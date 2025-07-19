Dawn of Man Walkthrough

Dawn of Man is an extremely elaborate survival sim, which takes place in the prehistoric era, spanning over 10,000 years. This walkthrough guide will help you create your personal civilization, successfully taking you through the six eras, beginning with the Paleolithic Age and finishing with the Iron Age.

Note that to successfully progress through Dawn of Man and eventually finish the game, you must earn knowledge points and unlock technologies.

Essential Controls and Menus

Before you can effectively survive through various eras and build a decent settlement, you need to become familiar with the most important controls, menus, charts, and stats in Dawn of Man. Here’s the breakdown of these essential controls in the game:

Menu Key Description Help F1 Provides short tips on the basic mechanics of the game. Stats F2 Displays overall survivability of your settlement, including the amount and types of humans, animals, structures, etc. Resources F3 Displays the amount and types of stockpiled food, clothes, materials, and various tools. Limits F4 Here you can manually set up limits on the amounts of all aspects of your settlement. Manage this carefully! Charts F5 Displays the progress of your population, animals, and workload. Defense F6 Toggles on and off the alarm and opening/closing the gates. Techs F7 Your main technology tree, which allows you to invest knowledge points and unlock new techs. Very important! Animals F8 Provides a more detailed account of all your domesticated animals. Speed 1-4 Adjust the speed of task accomplishment (1x-8x). Milestones 5 Displays unlocked achievements. Activity 6 Displays how many villagers act or do nothing in your settlement. Tasks 7 Displays tasks in progress or queued for completion. Knowledge 8 Displays your progress on each aspect of the game in knowledge points (KP). Structures 9 Displays the state of all structures in the village. Megaliths 0 Displays the state of all megaliths in the village.

The Beginning of the Journey

Your journey begins in the early Stone Age, starting with seven prehistoric humans and three tents for sleeping and storing your items. The very first thing you need to do is create a work area for collecting sticks. Note that you can assign workers to this task by pressing the “7” key on your numpad, and you can switch between the work areas by pressing the “+” or “-” keys. Since you will also have access to a crafting area, use wooden sticks to craft your first Wooden Spear weapons for your hunters.

Then, press “H” to select your hunters and send them out to hunt prey. Once they return from the hunt, press the “B” key to open the building menu and spare 4x Stick to craft the Skin Drying Rack, which you should place next to a fishing spot. This should allow you not only to increase the amount of raw fish but also grant you 5 KP (knowledge points). This will be enough to unlock your first tech in the Tech Tree, which should be the Food Drying tech.

Earn Knowledge Points

If you’re wondering how to earn more KP in Dawn of Man, then here’s how you can achieve this by:

Increasing your population;

Building various structures;

Hunting and fishing;

Gathering and stockpiling resources;

Defeating and surviving raiders;

Unlocking achievements.

Note that you can always check the progression of your knowledge base by pressing the “8” key on your numpad.

Expand Your Settlement

Once the summer sets in, prioritize gathering nuts from the nut trees, as these will ensure a higher income of meat and fish. Once you have a surplus of fruits and berries, set up more fishing areas, as well as Skin Drying and Food Drying Racks. Once you start producing more food and skins with the help of these, start building more tents, which will attract even more humans to your camp, effectively increasing its population.

This will allow you to increase the number of your hunters, which you should send out in groups of two to hunt more wild animals. Don’t attempt to hunt such predators as bears, lions, or wolves so early in the game, but focus on bison, boars, and deer instead. The two best types of animals to hunt are mammoths and woolly rhinos, as they give 2 KP each, whereas all other animals give just 1 KP. However, you’ll be able to encounter these wild animals only in the Neolithic Age.

Era 1: Paleolithic Age

The first era is characterized by the level of your progression not only in terms of how well you managed to establish your village, but also which technologies you’ve unlocked by this point. Here’s a list of the most important technologies that you should unlock on the tech tree:

Technology Description Food Drying A necessary tech for stockpiling and preserving food. Bone Tools Unlocks bone weapons that are much better than wooden ones, which will improve your hunting. Composite Tools Unlocks flint weapons that are slightly better than bone weapons. Slings Unlocks sling weapons that are very effective at hunting and easy to craft. Leather Processing Allows you to process raw skins and build more tents.

If you see that morale levels of your population decreases, then it would also make sense to unlock the Spirituality tech, which establishes totems in the village. But do this only if you have enough KP, as you can boost morale by other means, such as reducing the workloads, giving your populace better weapons, avoiding long trips, and others.

All in all, to successfully complete the Paleolithic Age of the game, you need to have all the early techs unlocked and your village should include the following:

1x Stoarge Tent + 1x Wood Storage Area + 1x Stone Storage Area

2x Skin Drying Racks + 2x Food Drying Racks

1x Skull Pole or 1x Totem

Era 2: Mesolithic Age

As soon as you accumulate 14 KP, you’ll be able to unlock the Pottery technology, which starts the second era — Mesolithic Age. Start by assigning three workers to the nearest source of water to collect and store water in clay pots.

Note that at this stage you’ll be experiencing raider invasions, which means that you need to improve your defensive structures, but you’ll also encounter some travelling traders visiting your village. Be sure to take advantage of these encounters and purchase rare goods and technolgies from them, and even trade your surplus items to them.

The Mesolithic Age of the game grants access to five more technologies, where each one requires 7 KP and previous technologies to be unlocked. Here they are:

Technology Requirement Description Stone Polishing Composite Tools Unlocks stone mills that will allow you to grind wheat and make flour. Archery Slings Unlocks bows that are the best hunting weapons up to this point. Cereal Processing Food Drying Allows you to store and process cereals, which can feed both humans and domesticated animals. Pulse Processing Cereal Processing Pulse can feed both humans and animals and doesn’t require milling into flour or baking bread. Sledges Leather Processing Unlocks sledges that allow you to transport heavy wood logs and large dead animals.

Lastly, this era could be a good time to start domesticating dogs, which can be unlocked as the Dog Domestication tech. The dogs will help you immensely to scare away the invasion raids, which will only get more frequent as the years pass by.

Era 3: Neolithic Age

If you managed to unlock the Cereal Processing and Leather Processing technologies, then you’ll be able to unlock the Cereal Domestication tech, which effectively begins the third era of the Neolithic Age, which is the final stage of the Stone Age.

This age also brings a more balanced way of existence to your population, shifting from a pure gatherer-hunter survival strategy to one that involves a more agrarian approach. Here, it’s highly recommended to not overload your plantation workers, farming cereal grains on patches no more than 5×5 or 7×7.

There are also many more technologies that you can unlock during the Neolithic Age, and here’s the best order of unlocking them:

Technology Requirement Description Cereal Domestication Pulse Processing Allows you to expand the list of grown cereals, including barley, einkorn, and emmer. Pulse Domestication Cereal Domestication Expands the list of grown pulses, including bitter vetch, chickpeas, lentils, and peas. Flax Domestication Pulse Domestication Allows you to farm flax for linen cloth. Fortifications Archery Unlocks such defensive structures like walls, gates, watchtowers, and platforms. Weaving Tanning Allows you to sew linen and wool cloth. Megalithism Spirituality Allows you to build Menhir structures that increase your population’s morale in the long run. Thatching None Improves the quality of your tents. Underground Mining Stone Polishing Allows you to collect flint from the underground mines. Well Digging Pottery Allows you to get water straight from the village without needing to find the surface water. Goat/Sheep/Pig Domestication Dog Domestication Allows you to domesticate goats, sheep, and pigs. Stilting Sledgemaking This is basically a bridge-building tech, which is very useful for sledge transportation.

Era 4: Copper Age

If you didn’t skip Stone Polishing in the Mesolithic or Neolithic ages, then you can unlock the Copper Smelting technology, which initiates the end of the first three Stone Age eras and sends you straight into the Copper Age.

This era is much harder to survive in, as the climate change means less farming and more animal domestication. But you can also use copper to smelt new tools and weapons, which opens up a lot of new prospects regarding hunting and defenses.

There are only six new technologies available during the Copper Age, and by this point you should have enough knowledge points to unlock them all:

Technology Requirement Description Copper Smelting Stone Polishing Unlocks recipes for copper spears, axes, picks, knives, and sickles. Fruit Tree Domestication Flax Domestication Increases the income of fruits and nuts during the dry seasons. Cattle Domestication Pig Domestication Allows you to domesticate wild cows (Aurochs) for milk and meat. Rye Domestication Fruit Tree Domestication Rye is the best cereal grain to resist various crop diseases. Donkey Domestication Stilting An excellent alternative to sledges, as donkeys can carry a lot of weight. The Wheel Donkey Domestication Unlocks carts for transportation of goods.

Era 5: Bronze Age

Just as before, the Bronze Age is initiated by unlocking the Bronze Smelting technology, which allows you to smelt copper and tin into a bronze alloy. This in its turn opens the way for bronze weapons and tools to be crafted, which are much more durable.

Of course, to be able to fully embrace this era, your population must focus on mining lots of copper and tin from their respective mines. You can move ores in baskets using donkeys and store them in rock piles instead of tents or warehouses, which is way more economical.

The Bronze Age also offers seven new technologies to be unlocked, including:

Technology Requirement Description Bronze Smelting Copper Smelting Unlocks recipes for bronze spears, axes, picks, knives, and sickles. Masonry Thatching Allows you to build stone structures, such as warehouses, roundhouses, stonewalls, and stables. Swordmaking Fortifications Unlocks recipes for bronze swords. Shieldmaking Swordmaking Unlocks recipes for shields of wood and animal hide. Composite Archery Shieldmaking Allows you to craft bows that are smaller in size but stronger. Horse Domestication The Wheel Horses are slightly better than donkeys and more resistant to diseases. Brewing Rye Domestication Allows you to brew beer, which instantly boosts the morale of your population.

Era 6: Iron Age

Lastly, to complete the game and begin the final Iron Age, you need to unlock the Iron Smelting technology. Note that once you do this, all of your copper weapons and tools will be immediately devalued, so keep this in mind.

The Iron Age is characterized by the appearance of the iron weapons and tools, as well as improved production of supplies. There are only five technologies left to unlock during this era:

Technology Requirement Description Iron Smelting Bronze Smelting Unlocks recipes for iron spears, axes, picks, knives, and sickles. Steelmaking Iron Smelting Smelts iron into steel using charcoal and unlocking steel weapons and tools. Baking Brewing Allows you to build ovens for baking large amounts of bread. Reinforced Fortifications Composite Archery Makes your gates, platforms, and towers much more resilient to attacks. Hydropower Well Digging Allows you to build watermills on the water surfaces.

That's everything you need to know on how to complete the Dawn of Man walkthrough.

