Aura Kingdom Impact Tier List – Best Classes & Eidolons

There are six classes and 10 Eidolons at the global launch of Aura Kingdom Impact. Classes and Eidolons are inseparable, and players can summon Eidolons to balance out their class builds. This guide will provide you with a tier list of the top classes and Eidolons in the game.

All Classes Tier List for Aura Kingdom Impact

Ranking Classes S Duelist A Katana, Star Caller B Wizard, Stellar Sphere C Floating Cannon

S-Tier Classes

Class Features

Duelist • Top class that specializes in single target debuffs and damage over time.



• The best skill is the Dancing Ballsong, which swings blades in a swift way, dealing massive Holy damage.



• The top skill for dodging attacks is Swift Somersault, which not only increases your evasion by 95% but also decreases all incoming damage by 100%.



• You can also use Swift Somersault for a quick combo buff that you can line up with the Deadly Wink attack.



• For DPS builds, the best weapon mastery would be Shadow Assassin, which grants you extra damage and critical hit rate bonuses.

A-Tier Classes

Class Features

Katana • A highly mobile and deadly class that can easily slash its way through a group of enemies and quickly step back when necessary.



• Its weapon mastery allows it to utilize some ranged attacks and AoE skills, but it’s primarily a close quarters combat class.



• The only class with the Soul System, which allows you to activate Soul Blade and Soul Storm, which have very low cooldown times, while stacking debuffs on enemies.



• However, you can use the Soul Storm only when your Soul gauge has souls to spend, which can be earned by using your attack skills.

Star Caller • This hybrid ranged/melee class with excellent AoE capabilities has two distinct fighting styles, making it one of the top DPS classes in the game.



• The Lightning element allows you to switch to the ranged cannon weapon, while the Holy element puts a giant hammer in your hands.



• You have the option to balance out both of these styles or to lean completely into just one, filling your chosen element gauge to activate it for a huge boost to your other skills.



• Note that playing full Lightning is strongly advised for those massive damage spikes.

B-Tier Classes

Class Features

Wizard • A decent magic class, which has access to all four elements but is truly effective only with Fire and Ice.



• Meteor Shot and Ice Storm are the two best spells, dealing lots of damage to all enemies within the area of effect.



• Use an Etch system with your Elemental Burst skill to generate spell buffs, although the effects are random, making this mechanic not too efficient.



• However, Wizard has the best healing spell in the game in the form of Rejuvenating Prayer.



• Pick this class only if you like to stand back and pummel enemies with magic spells from a distance.

Stellar Sphere • The only redeeming quality of Stellar Sphere is the massive AoE that can push tons of Dark elemental damage, hence the name of the class.



• With this class, you get to choose between six party-wide buffs, which let you customize your support for the precise circumstance you’re in.



• The best of these buffs are healing, defense, and damage boost, which you can trigger whenever there’s either danger to your life or when you need to push extra damage onto the enemies.



• You can avoid strikes and thin the crowd while maintaining your damage output thanks to its ranged attacks and adaptability.

C-Tier Classes

Class Features

Floating Cannon • This is the brand-new class in Aura Kingdom Impact, and it’s by far the most underdeveloped, although not entirely useless.



• This class utilizes Fire and Ice elements in its ranged AoE strikes that target the immediate vicinity of your enemies.



• Its specialization allows you to alter the elemental types of your enemies, allowing you to play at your best against any opponent, but at the same time, it reduces the capabilities of your other classes.



• If you want to try something new, then be sure to pick this class, and remember that in-game class changes are free, so you can do this anytime.

All Eidolons Tier List for Aura Kingdom Impact

Ranking Eidolons S Alucard A Kotonoha, Uriel B Hades, Bealdor, Tyr C Hansen and Gretta, Ayako D Muse, Freya

S-Tier Eidolons

Eidolon Features

Alucard • The best Eidolon for boosting your damage and doubling the number of your attacks.



• Use his Dragon of Havoc skill to turn Alucard into a dragon, which deals enormous damage to all enemies.



• Dark magic classes will benefit the most from his Trial of Reckoning skill, boosting your damage and inflicting Dark AoE damage on all enemies.



• Melee classes will have a blast using his Octupole Dragon Slash attack.



• This Eidolon can be obtained via Alucard’s Key of Gaia or Alucard’s Key Fragments; both are available at Gaia’s Creation Treasure Box or Gaia’s Sanctuary.

A-Tier Eidolons

Eidolon Features

Kotonoha • This top supporting Eidolon is capable of improving your speed of movement and evasion chance.



• Her best attack is Streaming Light, which not only deals Holy damage but also increases your speed of movement.



• Kotonoha can heal you and your party with the help of the Miracle Drug spell, which unleashes a healing wave in the area.



• Note that her attacks work better with melee weapons, such as Sword and Shield, Dual Blades, as well as Dual Axes.



• Kotonoha’s Key of Gaia can be obtained in one of the following locations: Temple of the Eidolons, Guild Hall, Otherworld: Port Skandia, and Otherworld: Helonia Coast.

Uriel • An excellent choice for DPS builds that wish to maximize their critical damage.



• His best attack is Heavenly Blast, which not only deals massive Fire damage to enemies but also boosts his own critical hit chance.



• One of his most effective attacks, although not as powerful as Heavenly Blast, is the Punishing Flame, which traps enemies inside a fire circle and buffs critical damage of your allies.



• You can obtain Uriel’s Key of Gaia at one of the following locations: Gaia’s Sanctuary Trial, Otherworld: Titan’s Root Party, or Otherworld: Cadilla Felwood Party.

B-Tier Eidolons

Eidolon Features

Hades • This is the only Eidolon that could be a great alternative to Uriel, although it’s not as sharply focused on critical damage.



• Note that Hades uses Dark damage, unlike Uriel’s Fire damage, which makes his offensive skills limited to that type of build.



• Hades also has a support skill, Hades’ Summoning, which buffs allies with Dark magic, although it’s too situational to be of much use.



• If you want your critical hits to land every time, then Uriel would be a much better choice, but if you’re trying to create a Dark elemental threat, then choosing Hades would be better.

Bealdor • At those times, when you need a tank, Bealdor can be a sufficient choice for an Eidolon due to his high HP.



• His best skill is Divine Punishment, which deals Holy AoE damage that stuns all affected enemies within a linear path.



• He can also heal himself and allies that surround him at the moment, which makes him a solid supporter.



• Bealdor’s Sacred Cleave attack deals Periodic damage, which can be well used by the Wizard class.



• You can get Bealdor’s Key of Gaia either at the Sky Tower (Floor 20) or at the Paragon Table.

Tyr • This Eidolon combines the attack buffs of Alucard and the tankiness of Bealdor; just don’t expect him to be as powerful as either of them.



• Tyr’s main element is Lightning and his best skill is Deadly Thunder Wrath, which can instantly collapse all of the enemy’s defenses.



• Use his Torrent of Power to buff the attack stat of your allies or Electric Shockwave to reduce the attack stat of your enemies.



• You can easily purchase Tyr’s Key of Gaia at the Item Mall, which makes him one of the easiest Eidolons to obtain.

C-Tier Eidolons

Eidolon Features

Hansen and Gretta • Here’s a couple of Eidolons summoned together, one of which boosts your critical hit chance and another one buffs your attack power.



• They grant you the power of the Heavenly Blast, a powerful Storm AoE that blasts enemies and increases your damage.



• Gretta can heal you and your allies using the Sweet Horn item, which she summons when needed.



• Another cool spell that you should try is Lollipop Explosion, which deals damage over time to all enemies.



• Note that this Eidolon has no efficient attacks, and their buffs aren’t top-tier, so pick them only if you really like the design.

Ayako • If you’re looking to simply increase the speed of your attacks, then this might be a decent choice for an Eidolon.



• To increase the speed of movement of your allies, cast the Lunar Might spell to trigger the buff.



• But there are also options of increasing either the HP of your allies using Frosty Seal or buffing your own critical damage using Howling Blast.



• Ayako’s own attacks are mostly freeze-based and thus don’t deal much damage.



• You can unlock Ayako’s Key of Gaia only via the Lupine Gourmand Lucky Pack for Eidolons.

D-Tier Eidolons

Eidolon Features

Muse • Although Muse has high HP, she will work only with the Dark element, increasing Dark damage and attack power against Dark enemies.



• You can use her as a healing Eidolon due to her Glorious March skill, but it’s strictly used on friendly single targets.



• Her attacks are not very effective, as all she does is dance around enemies, reducing their accuracy and randomly stunning them.



• If you still want Muse, then you can buy her Eidolon either at the Webmall or Item Mall.

Freya • Freya is a buffer and healer, but rarely does she come in handy when the battle actually starts.



• Both her defensive and evasive skills are extremely low, and her healing starts working only once she finishes singing her Epic War Song.



• Out of all her skills, the Deadly Ensemble must be the most useful, but even with that one she could easily be replaced by any other Eidolon listed above.



• Just like Muse, this Eidolon can be purchased via Webmall.

That's it for our tier list guide of the best classes and Eidolons in Aura Kingdom Impact.

