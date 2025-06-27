Marvel Mystic Mayhem Tier List – Best Characters Ranked (July 2025)

There are 26 characters at the global launch of Marvel Mystic Heroes, a tactical RPG of epic proportions. All heroes are classified into four different categories: strikers, fighters, defenders, and controllers. This guide will provide you with a tier list of the best characters in the game.

Top Heroes Tier List for Marvel Mystic Mayhem

Ranking Characters S Doctor Strange, Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, Emma Frost A Juggernaut, Psylocke, Scarlet Witch, Moon Girl B Angela, Doppelganger, Lady Bullseye, Falcon, Armor, Moon Knight C Misty Knight, Sleepwalker, Sentry, Echo, Storm, Spider-Man D Black Knight, Thread, Man-Thing, Mr. Negative, Dreamqueen

S-Tier Characters

Heroes Features Stats

Doctor Strange • Best healer, buffer, and debuffer in the game with such abilities as Vishanti’s Blessing and Crimson Bonds of Cyttorak.



• He can instantly heal all allies to their max HP using his ultimate Eye of Agamotto skill.



• Ancient Frontier allows you to increase the critical damage of all your allies by 16%.



• The best artifact is Gamma Mutagen, which increases his energy regeneration by 20%. Rarity: Legendary

HP: 7351

ATK: 545

DEF: 520

Iron Man • Extremely powerful striker hero who specializes in critical damage and fast dashing.



• Summons an Iron Legion, dealing 864% damage to all enemies within the area of effect.



• Fight as One allows you to deal an extra 16% critical damage to enemies with 80% HP or above.



• If you equip The Hand’s Shuriken artifact, your critical hit rate will be increased by 12%. Rarity: Legendary

HP: 4602

ATK: 705

DEF: 454

Thor • Top fighter with highly effective attack buffs and dash skills, such as God of Thunder and Mjolnir’s Might.



• Thor is especially strong against electrified enemies, to whom he deals 30% extra damage.



• The Worthy Ones ability maintains your HP and increases your attack power every time you lose HP.



• If you wish to increase Thor’s attack speed, then equip him with the S.H.I.E.L.D Flight Pack. Rarity: Legendary

HP: 6853

ATK: 665

DEF: 869

Hulk • Most resilient tank in the game with some impressive attacks and debuffs.



• You can protect your team by activating his Gamma Quake, which deals 288% damage to all enemies.



• Monster Within skill increases your HP by 16% and reduces the enemy’s power by 8%.



• It’s recommended to further increase HUlk’s HP by 10% after equipping the Force Field Glove. Rarity: Epic

HP: 8065

ATK: 458

DEF: 929

Emma Frost • If you can’t pull Dr. Strange, then Emma Frost would be the best alternative for healing and debuffs.



• Use her ultimate Queen of Diamonds skill to deal 384% special damage to all enemies.



• Her Ancient Frontier skill is very useful for increasing the critical hit rate of all your allies by 16%.



• Be sure to equip her with the Avengers ID Card, which increases the attack of all allies by 15%. Rarity: Legendary

HP: 7288

ATK: 551

DEF: 520

A-Tier Characters

Heroes Features Stats

Juggernaut • Excellent tanky hero, although not as strong as Hulk, carrying a shield and gaining buffs.



• Activate his Unstoppable skill to quickly move to the desired position and deal 120% damage to all enemies.



• Be sure to use the Stand Strong skill, which increases your resistance by 10 for each ally.



• Equip a special Sling Ring to generate a protective shield once per battle. Rarity: Legendary

HP: 8065

ATK: 458

DEF: 929

Psylocke • If you want to prioritize mobility and speed of attacks over their power, then Psylocke would be the best choice.



• She’s got a pretty strong Butterfly Dream attack that deals 480% damage to random enemies.



• The best way to increase her damage by 10% is to use the Rising From Ashes ability.



• The most useful piece of equipment you can give her is Unstable Molecules. Rarity: Epic

HP: 6853

ATK: 658

DEF: 879

Scarlet Witch • This hero is the best alternative to Iron Man if you’re looking for a hero with increased critical damage.



• Her Reality Warp AoE attack is really powerful, dealing 832% special damage to all enemies and 416% to a single target in the center.



• You can increase her critical hit rate by another 32% using Great Minds and The Hand’s Shuriken. Rarity: Legendary

HP: 4647

ATK: 797

DEF: 463

Moon Girl • Although Moon Girl’s stats are lower than those of other heroes, her debuffs are incredibly potent.



• Once you activate her Dynamic Duo skill, she will use her dinosaur to deal 608% damage to all enemies.



• Her best set of buffs is collected in No Strings On Me, which increases DEF of all allied defenders by 10%, ATK of all allied fighters by 10%, and critical hit rate of all allied strikers by 12%. Rarity: Legendary

HP: 5048

ATK: 507

DEF: 518

B-Tier Characters

Heroes Features Stats

Angela • This tank is mostly good for her buffing and debuffing skills, as well as energy regeneration.



• If you activate Learn From the Beast, Angela will gradually increase her defense at the start of each battle.



• Just like any tank, this hero will benefit from additional shield equipment, such as the Asgard Shield. Rarity: Epic

HP: 7960

ATK: 465

DEF: 929

Doppelganger • You can greatly increase the speed of attack using this hero’s ultimate skill, up to 138%.



• Ambition ability also allows you to further increase the speed of attack by another 20% after using your other skills.



• His best attack is Ferocious Fists, which deals 672% physical damage to an adjacent enemy. Rarity: Epic

HP: 6904

ATK: 669

DEF: 849

Lady Bullseye • The only character in the game who’s capable of going invisible, which makes her immune to enemy attacks.



• A Hired Blade triggers an avalanche effect, where each consecutive attack increases her damage by 10%.



• Her critical hit rate is rather low, so be sure to improve it by investing your stat points. Rarity: Epic

HP: 4580

ATK: 808

DEF: 458

Falcon • A solid support unit that mostly focuses on increasing the critical damage of your allies.



• Falcon can also increase the speed of movement of your allies via the Guardian of Reality ability.



• His Exposed Weakness debuff is quite effective against groups of enemies, dealing an increasing amount of damage to them. Rarity: Epic

HP: 6341

ATK: 634

DEF: 518

Armor • One of the better tanks in the game, having the highest default DEF stat level.



• This unit wears a special Ancestral Armor, which taunts all enemies in the area of effect.



• Her ultimate skill allows you to equip a Beast Armor, which turns all normal attacks into AoE attacks with increased attack speed. Rarity: Epic

HP: 7889

ATK: 465

DEF: 1135

Moon Knight • Fighter unit that synergizes well with other fighters and defenders, increasing their HP and ATK stats by 5%.



• It’s recommended to use Touched by Khonshu, which improves your energy regeneration if there’s a fighter or a defender on your team.



• Use his ultimate skill to heal all allies and yourself by up to 70%. Rarity: Epic

HP: 6853

ATK: 665

DEF: 869

C-Tier Characters

Heroes Features Stats

Misty Knight • An underwhelming striker with many cool features that are, unfortunately, too dependent on conditions.



• For her skills to be truly effective, there must be debuffed enemies in the area, or a defeated enemy, or an enemy with physical weaknesses.



• The best ability to use with Misty Knight is Raise Like the Phoenix, which increases her critical hit rate unconditionally. Rarity: Epic

HP: 4712

ATK: 693

DEF: 462

Sleepwalker • A healer that heals only 48% HP of all allies and a buffer that buffs damage by only 92%.



• The only way to make Sleepwalker’s healing more effective is to use QAdapt and Evolve, which adds another 24%.



• Note that allies present in the Sleepwalker’s Rejuvenation area take 10% less damage. Rarity: Epic

HP: 6341

ATK: 634

DEF: 518

Sentry • This defender has a very low basic DEF stat, which instantly makes him one of the weakest tanks in the game.



• The Million Suns mechanic, upon which the whole strategy of this unit relies, is highly underwhelming and conditional.



• You have to constantly use Sentry’s ultimate skill to be able to withstand all incoming damage. Rarity: Epic

HP: 7380

ATK: 545

DEF: 675

Echo • On her own, Echo has absolutely no distinct features, but her Photographic Reflexes passive does allow her power to be equal to the ally with the highest ATK stat.



• She can also synergize with any other type of hero, but the bonuses she receives from that are very low. Rarity: Epic

HP: 6853

ATK: 578

DEF: 869

Storm • One of Storm’s better skills is Hailstorm, which freezes enemies, slowing them down by 30%.



• As soon as enemies have been debuffed, she can deal 10% more damage to them.



• Overall, playing as Storm is super unsatisfying unless you enjoy the animations. Rarity: Epic

HP: 4712

ATK: 693

DEF: 462

Spider-Man • The worst legendary hero in the game, which also relies too much on debuffs.



• Spidey is too dependent on ally attacks and follow-ups to be considered a legit unit.



• The only saving grace of this hero is the Spider-Versus attack, which deals a lot of single-target damage. Rarity: Legendary

HP: 6286

ATK: 648

DEF: 513

D-Tier Characters

Heroes Features Stats

Black Knight • A hero that can revive once per battle, but other than that, don’t expect much from this unit.



• The Cursed Berserker mechanic consumes his own HP, which is a very risky strategy. Rarity: Epic

HP: 6824

ATK: 669

DEF: 869

Thread • This unit, although capable of fighting on its own, mostly relies on summons that can be of any use only in the early stages of the game.



• But it does synergize with the other summons from any allied units. Rarity: Epic

HP: 5367

ATK: 801

DEF: 454

Man-Thing • By far the worst supporter and healer in the game that restores only 40% HP to his allies.



• A summoner that can assemble only up to four boy-things at once, which is unsustainable. Rarity: Epic

HP: 7162

ATK: 551

DEF: 532

Mr. Negative • A disappointing attacker with the self-heal ability, which actually restores only 38% of his own HP.



• His entire combat strategy relies on the corruption mechanic, which influences only 10% of the enemy’s attacks. Rarity: Epic

HP: 7974

ATK: 658

DEF: 883

Dreamqueen • An anti-Hex controller that has very little effect on the combat in this meta.



• Doesn’t make an impact on the game right now, but may be useful in the future when more Hex-based enemies will be added. Rarity: Epic

HP: 6310

ATK: 549

DEF: 518

