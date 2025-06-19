Chase the Skies is the game drop for Minecraft released June 17, 2025. It introduces many new features, such as the player locator bar, environmental fog, happy ghasts, and even craftable saddles. This guide will provide you with a list of the top 20 Minecraft seeds for Chase the Skies update 1.21.6.

Minecraft: 20 Best Chase the Skies Seeds List

Seed: 3377699866533392

Spawn: X: 0 Z: 0

Biomes: Plains, Cherry Grove, Snowy Slopes

In Java, there are actually four villages at spawn, surrounding the snowy mountain with cherry blossom trees. The exact coordinates to all four villages are: X: 49 Z: 51, X: -240 Z: 128, X: 48 Z: -208, and X: -144 Z: -416. One of the villages has a blacksmith, which is very helpful at the start of the game. But there are many more chests with loot inside some of the huts in all of the villages.

In Bedrock, there’s only one village at coordinates X: -424 Z: -280. But under it you’ll find a trial chamber at coordinates X: -345 Y: -20 Z: -279. So it’s definitely worth checking out!

Seed: 2999000744537601

Spawn: X: -144 Z: -192

Biomes: Savanna, Ocean

If you ever wanted to live on a rocky mountain in the middle of the ocean, then here’s your chance. You’ll spawn on the ocean shore next to an acacia village on the rocky island at coordinates X: 32 Z: 0. The world generation here is truly remarkable and nothing like I’ve ever seen in Minecraft before. Also, be sure to visit the trial chamber under the nearby island at coordinates X: 295 Y: -30 Z: 25.

In Bedrock, there’s no village on the island, but you can find one very close to spawn at coordinates X: -360 Z: -392. There’s also a buried treasure chest at coordinates X: -40 Z: -232, so don’t miss it.

Seed: -8305688544767269284

Spawn: X: 16 Z: -16

Biomes: Plains, Cherry Grove

As you spawn on a large flat field, I suggest you move westward, where you’ll find two villages in the cherry forest. One of them is located at coordinates X: -544 Z: -176, but the other one stands on top of the lake at coordinates X: -880 Z: -352. The best part about this seed is that it works equally well in the Bedrock version of the game, which also has the village at coordinates X: -376 Z: -280.

In Bedrock, there’s a village inside the cherry grove patch at coordinates X: -376 Z: -280. Also, be sure to scout a trial chamber nearby at coordinates X: -439 Y: -14 Z: -441.

Seed: 77007212916459490

Spawn: X: 48 Z: 32

Biomes: Plains, Swamp, Ocean

If you prefer a bit more challenging survival island, then here’s one with the village at spawn and a real volcano that spews lava. Fortunately, these eruptions don’t follow with earthquakes, so all you need to do is make sure that your huts are blocked with a special fence from the lava flow. Then, go ahead and check out a nearby ocean monument at coordinates X: 56 Z: 392, as well as a huge mushroom island just besides it.

In Bedrock, the island is empty, but you can still dig up two hidden treasure chests at coordinates X: 8 Z: -56 and X: 72 Z: -56.

Seed: 2938260574036064922

Spawn: X: -80 Z: -64

Biomes: Snowy Plains, Swamp

Here’s one of those rare cases, when cold and warm biomes collide to create an unusual landscape. At spawn, you’ll find a snowy patch with a village that stands right in the middle of a giant swamp. Note that there are no other villages for thousands of blocks in all directions. But you do get a trial chamber near spawn at coordinates X: 23 Y: -17 Z: -233 and some nice trail ruins at coordinates X: 637 Y: 64 Z: 237.

In Bedrock, fortunately, the village is still there, but there’s also a pillager outpost to the west at coordinates X: -744 Z: 296, so be careful.

Seed: -5371535152926655244

Spawn: X: 0 Z: 0

Biomes: Savanna, Forest, Plains

In Java, you spawn in the center of a small city, consisting of four settlements at coordinates X: 64 Z: -144, X: 96 Z: 144, X: -272 Z: 80, and X: -304 Z: -144. One of the villages also grants access to the trial chamber at coordinates X: 73 Y: -14 Z: 105.

In Bedrock, there are only two villages near spawn at coordinates X: 136 Z: 88 and X: 200 Z: -344. If you travel to the south, you’ll also find a jungle temple at coordinates X: 200 Z: 536. In case you need more resources, then check out trail ruins at coordinates X: 238 Y: 68 Z: 686.

Seed: -62167902714361389

Spawn: X: -304 Z: 176

Biomes: Ocean, Plains

In Java, you’ll find a very rare island village with not one but two blacksmiths at coordinates X: 16 Z: 32, which is very close to spawn. Fortunately, there’s also a trial chamber under the island at coordinates X: 73 Y: -22 Z: 183, as well as a couple of buried chests at coordinates X: 185 Z: 217 and X: 249 Z: -183.

In Bedrock, besides having a buried chest right at spawn, you also get the same island with a village, which has slightly shifted its position to coordinates X: 152 Z: 152. The trial chamber, however, can be found at the exact same spot.

Seed: -271527238315533976

Spawn: X: 0 Z: 0

Biomes: Forest, Frozen Ocean

In Java, you spawn in the island village that occupies a pretty big chunk of frozen ocean. There’s an exposed ruined portal nearby at coordinates X: 152 Z: 56 and a trial chamber under the island at coordinates X: 233 Y: -13 Z: 7. In the south, you’ll encounter an ocean monument at coordinates X: 216 Z: 408.

In Bedrock, everything stays the same except the village. But there are at least three hidden treasure chests on the beach at coordinates X: -40 Z: 8, X: 8 Z: -56, and X: 72 Z: 8. The nearest village is located on the mainland at coordinates X: -152 Z: 776.

Seed: 6610653798027153021

Spawn: X: 0 Z: 0

Biomes: Various

In Java, the area at spawn includes a cherry grove, a village with a blacksmith, and a jungle temple at coordinates X: 168 Z: -168. In the underground area between the village and the temple, there’s a trial chamber at coordinates X: 151 Y: -18 Z: 7. On the other side of the hill, you’ll find another village at coordinates X: -176 Z: 160.

In Bedrock, there no villages at spawn, but the jungle temple can still be seen at coordinates X: 56 Z: -424. If you’re looking for a challenge, then check out a woodland mansion at coordinates X: -840 Z: 392.

Seed: -9187775622807888460

Spawn: X: 0 Z: 0

Biomes: Desert, Ocean

In Java, the beach spawn offers both a desert village and an ocean monument at an arm’s stretch. Once you brew enough water-breathing potions, check out a trial chamber under the monument at coordinates X: 103 Y: -14 Z: 105. Also, raid a shipwreck in a small lake nearby at coordinates X: -184 Z: 104.

In Bedrock, there’s no ocean monument, but you can still reach a desert village at coordinates X: -408 Z: 248, in the badlands right behind the small lake. The northern lakeshore contains three hidden treasure chests at coordinates X: -296 Z: 72, X: -376 Z: 136, and X: -376 Z: 200.

Seed: 2024306363536063479

Spawn: X: 640 Z: 192

Biomes: Ocean, Savanna

In Java, you spawn on the beach with a village at coordinates X: 720 Z: 48 and a buried treasure chest at coordinates X: 585 Z: -7. If you build a boat and travel to the west, soon you’ll encounter a gorgeous acacia island village at coordinates X: 32 Z: 32. On your way there, also be sure to visit an ocean monument at coordinates X: 312 Z: 168.

In Bedrock, the only structure left is the ocean monument, and instead of a village on the beach, you’ll find a pillager outpost at coordinates X: 712 Z: 424. Note that the entire ocean shore at spawn is riddled with buried chests.

Seed: 8570585248110666361

Spawn: X: -32 Z: 32

Biomes: Meadow, Forest

In Java, your starting position is probably one of the most picturesque areas, consisting of a meadow valley, a river, two villages on opposite hills, and an entire woodland mansion. Additionally, there’s a trial chamber located right under the mansion at coordinates X: 167 Y: -14 Z: 89.

In Bedrock, everything stays the same except the woodland mansion, but you also get a third village nearby at coordinates X: -360 Z: -184. This village will lead you to some fine trail ruins at coordinates X: -355 Y: 90 Z: -387. Be sure to bring lots of brushes and extra tools.

Seed: -6425064144799639415

Spawn: X: -48 Z: -256

Biomes: Ocean, Plains

In Java, the spawn point is located in a fantastic area with beach houses and a lake that hosts an island village with a blacksmith. To the east, you’ll find a jungle temple at coordinates X: 264 Z: -360, as well as a number of hidden treasure chests at coordinates X: 121 Z: -231 and X: -103 Z: -183.

In Bedrock, no villages are present, and the jungle temple shifted even further to the east to coordinates X: 776 Z: -664. But there’s still plenty of loot left to explore in the buried chests at coordinates X: 72 Z: -248, X: -120 Z: -248, and X: -312 Z: -184.

Seed: 1451387680729939261

Spawn: X: 64 Z: -32

Biomes: Ocean, Savanna

In Java, you spawn on a pretty impressive survival island with a village and a number of biomes, including stony shore, forest, and savanna. At the southern part of the island, you can find an entrance into the trial chamber at coordinates X: 201 Y: -17 Z: 103.

In Bedrock, the island is uninhabited, but it’s riddled with buried treasure. Here are just a few coordinates that you should check: X: 152 Z: -168, X: 264 Z: 24, X: 520 Z: -40, X: 472 Z: -120, and X: 392 Z: -168.

Seed: 4888196745298114074

Spawn: X: 0 Z: 0

Biomes: Various

In Java, there are three villages around spawn on three different biomes at coordinates X: 0 Z: 48, X: -352 Z: 96, and X: -192 Z: -176. The last one stands on the edge of a giant ravine, so be extra careful.

In Bedrock, there’s only one village left at coordinates X: 312 Z: 248. but there’s a trial chamber right underneath it at coordinates X: 327 Y: -26 Z: 169, so you’ll have plenty to explore.

Seed: -3414324086732929463

Spawn: X: 0 Z: 0

Biomes: Desert

In Java, there’s a very fine desert village at spawn with an entire temple in its center. You’ll also encounter a coll little ravine in the village that looks like a smile. This ravine will lead you straight to the trial chamber at coordinates X: 23 Y: -28 Z: 119

In Bedrock, everything stays the same except a desert temple, which makes it a tad harder to survive. That’s why it’s time to check out the ocean shore to the east in search of buried treasure.

Seed: -7708302246596661867

Spawn: X: 80 Z: 16

Biomes: Ocean, Savanna, Forest

In Java, you spawn on a tiny island with a small acacia village and another survival island nearby. The area to the northeast is occupied by a giant mushroom island. On your way there, you should be able to find an ocean monument at coordinates X: 552 Z: -392.

In Bedrock, while there’s no village at spawn, you should check out the small forest island nearby for a hidden treasure chest at coordinates X: 264 Z: -104.

Seed: 11898080

Spawn: X: -112 Z: -32

Biomes: Frozen Peaks

If you’re wondering how to get to the peak of that cliff with the village, then the answer is that you don’t, as you spawn right near it. Living in a village like that is a true challenge when it comes to survival, but you can always get help in the trial chamber that’s located right under the cliff at coordinates X: 199 Y: -22 Z: 135. This chamber is connected to a couple of intercrossing mineshafts.

In Bedrock, the frozen village is absent, but instead you get an ocean monument at coordinates X: -232 Z: 264. This is a great source of gold and other valuables.

Seed: -2132240761131015907

Spawn: X: 0 Z: 0

Biomes: Plains, Forest

If you’re specifically looking for a spawn with lots of villages, then this seed should be up your alley. There are at least five villages at spawn, and here are the exact coordinates: X: 80 Z: -176, X: 208 Z: 224, X: 160 Z: 576, X: -256 Z: 576, and X: 784 Z: 80. But I’m pretty sure that there are more than that, I just didn’t have the chance to scan an entire area.

In Bedrock, the villages are just as frequent, although the coordinates are X: 232 Z: -312, X: 264 Z: 184, X: 168 Z: 632. This is definitely one of the most survival-friendly seeds you’ll find!

Seed: 8065834486552241850

Spawn: X: 368 Z: 192

Biomes: Plains, Taiga, Ocean

It’s a rare occasion when you spawn on a survival island with a village. But it’s even rarer to find such an island with another floating island above it. That’s exactly the case in this seed! Although I couldn’t find any buried treasure on the island at spawn, I actually found three chests on the island to the north at coordinates: X: 121 Z: -135, X: 73 Z: -311, and X: -151 Z: -199.

In Bedrock, you may spawn at a different area, but fortunately there’s also a village there at coordinates X: 280 Z: -424. There are also a couple of buried chests at coordinates X: 280 Z: -568 and X: 408 Z: -568.

That’s it for our list of the top 20 Minecraft seeds for Chase the Skies update 1.21.6. For more guides, check out How to Enter Mike’s Room in Deltarune – Code & True Ending, Mirren Star Legends Tier List – Best Characters Ranked, and One Punch Hero Tier List – Best Classes Ranked.

