the glass to shatter it. Jump down and follow the path to the very end (turn on the light switches if it’s too dark). Pick up the Toothpick Egg and open it at the Egg Opener. Pick up the Toothpick item, which can be used to stab things.

Jimmy’s Puzzle

In one of the corners near the entrance to the castle, you can see a mini-game with one figure called Jimmy. Your task is to make it move, and here’s how:

Bring a Magnetic Die to the area with Jimmy and roll it. He’ll move according to the number on the die. Keep rolling the die until Jimmy reaches the button and jumps on it. This will unlock the area behind Jimmy’s mini-game.

Toothpin Location

After picking up a Toothpick and unlocking the area behind Jimmy’s mini-game, you can finally pick up the Toothpin ability.

Enter the area behind Jimmy’s mini-game and equip your Toothpick. Stick the Toothpick into the Reset hole of the giant potato. Pick up the Magnetic Die and jump on top of the giant milk pack. Drop the die on top of a connector to unlock the path under Jimmy’s mini-game. Enter the room and purchase the Toothpin for 99 cents, which allows you to stick your Toothpick into soft surfaces.

Unlock the Arena

Before you can fight the boss of the area, you need to open up an Arena, which is located to the west of the castle entrance.

Approach the path blocker with the jet stream. Pick up a thimble and hold it over the flame to make it hot. Bring the hot thimble to the large cardboard cover and throw it at the cardboard to burn. Once the cardboard is set on fire, it’ll reveal the path into the arena.

Defeat the Lighter Boss

As soon as you enter the Arena, the boss fight with the Lighter that spews fire begins. Here’s how you can beat him:

Run to the other end of the arena and climb up the platform. Jump from the platform into the hole in the wall. Pick up a battery and bring it down onto the Arena. Move the battery into the slot in the wall with the cord. This will light up one half of the cord attached to a pack of milk. You need to step on the connector at the end of the cord to make the pack spill some milk. Just be sure that the Lighter boss is standing right next to it so that milk can extinguish his flames. Once he’s left with no fire burning, dash at him to break the boss into pieces.

Unlock the Castle

Finally, you can unlock the third area of the game, which is the Castle, where the princess is held captive. Here’s how to do it:

Once the Lighter boss has been defeated, return to the top of the platform, which you used to grab the battery. There, you should find a purple key, which you need to pick up. Return to the entrance of the castle and use the key to open the purple lock.

Thought Reading Egg Location (Optional)

If you’d like to reveal what some silent NPCs are thinking about in the game, then be sure to open the ThoughtReading egg, which can be found on a platform right behind the giant sneaker. But it’s impossible to get on top of the platform without a special hat. Here’s what you need to do:

Speak to the NPC located under a giant book. He’ll ask you to bring him six stacks of hay, which you can find at the following locations: On top of the giant book, right above the hat maker NPC.

Behind the red gate, next to a chocolate machine in Floor Town.

In the house behind the fashion store.

Next to a water basin.

Under the area with acid.

Near the ThoughtReading egg itself. When you bring the NPC all six stacks of hay, he’ll make you a straw hat. Bring the hat to the mannequin at the fashion store and put it on his head. Then, follow the hero wearing the same hat to the location of the Thought Reading egg. Jump on top of the hero’s straw hat and jump on the platform with the egg, which you can open at the Egg Opener.

See Ghosts Egg Location (Optional)

If you look carefully around the water basin, you’ll see a small opening to the west of the pool. There you can find another egg:

Enter the opening and push the red button on the wall facing the opposite direction. When the wall lifts up, dash forward before it closes again. Use the weight to push another red button behind the wall to keep the wall up and pick up an egg. As a result, you’ll get an ability where ghosts will appear to show you the way, which is very helpful at solving puzzles.

RGB Puzzle (Optional)

Near the castle entrance, you can find a red balloon and an elevator. This one may not seem evident at first, but here’s what you can do:

Stick a Toothpin into a chunk of plasticine next to a deflated red balloon. Use your Blowgun to blow up the balloon until it touches the other end of the Toothpin. Once the balloon pops, the elevator will come down. Jump on top of the elevated platform and wait for it to go up again. Now jump to the next platform, follow it to the end, and turn right. There you’ll find two buttons: red and green. But first, you need to stick a Toothpin in the soft red wall in the area behind the button. Press the red button to summon the mob, and use your Blowgun to make the mob hit the Toothpin.

This action should unlock a whole new area, which is another puzzle of its own. Here’s what you need to do:

Press the green button in the corner to light up the map on the wall. Return to the first room with two buttons and use your Blowgun to push the matchstick box. Enter the secret area behind the box and press another green button under the stairs. Return to the first room again and jump to the ceiling by sticking Toothpins into the walls. Press another green button under the ceiling to unlock a new area.

Laser Magnet Puzzle (Optional)

Before you can start solving this complicated puzzle, you must first obtain the gas mask:

Find a standing ruler and roll the cylinder to it. Jump on top of a cylinder in the direction of a ruler in such a way that you hit the ruler and immediately jump backwards. This should help you land on top of a platform, which is otherwise unreachable. Pick up the gas mask from the platform.

Now you need to put the gas mask on the mannequin at the fashion store and return to the NPC near the ruler:

Watch the NPC press the button, which activates the giant laser. Pick up the red horseshoe magnet from the nearby shelf and place it on top of the transparent platform above the laser. Remove the battery from the giant milk pack behind the laser and hold it to block the laser ray. This will unlock a secret door, and since the magnet will keep holding the battery, you can pick up the Toothpick Cooldown ability from the gift box.

Respawn Puzzle (Optional)

The following puzzle is much more elaborate than it may seem, but you can be really quick about it if you do this:

Pick up a piece of lettuce from the roof next to a deflated red balloon. Bring the lettuce to the hearth and wait for the giant snail to emerge. Use the lettuce to lure the snail to the fire burning in the hearth. If you throw the lettuce into the fire, the snail will extinguish it, revealing a secret path behind. Enter the room and break the wall next to a bed using Dash ability. In the next room, pick up a battery and insert it into the ceiling. Bring the red horseshoe magnet to the same room and drop it on the floor. Press the “Esc” key and select the “Respawn” option. If you did everything right, you should respawn in the secret area to unlock this achievement.

SIM Card + Regal Stormtrooper (Optional)

The following two puzzles are interconnected, so you need to do them together. Start by extracting a SIM card:

Return to the Floor Town and find a tablet, which looks like a TV, hanging over the western side of the starting house. Jump on top of this tablet TV and use your Toothpin to extract a SIM card. Pick up the SIM card and bring it all the way to the water basin outside the Floor Town. Enter the area with a giant red horseshoe hanging off the ceiling. If you follow the pathway to the end, you’ll see another tablet and a dead end. Touch the tablet with your SIM card to unlock the secret pathway.

In the next area, you won’t be able to pass the guardian with the SIM card in your hands, so do the following:

Stick a sim card under the wall next to the guardian and use your Blowgun to push it into the next hallway. Before moving further, look up and throw a toothpick at the ceiling for the dice to drop down. Hold the dice over a flame to heat it up and throw it at the cardboard on the wall to reveal a new path. Throw a toothpick at the red button on the ceiling to activate the red laser beam. Use your Blowgin to turn the playing card on the ceiling, blocking the laser beam. Then, walk past the guardian and pick up the SIM card on the other side. Touch another tablet with the SIM card to unlock a secret treasure room. Pick up the Stormtrooper’s helmet from one of the chests and return to the fashion store. Put the Stormtrooper’s helmet on the mannequin to unlock a new achievement.

Plants Puzzle (Optional)

If you solved the laser magnet, then you probably have noticed a wall with six bushes. The third bush from the left has no nail on top, which means that you can push it aside. Behind the bush, you’ll find a secret area, so look upwards to find the giant question mark and unlock this achievement.

Area #3: The Castle

As soon as you enter the Castle, you’ll have two options: to either turn left or right. If previously, you decided not to bother unlocking the optional Sponge Suit and Lettuce achievements, then you need to turn left and unlock the second floor.

The Castle: Second Floor

If you took a left turn, then you must be prepared to face two waves of enemies, including weaker and stronger mobs:

Survive the first couple of waves of weaker mobs by dashing at them. When the next section is unlocked, get ready to fight off waves of bigger mobs with maces. Note that maces rotate, so choose to dash when the mace’s head is turned away from you. You must hit-dash bigger mobs several times to defeat them. If you survive the second wave, this will unlock the staircase. Just go up the stairs to unlock the second floor of the Castle.

Note that as soon as you unlock the second floor, you’ll get both Sponge Suit and Lettuce achievements unlocked without actually doing them.

The Castle Top

A few more enemy mobs will be waiting for you on the second floor, blocking the entrance to the Castle Top:

Defeat the mobs as before and note the position of the entrance to the top, blocked by a giant playing card. Now circle the second floor and squeeze into the hole behind the blocked entrance. There should be a switch that you must pull to unlock the entrance. Go back to the entrance and walk up the stairs to the Castle Top. As you ascend the stairs, your path will be blocked by the flame of fire. Do nothing but wait for the hero to appear and extinguish the fire. Now you can finally ascend the rest of the staircase.

Save the Princess

Note that as soon as you drop into the next arena, you’ll immediately face the final boss of the game for one tough battle:

There are two buttons at the other end of the arena: the bottom one drops water, and the top one triggers a flamethrower. Try to keep a distance from the boss, or he’ll try to smash you with his entire weight. First, you need to heat him up with fire, and then once he’s hot, drop water on him. Finally, approach him carefully to make him drop his weight, which will cause him to self-destruct under his own weight after being hit with fire and water. Now pick up the purple key and follow the narrow tube to the very end.

Once you’ve left the final boss arena, you can open the purple lock that’s holding the princess and release her from captivity.

That’s everything you need to know on how to complete the Supraworld walkthrough. For more guides, check out Is This Seat Taken? Walkthrough Guide — All Solutions and No Sleep For Kaname Date Walkthrough Guide.

