One Punch Hero Tier List – Best Classes Ranked (April 2025)

There are nine classes in One Punch Hero, obtained via class orbs either purchased from the Summoner Master or by speaking to class trainers, which are scattered all over the map. This guide will provide you with a tier list of all classes in this Roblox game, including tips on how to get each class.

All Classes Tier List for One Punch Hero

Ranking Classes S Boros, Blast, Superhuman A Esper, Martial Artist B Ninja, Lightning Max C Cyborg, Metal Bat

Screenshot by Twinfinite

S-Tier Classes

Class Rarity Features

Boros Mythic • Class with the highest damage, both melee and magical, especially when using skills like Destructive Energy Ball and Meteoric Cannon.



• Best option against powerful bosses, such as Centipede, capable of dealing massive damage using weapons like Moon Blade or Sun Blade.



• One of the only two classes to have Teleport ability, which allows you to quickly reposition on the battlefield, either chasing enemies or escaping danger.



• Excellent AoE damage dealer using Shockwave skill that’s heavily used in PvP battles.

Blast Mythic • This powerful class has the shortest cooldown time, making it the top choice for using offensive and utility skills.



• Its gravity-based attacks, Void Barrage and Quantum Burst, are highly effective against hordes of thugs.



• Just like Boros, this class has the Teleport ability and an advanced Dash skill that can help you avoid tricky combos in PvP.



• Performs super well with Shadow Cloak equipped, instantly increasing damage by 50% and stamina by 20% when your HP drops below 15%.

Superhuman Mythic • Best melee damage dealer in the game, which is well-suited for taking out bosses and tougher enemies.



• This class is specifically designed for close-range combat, although some of its abilities deal aerial damage.



• Possesses excellent defensive skills, especially the dash ability, activated by Q+WASD key combos.

A-Tier Classes

Class Rarity Features

Esper Legendary • Good option for dealing with groups of enemies, thanks to its multiple AoE skills like Rock Throw, Black Hole, and Meteor Barrage.



• All skills have a very long range and wide area of effect, which allows you to quickly farm thugs at specific spots on the map.



• Use the Psychic Flight ability to quickly move from one island to another, easily detecting spawn spots for groups of enemies.



• Synergizes with the Centipede Tail accessory, which heals you by 5% every time you deal damage with your AoE attacks.

Martial Artist Epic • Great choice for close-quarters PvP combat due to its high mobility and fast attacks, such as Swift Whirlwind Slam and Water Fist Smash.



• Use the Flowing Water Barrage attack against slower opponents who rely on heavier attacks.



• You can also chain these attacks to create powerful combos and finish opponents with Destructive Water Blitz.



• Equip this class with the Black Nodachi weapon to increase its movement speed.

B-Tier Classes

Class Rarity Features

Ninja Epic • Decent midrange class with projectile-based attacks, such as Shuriken Carnage and Flash Step.



• Often maintains stealthy playstyle using the Shadow Burial skill, which is good for dodging damage when facing tough bosses.



• However, Ninja’s hitboxes are smaller than those of other classes, so it can be harder to land those projectiles on target.



• The shuriken projectiles also have a short range, so you’ll have to get closer to your enemies.

Lightning Max Rare • Another class with high mobility and decent DPS, which inflicts electric damage that stuns enemies.



• Max’s attacks, such as Lightning Kick and Lightning Smash, are extremely fast and deal good damage but are limited in range.



• All electric kicks have longer cooldowns than you’d usually expect, which limits this class’ viability in PvP.



• If you want to reduce Max’s dash time by 50%, equip this class with the Sonic Scarf accessory.

C-Tier Classes

Class Rarity Features

Cyborg Common • Best starter class with high damage output, using such skills as Incineration Cannon against single targets and Incineration Barrage against hordes of thugs.



• Note that both of these skills, although powerful, have very long cooldown times, so try to pick easy targets to defeat them instantly.



• The Cyborg class lacks any defenses, so be sure to equip it with Super Suit. This grants it a 70% HP and 10% damage boost.

Metal Bat Common • Basic melee class that gets stronger the more damage it receives, so watch out for HP drops.



• This is the only class that has no combos or long-range tactics, making it the worst class in the game.



• It also has one of the slowest movement speeds and attacks that will always keep it behind enemies.



• The only way to improve its melee skills is to equip the Red Gloves, which create a shockwave every fifth attack.

How to Get All Classes in One Punch Hero

If you don’t want to pay real money for spinning class orbs, then the best way is to find specific class trainers and simply speak to them. Note that these trainers randomly spawn around the map every hour in real time. It’s also worth noting that you can only teleport to an island if you meet their level requirements. For example, the Desert Island requires you to be at least level 100.

City-A Island Trainer Locations (Lv. 1-100)

Screenshot by Twinfinite

The starting island mainly spawns common trainers for Cyborg and Metal Bat class orbs at the spots indicated by the red markers on the screenshot above. These are:

Main hub area in the center of the island;

Designer area in the southwestern part;

South of the Festive Man location;

South of the Steel Head boss fight;

North of the Pest Experimentation area.

Desert Island Trainer Locations (Lv. 100-150)

Screenshot by Twinfinite

The Desert Island has several possible trainer locations, mainly in its northern and southern borders, including:

Right near the teleportation spawn area;

To the west of the Lost Artifact location;

South of the Infected Villain and the desert bandits camp;

To the east of the Poison Man area;

To the west and south of the Mutated Scorpion area.

Misty Island Trainer Locations (Lv. 165-325)

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Misty Island, although not the top-tier location, does have a chance of early Boros trainer spawns, mostly in the northern hills:

North of the Gorilla boss location;

To the west of the Missing Monkey area;

Right next to the Beetle boss fight arena.

Ninja Island Trainer Locations (Lv. 350-650)

Screenshot by Twinfinite

The largest island in the game is Ninja Island, where trainers spawn mostly on the top of the hills or in the alleys:

North of the Speedy Sonic boss location;

To the west of Sky Hawk, Sky Eagle, and Sky King area;

South of the Missing Backpack quest area;

To the east of the Deformed Rock, Salt, and Metal area.

City-Z Island Trainer Locations (Lv. 670-980)

Screenshot by Twinfinite

The final island has a chance of spawning the Superhuman trainer in the industrial zones of both eastern and western City-Z areas:

North of the rotting and hungry zombie camps;

Right next to the Gerou boss fight area.

That’s it for our tier list of all classes in One Punch Hero and how to get them. For more guides, check out Arcane Lineage Tier List – Best Classes Ranked, How to Get the Best Enchants in Arcane Lineage, and How to Get All Marks in Arcane Lineage.

