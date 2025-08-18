Forgot password
Is This Seat taken official artwork
Image via Poti Poti Studio
Category:
Guides

Is This Seat Taken? Walkthrough Guide — All Solutions

Here are the answers to all the puzzles in Is This Seat Taken?
Image of Serhii Patskan
Serhii Patskan
|

Published: Aug 18, 2025 08:46 am

Have you ever wanted to take charge and organize people by placing them on different seats? Well, you can do all that in Is This Seat Taken? This fantastic puzzle game will make you think more than twice before finding the right solutions. But if you follow our guide, then you’ll be able to complete it in just a couple of hours without breaking a sweat.

Table of contents

City #1: Barcelona

City #1: Barcelona
Screenshot by Twinfinite

The first few passengers that you need to pick up will be really easy. But here’s the short breakdown for each of the stages:

  1. Place the first passenger onto the back seat (anywhere).
  2. Place the next two passengers by the windows (separately).
  3. When taking on three passengers, place the Square and the Hat at the windows, and the one who wants to be with Alexis in the middle.

In The Limo

In The Limo
Screenshot by Twinfinite

Place the two Circle passengers together in the backseat, a Square at the window, another Square on the front seat, and keep the Triangle in the middle.

In The Limo
Screenshot by Twinfinite

Now add more passengers to the middle seat and readjust the others to the windows.

In The Limo
Screenshot by Twinfinite

Finally, fill up both of the front and back seats, leaving only one passenger in the middle.

In The Cinema

In The Cinema
Screenshot by Twinfinite

Keep most of the viewers in the left rows and keep only one viewer with popcorn on the right.

In The Cinema
Screenshot by Twinfinite

Now you can place more viewers in the right row, as shown in the image above.

In The Cinema
Screenshot by Twinfinite

Lastly, keep only the middle row to your left full with viewers and keep the rest of the seats spared.

On The Bus

In The Bus
Screenshot by Twinfinite

Place most passengers closer to the driver and only one of them in the back seat.

In The Bus
Screenshot by Twinfinite

You can now place other passengers from the next bus stop in the back seats.

In The Bus
Screenshot by Twinfinite

Put the two sleeping passengers closer to the exit door in the middle.

In The Bus
Screenshot by Twinfinite

Lastly, readjust a few passengers closer to the windows, and everyone should be happy.

At The Party

At The Party
Screenshot by Twinfinite

Place the early partygoers in the center of the dance floor.

At The Party
Screenshot by Twinfinite

Put others in a horizontal line, as shown in the image above.

At The Party
Screenshot by Twinfinite

Now you can fill up the rest of the tables and seats for some real partying.

At The Restaurant

At The Restaurant
Screenshot by Twinfinite

Here, it’s important to keep one seat free at the right table.

City #2: Brussel

City #2: Brussel
Screenshot by Twinfinite

The next city has similar locations but with an increased level of difficulty.

On The Bus

In The Bus
Screenshot by Twinfinite

Start by placing passengers in pairs, as indicated in the image above.

In The Bus
Screenshot by Twinfinite

Start filling up the rest of the free seats at the next bus station.

In The Bus
Screenshot by Twinfinite

Continue filling up free seats.

In The Bus
Screenshot by Twinfinite

Now you need to make a few more passengers stand.

At The Diner

At The Diner
Screenshot by Twinfinite

Place the early visitors of the diner in pairs, as shown in the image above.

At The Diner
Screenshot by Twinfinite

Keep adding more visitors to the pairs.

At The Diner
Screenshot by Twinfinite

Keep one seat at the bar free and fill up the rest, as shown above.

At The Diner
Screenshot by Twinfinite

Finally, don’t forget to serve the food as ordered.

In The Cinema

In The Cinema
Screenshot by Twinfinite

Start by distributing cinema-goers as shown above.

In The Cinema
Screenshot by Twinfinite

Now shift some of the viewers to the frontal rows to free up space at the back.

In The Cinema
Screenshot by Twinfinite

Lastly, you can place even more viewers at the back seats.

On The Boat

On The Boat
Screenshot by Twinfinite

Seat your passengers on the boat as shown in the image above.

On The Boat
Screenshot by Twinfinite

Now leave only one passenger in the middle row behind the captain.

On The Boat
Screenshot by Twinfinite

At this stage, you can fill up the middle row with more passengers.

On The Boat
Screenshot by Twinfinite

Here, you need to keep the central seat of the middle row free.

On The Train

On The Train
Screenshot by Twinfinite

Note that you also need to place the luggage as shown above after the train passengers.

On The Train
Screenshot by Twinfinite

Here, you can place more passengers at the seats with the tables.

On The Train
Screenshot by Twinfinite

Add some more passengers to the front rows at the next train station.

On The Train
Screenshot by Twinfinite

Finally, you can fill up the rest of the seats and the baggage department slots.

In The Park

At The Picnic
Screenshot by Twinfinite

At first, occupy only one of the carpets and the benches.

At The Picnic
Screenshot by Twinfinite

Then, you can occupy another one of the smaller carpets.

At The Picnic
Screenshot by Twinfinite

The final third carpet can be given to a new couple of visitors.

At The Picnic
Screenshot by Twinfinite

At the final stage, fill up the rest of the benches with more park visitors.

City #3: London

City #3: London
Screenshot by Twinfinite

London is very similar to the first city, Barcelona, but the challenges are much more difficult.

In The Limo

In The Limo
Screenshot by Twinfinite

At the first stop, keep only one seat unoccupied in the front row behind the driver.

In The Limo
Screenshot by Twinfinite

You can fill up all the seats on the next stop.

In The Limo
Screenshot by Twinfinite

Readjust the passengers according to the instructions on the screen.

In The Limo
Screenshot by Twinfinite

Finally, place the last batch of passengers as shown in the image above.

At The Party

At The Party
Screenshot by Twinfinite

Start the party by occupying the dance floor and the two tables, leaving only one visitor at the middle table.

At The Party
Screenshot by Twinfinite

Now free up the left table and place the rest of the visitors at the other two tables.

At The Party
Screenshot by Twinfinite

Here, you can occupy all tables, but leave one seat empty for each of the side tables.

At The Party
Screenshot by Twinfinite

Lastly, you can fill up all the tables again, but leave only one seat empty at the middle table.

On The Bus

In The Bus
Screenshot by Twinfinite

Start by placing the passengers shown in the image above, including luggage.

In The Bus
Screenshot by Twinfinite

Continue by filling up the back seats and filling up space at the seats near the exit door.

In The Bus
Screenshot by Twinfinite

At the next bus station, keep adding more passengers on the free seats, as shown above.

In The Bus
Screenshot by Twinfinite

Finally, you can put the luggage on the seat next to passengers and free up one standing place.

At The Match

At The Match
Screenshot by Twinfinite

Begin by filling up all the seats in the front row and keeping the back seats more or less free.

At The Match
Screenshot by Twinfinite

Here, you can put luggage next to the match viewers in the front row.

At The Match
Screenshot by Twinfinite

Once again, fill up the front row and leave only one free seat in the back row.

At The Match
Screenshot by Twinfinite

In the end, you should have your match viewers seated, as shown in the image above.

In The Class

Screenshot by Twinfinite

You can place all the students on their respective seats except the third seat in the middle row.

In The Class
Screenshot by Twinfinite

Adjust the next class according to the instructions, leaving only one last seat empty in the middle row.

In The Class
Screenshot by Twinfinite

Now you need to keep the second seat in the middle row free.

In The Class
Screenshot by Twinfinite

The final class will have you keeping all seats occupied except the last seat in the front row.

In The Airport

In The Airport
Screenshot by Twinfinite

Place the passengers in the waiting line as shown in the image above.

In The Airport
Screenshot by Twinfinite

Start filling up the middle section of the waiting line with more passengers.

In The Airport
Screenshot by Twinfinite

At this stage, the waiting line should be almost entirely full except for the very first row.

In The Airport
Screenshot by Twinfinite

In the end, put all passengers in the waiting line, leaving both benches completely unoccupied.

At The Museum

At The Museum
Screenshot by Twinfinite

Place the museum visitors as shown above, leaving the left row unoccupied.

At The Museum
Screenshot by Twinfinite

Now you can start placing visitors in the left row, leaving one spot free.