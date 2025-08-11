No Sleep For Kaname Date Walkthrough Guide

Follow this guide for a complete walkthrough of No Sleep For Kaname Date.

There’s a lot to unravel in No Sleep For Kaname Date, one of the most mysterious games of the year. You’ll be required to solve dozens of complex puzzles and finally reveal the reason for several disappearances connected to Kaname Date. Usually, it takes about 10-12 hours to complete this game, but with the help of our walkthrough guide, you’ll manage to do it in under three hours.

Recommended Videos

Chapter 1: Act Call

The first chapter is the basic tutorial, which is easy to complete, although there are a few choices you need to make. On the first prompt, choose: “I escaped from an abandoned factory.” Once the aliens abduct you, the first game begins.

Escape From the “Ancient Civilization”

Screenshot by Twinfinite

During the first task you need to examine all the interactive items on the alien spaceship. After that, follow these steps:

Insert the X-key into the X-shaped socket. Investigate the map of the control room. Pick up a Bronze Sumerian Idol (top) from one of the pilot seats. Examine a wall-mounted sculpture. Pick up a Bronze Sumerian Idol (bottom) from a blue pedestal to the left. Combine the two halves into one and insert the idol back onto the pedestal. Pick up an ampule and insert it into one of the four holes in the right side of the wall-mounted sculpture.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

At this point, a red pedestal will emerge from the floor. You need to pick up a stick nearby and do the following:

Use the stick on the Iron Sumerian Idol on the blue pedestal. Use the combined stick with the iron idol on the face tile, attached to the Anunnaki monument. When the stone transforms into a ladder, you can climb to the top. Use the stick hammer on the puzzle as shown before (hit four tiles). Pick up the Blue Crystal Sumerian Idol. Place the idol on the red pedestal and pick up another ampule. Place the second ampule into the slot of the wall-mounted sculpture.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

This will destroy one of the large crystals on the spaceship. Pick up a Crystal Shield from the rubble and continue:

Combine the Crystal Sumerian Idol with the Crystal Shield. You’ll get a Crystal Knife as a result, so use it to cut the string of the purple flag. You’ll receive a Crystal Symbol Slate and a Porcelain Sumerian Idol. Use the slate to toggle the gravity on/off. Turn it off and jump on top of the other stone monument. Pour oil out of the Porcelain Sumerian Idol into the statue with warriors. Use the Crystal Knife to activate the striker and set the statue on fire. Pick up the Ivory Sumerian Idol once the burning is over.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Now you need to place the Bronze Sumerian Idol on the wooden star. This will reveal a Lapis Lazuli Sumerian Idol, so pick it up:

Place the Ivory Sumerian Idol into the left socket of the pedestal. Place the Lapis Lazuli Sumerian Idol into the right socket. Pick up an ampule and place it into the third the slot of the wall-mounted sculpture. This will unlock a mini-game, where you need to place the squares on the bottom in the right order. See the image above to get the right combination. When the game is over, take the last ampule and insert it into the sculpture. When you see another X-shaped slot appear in the piloting console, insert the Lapis Lazuli Sumerian Idol there.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Finally, you’ll unlock the map of the Solar System with coordinates, which you can use to travel from one planet to another.

Investigate the Green Flag and enter the following coordinates into the pilot console: 1-8-5-4-1-9 This will warp you straight to Earth, but soon you’ll be tasked to find the Third Eye. Approach another large broken crystal and pick up the Moon and Eye Key. Return to the console and enter new coordinates: 2-8-1-4-1-9 As soon as you warp, turn off the gravity using the slate. Jump to the ceiling and interact with the giant eye in the center. This will reveal the Third Eye, and another statuette will fall out of the ceiling.

Chapter 2: Intro

Screenshot by Twinfinite

You’ll arrive at the Golden Yokocho. Open your map, head over to the Lemniscate building, and speak to the receptionist:

Ask her about Iris and Hitomi Sagan, then investigate the rest of the office. Now go to the Sagan Residence and speak to Hitomi about Iris. Use Aiba AI to investigate Hitomi. Then, ask her about Sakura Asahi, a woman that disappeared six years ago.

After speaking to Hitomi, travel to the Maid Cafe Sunfish Pocket:

Speak to Amame about Iris and investigate her using your AI sight. She’ll tell you about Alien Sleeping Pods on Earth. Take note of the poster on the wall, which references Sakura Asahi’s disappearance.

Lastly, travel to Matsushita Diner, the final point of interest on your map:

Investigate the diner and take note of the Occult magazine on the table. Ask Aiba AI to give you a quick rundown of the magazine’s content. The AI will reveal the Great Reset, an organization trying to put aliens in power on Earth. After further investigation, Aiba will give you an address at the Warehouse District.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Once you arrive at the Warehouse District, you’ll be attacked by Mizuki. But then you can ask her questions:

Ask Mizuki about the disappearance of Iris. At first she’ll neglect it, but then she’ll ask you to follow her. Mizuki will show you a storage pod, which can’t be X-rayed. Use your phone to call the Boss of ABIS HQ and ask her about the pod. The Boss will connect the pod to the Psync Machine. Once you enter the machine, this will initiate the Somnium tutorial guide. Now you can start a new quest to unlock the Somnium.

Decadent Knell

Screenshot by Twinfinite

The first thing that you need to do in the Somnium is to read the script that’s floating in the air. Then, follow these steps:

Pick up a gun that spawns in the center of the room (Mental Lock #1). Once you’ve been transported as Aiba, open your Somnium map. Approach the location marked with an eye icon (Door-Shaped Monitor A). Shift to the nearest poster on the wall, saying “YEH,” and interact with it (Door-Shaped Monitor B). Approach the person sitting on a chair at the end of the street and pick up a new script. This will unlock the first key, while others will follow naturally.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Now you can enter the large monitor and get transported to the spinning roulette. Here, you need to do this:

Investigate a bench in front of the spinning wheel, which includes several objects (umbrella, paper airplane, etc.). Pick up a paper airplane and walk up the platform to launch the paper airplane. When doing so, you’ll be presented with several choices; pick “I’m so sorry!” After a gruesome scene, there will appear a hole in the large monitor, revealing the rest of the street. This will unlock the second Mental Lock, which is “Shouted out your honest feelings.” Watch the Door-Shaped Monitor C to unlock another key. Repeat the same with the Door-Shaped Monitor D and E. Pick up another script at the end of the street.

Further on, you need to enter the Door-Shaped Monitor F, and choose the following answers:

Answer “B” (burning cigarettes are hotter than matchsticks). Answer “B” (the sides of the die have their positions fixed). Answer “A” (baking soda is used in carbonated drinks, not citric acid). Answer “A” (answered wrong and fell out of the world).

Screenshot by Twinfinite

After unlocking Mental Lock #3, you’ll get a new script to follow. Here’s what you need to do:

Enter the Door-Shaped Monitor G and sit at the table. When offered a drink at the bar, choose “Whiskey.” This will unlock Mental Lock #4 (become a memory).

There’s one final script left to read to unlock the last Mental Lock:

Choose “The future is non-existent” for your answer. This will unlock the final Mental Lock, revealing what happened to Iris.

Once you’re back in the lab, speak to Hina sitting in the chair. Then, speak to the Boss about the picture of the Statue of Liberty.

When you start asking the Boss about Iris, ask her to bring in Ryuki for interrogation. Keep asking questions until Iris suddenly calls you on your cellphone. This will trigger the next puzzle-solving quest.

Escape From the Curse

Screenshot by Twinfinite

You need to get out of the enclosure that’s being deliberately drowned. Do the following to escape:

Tear off a PH Explanation Poster from the wall. There’s going to be a bottle of Hydrochloric Acid in the niche behind the poster. Pick the bottle, which will drop and turn the water red. Also be sure to pick up the “Rite of the Point” scroll from the niche. Then, pull out a Small Box out of the protrusion above the ladder. Once you do that, you’ll be introduced to a new player named Ota Matsushita. Now you can switch between Iris and Ota.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Switch to Ota’s view and investigate the outer room with baths of different colors:

Pick up a water bucket at the wall. Read all the signs attached to every bath. Locate a CO2 lever and switch it on to carbonize the water in the baths. Now switch to Iris and align the colors in the Small Box in your inventory as in a Rubik’s Cube. When it’s finished, the entire box with Iris inside will turn over, revealing the Locker on the outside. Now you can pick up the “Rite of the Edge” scroll as Iris. Switch to Ota and approach the Locker with square shapes and colored frames.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Align the shapes and colors according to the image above. This will unlock the passage through the flooded box.

Pick up a Basic Finger Model and Ringed Finger Model from one of the lockers. Pick up the Magatama Necklace from the bottom locker. Pick up Sportswear and Taped Finger Model from the third locker. Lastly, pick up an Umbilical Cord from the top locker. Switch to Iris and pick up Citric Acid and the “Rite of the Face” scroll from the locker on her side. Now give Ota the bottle of Citric Acid on the other side of the box. Switch to Ota and push the mattress on the floor into the water. Pick up a piece of newspaper, which was hidden under the mattress.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Approach the Memento Appraisal System on the outside of the box as Ota and enter the password as shown in the image above.

Pick up a Curse Breaking Note from the drawer. Now insert the following six items into the three drawers as follows: Circle drawer: Sportswear (left side), Taped Finger Model (right side);

Triangle drawer: Umbilical Cord (left side), Ringed Finger Model (right side);

Square drawer: Magatama Necklace (left side), Basic Finger Model (right side). Switch to Iris and insert the Small Box into the slot with the moon symbol on the wall. The large box with Iris inside will turn over again. Switch to Ota and interact with the uncursing control panel. Enter the code: 1-5-3; and press “Enter.” Pick up the Moon and Eye key when the large box unlocks.

Finally, approach the CO2 switch and turn the red valve. Check back on Iris, who’s still alive, and insert the key into the door with the eye symbol.

Chapter 3: Bridge

Screenshot by Twinfinite

When you’re back in the lab, talk to the Boss about the Moonshot Program. Then, go to the Kumakura office and ask about Moma:

Pick up a pamphlet from the sofa and go to the park. Find Apologizerabbit next to the fountain and investigate the Machine Room and Monument. Speak to Lien and ask him about Mama. Travel to Marble and ask Mama about Iris and Mizuki. Then, ask her about Bloom Park and MPD Factory. Finally, travel to the Bloom Park and Abandoned Factory to investigate.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

When you return to ABIS HQ, speak to Ryuki about the Boss and investigate her room. Then, go back to the Lemniscate building:

Ask Mizuki about Iris and Mystery Pod. Travel to Brahman World Cuisine and speak to Gen about Iris. Go to Misetan Department Store and investigate the Escape Game area. Locate the surveillance camera and connect to it. Speak to the Boss over cellphone and go back to Somnium. Once you appear at the Kogane Street, pick up a new script. When the record player appears out of the folder, choose the “Needle Paper Cup” option. Select the second folder and choose the “Hug” option. Lastly, when the third folder opens, choose the “Sit and Spin” option.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Once the console appears, select the “Reboot” option to reload Somnium, which unlocks Mental Lock 1 (Rebooted the World). Then, follow these steps:

When Pewter appears in the Somnium lab, approach the display with a cat doll. Choose the “Escape” option and move to the letter display. Choose the “Promise option” and move to another display. Choose the “Enjoy” option and move to the final display. Choose the “Escape” option to unlock Mental Lock #2 (Avoided danger using escape). In the Boss’ room, choose the “Celebrate” option. Then, choose the “Null” option at the display. Lastly, choose the “Ninja” option to summon the Boss.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

At the very end of the dramatic encounter of the Boss and Pewter, choose the “Null” option to unlock Mental Lock #3:

Once you get back to the park, choose the “Jam6” option. In the Juggernaut display, choose the “Jam” option. Lastly, choose the “Jail” option to initiate justice against Pewter. You can also choose “Jam” to unlock some fun cutscenes. This will unlock Mental Lock #4 (Stopped using Jam and Jail). Investigate the park and find the Update display. Choose the “Undo” option and choose “You have friends” when Pewter appears again.

This will unlock the final Mental Lock #5 (Undid the deleted memories). Lastly, interrogate Pewter about Iris.

Escape From the “Invitation to an Otherworld”

Screenshot by Twinfinite

You’ll appear as Iris in the Otherworld. Take a seat in the viewing seat and follow up with these steps:

Pick up a constellation chart nearby and investigate the rest of the area. Pick up goggles from the astronaut dog, as well as a small battery and an antenna stick at the planetary display. Combine the goggles with the small battery to get the Nightvision Goggles. Go to the elevator and give the Nightvision Goggles to Ota on the other side. Press the #2 button in the elevator and switch to Moma’s view on the second floor. Investigate the area and switch back to Ota in the elevator. Give Moma the Tesa IC Card and switch to Moma’s view again.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

This card will allow Moma to purchase alcohol at the vending machine, and you’ll get the Alcohol-Filled Paper Cup.

Combine the Alcohol-Filled Paper Cup with the Tesa IC Card. Once you get the Strange Code Card, give it to Ota in the elevator. Swich to Ota and insert the Strange Code Card into the slot under the floor numbers. Now enter the four digits into the password console: 1-3-8-0 Pick up 6F Button and Proverb Card 1 from the panel cabinet. Use the 6F Button on the elevator floor section to unlock a display. Pick up an Ammo Magazine from the wall and switch to Iris. Approach the password panel as Iris and enter code: 6-3-4-2-1-5

Screenshot by Twinfinite

This will unlock the panel cabinet from the Iris’ side. Pick up a 5F button and Proverb Card 2. Then, push the big red button in the panel to activate the constellation hologram.

Approach the panel with the X-shaped constellation as Iris and pull it. Pick up Proverb Card 3 and press the “2” button behind the panel. Switch to Moma’s view and use the Toy Gun to shoot the planet with the lizard image in the sky. Pick up the 10F button and give it to Ota. Switch to Ota and use the 10F button in the elevator. Switch to Iris and interact with the Red Hole. Switch to Ota again and press the 5F button.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

After a cutscene with Iris, pick up the 1F button from the floor and press it in the elevator. Then do the following:

Switch to Moma and use the Blue Hole to toss the Paper Cup to Iris via the Red Hole. Swich to Iris and combine the Antenna Stick with the Paper Cup. Use the Pierced Paper Cup on the Saturn planet display. Approach the space rocket and enter the password: M-U-N-D-U-S Pick up a Proverb Card 4 inside the rocket and switch to Moma. Use the Toy Gun to shoot all the rockets with incomplete Irises inside, leaving only the two complete ones. But then you should also shoot down both of those Irises, too, as they’re also fake.

Ota will receive the Moon and Eye Key and finally be able to leave the elevator and join both Moma and Iris. Approach the door with the eye symbol and use the key to unlock it.

Chapter 4: Modulation

Talk to Mizuki in her room and help Ryuki deal with the armed men in the underground metro station. After a short briefing, you will start a new challenge.

Escape From a “Non-Existent Station”

Screenshot by Twinfinite

After investigating the train, leave it and investigate Kaname’s car outside:

Pick up a Metal Plate and switch to Ota’s view. Go to the restaurant area and pick up the Moscow Mule and Margarita cocktails from the bar. Approach the freezer at the side of the bar and enter password: 3-4-1 Pick up Gin and Tonic, White Lady, and Spritzer cocktails from the safe. Also pick up a Freezer Note from the backside of the door. Place the cocktails on the bar in the order shown in the image above. Switch to Moma and go to casino tables, where you can pick up a pair of dice from the floor. Approach the Casino cocktail table and enter the password: A-L-L-I-N

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Now you can pick up a White Chip from the table and insert it into a small table on the dance floor:

After playing a game of dice, pick up a Blue Chip. Go back to the Cocktail Casino table and insert the Blue Chip there. Switch to Ota and pick up a Partial Route Map once the explosion countdown begins. Switch to Moma and pick up your own part of the map. Switch back to Ota and go to the second seat in the train wagon. Use Ota’s part of the map on the window above the second seat (left). Switch back to Moma and do the same but on the other side of the train wagon (right). Switch to Kaname and pick up a pair of Wire Cutters from the train wagon. Approach the Time Bomb at the back of the train wagon and cut three spots where red and blue wires cross (as shown in the image above).

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Once you hit the power button, the bomb will stop ticking. Then, follow these steps:

Switch to Moma and interact with a flying drone that has four propeller parts on the shelf. Activate the hologram and pick up a pack of cigarettes from the train wagon. Return to the flying drone and insert the pack of cigarettes into the box for delivery. Switch to Ota and pick up a pack of cigarettes once it was delivered to him. Use the candle on the bar to light up the cigarette and use it to heat up the thermometer attached to the door of a transparent fridge in the back. When the door opens, pick up the DJ Booth Keycard and send it back to Kaname using the drone. Switch to Moma and pick up the lost propeller part on the rails behind the train wagon. Insert the propeller into the electric panel on the wall and turn the blades as shown in the image above.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

As soon as you press the Hologram button behind the panel door, it’ll activate the Kaname’s image in the train.

Switch to Kaname and pick up the DJ Booth Keycard from the drone. Insert the card into the slot at the door behind the train wagon. Switch to Ota and sit on the third seat on the left in the train wagon. Switch to Moma and sit on the first seat on the left. Switch to Kaname and interact with the DJ turntable in the club. Adjust the colors on the turntable puzzle as it is shown in the image above. Once asked to release one person, type in “A-I-B-A” into the console. When asked to choose from among the different Aibas, choose: “Beg the moon for help.”

Screenshot by Twinfinite

This will complete the challenge, and you’ll be released from the train. After speaking to the Inspector at the train station, do the following:

Go to the Ikume Shrine and help Ryuki deal with the group of armed men. Interrogate Hina and speak to the Boss at the lab to go back into the Somnium. In the train, approach the +8 seat and choose “Hold on to the strap.” Approach the seat with a smartphone and choose “Answer.” Now you can leave the train, which unlocks Mental Lock #1 (Escaped the train). Approach the black pillar on the train station and choose the “Embrace” option. Approach a robot on the seats behind the pillar and choose “Place ear.” Finally, you can open the pod on the station to unlock Mental Lock #2.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Inside the pod, you’ll see a woman that’s been missing named Sakura Asahi. Then, follow these steps:

Approach the stack of glowing Easter eggs and choose “Pick one and examine.” Descend onto the railways and choose the left path to observe electronic parts (choose “Kabedon”). Once you approach the right path with the mask, choose the “Thank you” option. Return to the train station and interact with Akemi to unlock Mental Lock #3. Then, choose to sit and wait at the train station. When the mirror appears, choose the “Gaze” option. Once you go upstairs and see the sunglasses, choose the “Praise” option. This will trigger the appearance of the Jack-O-Lanterns.

Make the following choices in order at the Jack-O-Lanterns:

“You’re not Sakura!”

“Put on”

“Strike a pose”

Now descend onto the railways again and help Sakura get up. This will unlock the final Mental Lock, which will complete the challenge.

Chapter 5: Shout Chorus

Screenshot by Twinfinite

After the discussion in the lab, go to the Bloom Park. Investigate the area and speak to Akami, Sakura, and Hina:

Interact with the mystery pod and enter the code: 0-7-1-6 Once Iris appears from the pod, go back to the lab and speak to the Boss. Travel to the Brahman World Cuisine and speak to Gen and Lien. Go to the Maid Cafe Sunfish Pocket and speak to Ota and Amame. Travel to the Marble location and speak to Mama and Inspector. Return to the Sagan Residence and speak to Hitomi. Go to the Kumakura Office and speak to Moma. Travel to the Lemniscate Talent Agency and speak to Mizuki.

Finally, you can visit the Amabie TV and speak to Iris, who’s doing well at this point. This will end the game on a high note with Kaname and Iris reuniting after a long separation.

That’s everything you need to know on how to complete the No Sleep For Kaname walkthrough. For more guides, check out The Drifter Walkthrough — A Complete Guide and Dawn of Man Walkthrough.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy