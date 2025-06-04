Mirren Star Legends Tier List – Best Characters Ranked

There are nearly 50 characters in Mirren Star Legends, but you only want 5-star and 4-star units for your team, as the rest of the heroes aren’t worth your investment. This guide will provide you with a tier list of the best characters in the game, including all of their main strengths and weaknesses.
Best Characters Tier List for Mirren Star Legends
|Ranking
|Characters
|S
|Momo, Sarah, Muu, Yetannia
|A
|Caroline, Kuroae, Giratia, Sinkou, Kelsuna, Ameth, Icaruth
|B
|Kurogo, Bella, Churchill, Dorothy, Ampsa, Reirei
|C
|Naphee, Danni, Dia, Becca, Apoffis, Aika, Cecily
|D
|Flashette, Annex, Narcissus, Penelope, Sia, Belle, Asher
S-Tier Characters
|Characters
|Features
Momo
|• Best single-target and AoE DPS character with Corrode damage.
• Use her Lone Star ability to inflict extra stacks of Corrode damage to a single target, where each stack of Corrode increases final damage by 4.2%.
• When dealing with multiple enemies, use her Punishment skill, which also inflicts Corrode status effect on all enemies.
• Benevolence supplies all your allies with the Bone-infused boost.
Sarah
|• Overall, the best DPS character with straight-up damage and powerful attack buffs.
• Use the Astral Shatter ability to inflict damage and instantly attack again, if the target was killed.
• Boost the attack of all your allies by 6.4%, using the Deity’s Throne skill.
Muu
|• Top single-target break unit with fantastic AoE capabilities.
• Try her Butcher Slash attack to deal damage to all enemies and activate Harvest effect.
• Use Obsidian Maw against bosses, dealing massive damage and reducing their resistance to it.
Yetannia
|• Best healer and buffer in the game, indispensable in every team.
• Her Celestial Grace skill boosts the HP of all your allies by 62% of maxATK power.
• If you need to increase your team’s defenses and resistances, then use her Beacon of Divinity skill.
A-Tier Characters
|Characters
|Features
Caroline
|• Excellent 4-star pick against bosses, although her AoE could be improved.
• Her best attack is Frostbalde Cleave, which deals 225% damage, with a 54% chance to inflict Bound and a 17% chance to inflict Lifesteal.
• Use her Frostchase skill to debuff enemies, reducing their resistances by 17%.
Kuroae
|• Very good against bosses with powerful Burn damage and AoE capabilities.
• All of her attacks and skills, including passive one, have a chance to inflict Burn damage.
• Both of her active attacks increase your ATK power and reduce the enemy’s resilience.
Giratia
|• One of the better AoE damage dealers with Corrode and the only real alternative to Momo.
• Her best attack is Cosmic Extinguish, which deals 80% damage to all enemies and reduces their Corrode resistance by 21%.
• All of her regular attacks deal an extra 19% Corrode damage.
Sinkou
|• Top choice against bosses and running through the Story mode.
• Her Divine Wrath attack deals 177.7% damage to a single target with extra Final damage.
• Use her Crimson Veil to set enemies on fire, dealing damage over time.
Kelsuna
|• One of the most efficient energy-based healer characters in the game.
• Her Rain’s Rebirth attack deals damage to all enemies and restores 25 ENG of her own.
• You can also restore 7.5% HP to all your allies using the Purity’s Blessing skill.
Ameth
|• Here’s one more healer that may be of great benefit to your team due to her dynamic healing skills.
• Activate Apothecary’s Calling ability when the enemy’s HP is below 80%; this will trigger a special healing bonus on all allies.
• She passively restores energy while healing herself or allies, which is highly effective.
Icaruth
|• This unit converts all her attack power into a defensive shield, which is highly effective.
• Her Taunt ability isn’t very impressive, but her AoE attack, Sylph’s Play, steals energy from all enemies.
• Convert your HP into a shield with the help of Zephyr’s Grace.
B-Tier Characters
|Characters
|Features
Kurogo
|• A pretty solid damage dealer with two stacks of the Burn status effect.
• Try her Blazing Gauntlet attack against bosses, dealing 156% Burn damage to them.
• If you trigger Lustful Apparition attack right after, your Burn damage will be almost doubled.
Bella
|• Another solid boss hunter, but this time her power comes from AoE Burn effects.
• Her best ability is ravage Onslaught, setting all enemies on fire.
• But she can also heal herself, using Berserker’s Zeal, which restores 8.1% HP.
Churchill
|• A very good defender with healer skills, which will be useful in almost any team.
• You can debuff enemies with her Rosy Bolt or heal all your allies with Celestial Grace.
• If you need to restore energy, then use Love’s Power.
Dorothy
|• Excellent single-target Burn damage dealer and attacker.
• Note that every successful attack with Dorothy will inflict Burn status effect on enemies.
• By default, her Burn chance always has a 10% bonus.
Ampsa
|• One of the best single-target break units in the game.
• Cast the Enchanted Puppet spell on all enemies, reducing their break resilience by 11%.
• More than that, her Dark Heirloom spell, which debuffs all enemy defenses, cannot be dispelled.
Reirei
|• This is a universal unit that covers both DPS and support, as well as dodging skills.
• Her Ninjutsu attack not only deals damage to a single target but also restores energy to your allies.
• On top of that, her second active skill increases the dodge ability of all allies by 15%.
C-Tier Characters
|Characters
|Features
Naphee
|• Not a bad single-target DPS against bosses, but very weak in terms of support.
• Attack bosses with the Infernal Rampage skill for a 140% damage boost.
• Use her Shadow’s Breath skill when facing a single enemy for a 10% ATK boost.
Danni
|• Danni is the opposite of Naphee, being a bad choice against bosses, but her AoE is good.
• Has a high break rate but increases her own HP when entering the Realm in Radiant Summer mode.
• Activates Sovereign Drake, affecting all of her allies.
Dia
|• Only effective with the Ancient War Rune set equipped, but otherwise she’s quite a weak energy hero.
• Her Orb of Retribution skill is rather useful, reducing the enemy’s cooldown by 1 point.
• Starts with +40 ENG, which is good for beginner players.
Becca
|• Typical break unit with both AoE and single-target skills, but nothing special.
• Both of her active skills inflict the reduction of break resistance on enemies, although not by much.
• If an enemy has been completely broken, it will increase her final damage.
Apoffis
|• Not good on her own, but can work well if paired up with Kuroae.
• Her active skills have a 50% chance to inflict Corrode, but the overall damage is too low.
• However, her passive skills increase the Corrode effect by another 25%.
Aika
|• Pure healer unit with no other skills that could benefit your team.
• Use her Specter’s Gaze ability to restore HP to all your allies.
• On the other hand, her Blade Might attack is too weak to do anything.
Cecily
|• Only good as an AoE damage dealer, but with overall low DPS.
• Her Peace Emblem skill deals damage to all enemies, but with a total attack power of 89%.
• On top of that, her passive skill can reduce the cooldown times by 1 point.
D-Tier Characters
|Characters
|Features
Flashette
|• One of the worst 4-star characters in the game.
• The only usable skill she has is Dark Radiance, which deals single-target damage, but it works only on enemies whose HP is below 35%.
• She can also reflect back incoming damage back to enemies, but the chance is only 32%.
Annex
|• The only shock unit in the game, which has no team synergies and is thus useless in the current meta.
• Her Summon Thunder multiplies Shock damage to all enemies if at least one enmy has been affected by it.
• However, her passive skill has only 5% of inflicting Shock on enemies.
Narcissus
|• Another useless unit with the Tidal Reversal skills that give no benefit.
• You can debuff enemies with her Torrent skill and even increase your own defense, but only by 15%.
• Her passive skill triggers only when she gets damaged.
Penelope
|• The only character in the game that’s immune to lethal damage once per battle, but there’s nothing more to her.
• Her active skills require her to drop below 20% HP to get any extra benefits, which is dangerous.
• Eternal Hex skill increases her damage resistance by 20% after a revival.
Sia
|• Highly underwhelming DPS unit with a very low dodge chance.
• Although her Quake Strike attack deals Corrode damage, the chance of that is under 50%.
• Her Lunar Blade deals only 12% Soul damage.
Belle
|• The worst 5-star unit in the entire game.
• Pirmarily her skills are focused on Recoil, which has absolutely no impact on the meta.
• Her main active skill deals very little damage, although it inflicts -100 ENG on enemies.
Asher
|• Tanky unit, which, unfortunately, is completely useless in the current meta.
• Once you feel the need to taunt enemies, activate her Mercenary Insight ability.
• Note that both her active and passive skills have Recoil.
Published: Jun 4, 2025 09:46 am