Is This Seat Taken? Walkthrough Guide — All Solutions

Here are the answers to all the puzzles in Is This Seat Taken?

Have you ever wanted to take charge and organize people by placing them on different seats? Well, you can do all that in Is This Seat Taken? This fantastic puzzle game will make you think more than twice before finding the right solutions. But if you follow our guide, then you’ll be able to complete it in just a couple of hours without breaking a sweat.

City #1: Barcelona

The first few passengers that you need to pick up will be really easy. But here’s the short breakdown for each of the stages:

Place the first passenger onto the back seat (anywhere). Place the next two passengers by the windows (separately). When taking on three passengers, place the Square and the Hat at the windows, and the one who wants to be with Alexis in the middle.

In The Limo

Place the two Circle passengers together in the backseat, a Square at the window, another Square on the front seat, and keep the Triangle in the middle.

Now add more passengers to the middle seat and readjust the others to the windows.

Finally, fill up both of the front and back seats, leaving only one passenger in the middle.

In The Cinema

Keep most of the viewers in the left rows and keep only one viewer with popcorn on the right.

Now you can place more viewers in the right row, as shown in the image above.

Lastly, keep only the middle row to your left full with viewers and keep the rest of the seats spared.

On The Bus

Place most passengers closer to the driver and only one of them in the back seat.

You can now place other passengers from the next bus stop in the back seats.

Put the two sleeping passengers closer to the exit door in the middle.

Lastly, readjust a few passengers closer to the windows, and everyone should be happy.

At The Party

Place the early partygoers in the center of the dance floor.

Put others in a horizontal line, as shown in the image above.

Now you can fill up the rest of the tables and seats for some real partying.

At The Restaurant

Here, it’s important to keep one seat free at the right table.

City #2: Brussel

The next city has similar locations but with an increased level of difficulty.

On The Bus

Start by placing passengers in pairs, as indicated in the image above.

Start filling up the rest of the free seats at the next bus station.

Continue filling up free seats.

Now you need to make a few more passengers stand.

At The Diner

Place the early visitors of the diner in pairs, as shown in the image above.

Keep adding more visitors to the pairs.

Keep one seat at the bar free and fill up the rest, as shown above.

Finally, don’t forget to serve the food as ordered.

In The Cinema

Start by distributing cinema-goers as shown above.

Now shift some of the viewers to the frontal rows to free up space at the back.

Lastly, you can place even more viewers at the back seats.

On The Boat

Seat your passengers on the boat as shown in the image above.

Now leave only one passenger in the middle row behind the captain.

At this stage, you can fill up the middle row with more passengers.

Here, you need to keep the central seat of the middle row free.

On The Train

Note that you also need to place the luggage as shown above after the train passengers.

Here, you can place more passengers at the seats with the tables.

Add some more passengers to the front rows at the next train station.

Finally, you can fill up the rest of the seats and the baggage department slots.

In The Park

At first, occupy only one of the carpets and the benches.

Then, you can occupy another one of the smaller carpets.

The final third carpet can be given to a new couple of visitors.

At the final stage, fill up the rest of the benches with more park visitors.

City #3: London

London is very similar to the first city, Barcelona, but the challenges are much more difficult.

In The Limo

At the first stop, keep only one seat unoccupied in the front row behind the driver.

You can fill up all the seats on the next stop.

Readjust the passengers according to the instructions on the screen.

Finally, place the last batch of passengers as shown in the image above.

At The Party

Start the party by occupying the dance floor and the two tables, leaving only one visitor at the middle table.

Now free up the left table and place the rest of the visitors at the other two tables.

Here, you can occupy all tables, but leave one seat empty for each of the side tables.

Lastly, you can fill up all the tables again, but leave only one seat empty at the middle table.

On The Bus

Start by placing the passengers shown in the image above, including luggage.

Continue by filling up the back seats and filling up space at the seats near the exit door.

At the next bus station, keep adding more passengers on the free seats, as shown above.

Finally, you can put the luggage on the seat next to passengers and free up one standing place.

At The Match

Begin by filling up all the seats in the front row and keeping the back seats more or less free.

Here, you can put luggage next to the match viewers in the front row.

Once again, fill up the front row and leave only one free seat in the back row.

In the end, you should have your match viewers seated, as shown in the image above.

In The Class

You can place all the students on their respective seats except the third seat in the middle row.

Adjust the next class according to the instructions, leaving only one last seat empty in the middle row.

Now you need to keep the second seat in the middle row free.

The final class will have you keeping all seats occupied except the last seat in the front row.

In The Airport

Place the passengers in the waiting line as shown in the image above.

Start filling up the middle section of the waiting line with more passengers.

At this stage, the waiting line should be almost entirely full except for the very first row.

In the end, put all passengers in the waiting line, leaving both benches completely unoccupied.

At The Museum

Place the museum visitors as shown above, leaving the left row unoccupied.

Now you can start placing visitors in the left row, leaving one spot free.