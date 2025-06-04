Mirren Star Legends Tier List – Best Characters Ranked



Naphee • Not a bad single-target DPS against bosses, but very weak in terms of support.



• Attack bosses with the Infernal Rampage skill for a 140% damage boost.



• Use her Shadow’s Breath skill when facing a single enemy for a 10% ATK boost.



Danni • Danni is the opposite of Naphee, being a bad choice against bosses, but her AoE is good.



• Has a high break rate but increases her own HP when entering the Realm in Radiant Summer mode.



• Activates Sovereign Drake, affecting all of her allies.



Dia • Only effective with the Ancient War Rune set equipped, but otherwise she’s quite a weak energy hero.



• Her Orb of Retribution skill is rather useful, reducing the enemy’s cooldown by 1 point.



• Starts with +40 ENG, which is good for beginner players.



Becca • Typical break unit with both AoE and single-target skills, but nothing special.



• Both of her active skills inflict the reduction of break resistance on enemies, although not by much.



• If an enemy has been completely broken, it will increase her final damage.



Apoffis • Not good on her own, but can work well if paired up with Kuroae.



• Her active skills have a 50% chance to inflict Corrode, but the overall damage is too low.



• However, her passive skills increase the Corrode effect by another 25%.



Aika • Pure healer unit with no other skills that could benefit your team.



• Use her Specter’s Gaze ability to restore HP to all your allies.



• On the other hand, her Blade Might attack is too weak to do anything.