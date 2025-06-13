How to Enter Mike’s Room in Deltarune – Code & True Ending

Mike has been mentioned several times throughout the four chapters of Deltarune, but have you ever had a chance to encounter him? This guide will not only provide you with an answer to who Mike is but also give you tips on how to enter Mike’s room via code and eventually unlock the true ending of the game.

Deltarune: Mike’s Room Code and True Ending

The entrance into the Mike’s room can be seen at the very beginning of Chapter 4, in the mini-games room. But it’s locked and there are seemingly no indications in the area on how to unlock it. It shouldn’t be surprising to you because the solution to the Mike’s room in Deltarune comes much later in the game.

Step 1: Return to the Castle Town

Screenshot by Twinfinite

The journey into Mike’s room begins at the end of the game. So the first thing you need to do once you beat the final boss in Chapter 4 is to reload your save file again. Approach the Pink Flame and choose to return to the beginning.

Once you’ve returned to the area with the Green Flame, you must enter the Pillar of Light to its left. At this point, choose an option to return to the Castle Town. But as soon as you arrive, you’ll notice that the town has changed and looks much different than what it was before you beat the final boss.

Walk in the northern direction and enter the TV room, where you’ll find the entrance to the Mike’s room as before in Deltarune. But this time you should also be able to see a board hanging on the wall next to it. If you interact with the board, it’ll reveal the code to the Mike’s room, which states:

The password is 6453

If you can’t actually use it just yet, as in this new version of the Castle Town, there may not be a lock on the Mike’s room, then you need to go back to the previous save before you beat the final boss in Chapter 4 and use the password on the Mike’s room lock there.

Step 2: Find the Mysterious Microphone

Screenshot by Twinfinite

If you did everything right in the first step, then you should see a message: “You entered the numbers knowingly.” This should let you inside the Mike’s room. Go all the way to the end of the hallway and interact with the statue of a cat. Choose to pet it when asked.

In the next hallway, you’ll see a number of tall cat statues, but you can’t do much with them just yet. Keep going to the very end of this second hallway until you find a mouse. There’s a smaller cat statue nearby, so you can pet it for it to disappear. Once you do that, the mouse will transform into an interactive hand on the screen. You should be able to control its movements with your PC mouse.

Now use this hand to grab the hats on the shelves as you move back into the start of the hallway. Also, be sure to open a drawer and pick up another hat. You can now pet the tall cat statues with your interactive hand, which will reward you with the TV Dinner and eventually lead you to the mysterious microphone-shaped crystal.

Step 3: Encounter Mike Secret Boss

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Now you need to interact with the crystal ball and adjust the sensitivity of your microphone. You can also choose which microphone to use on your system and other settings. Before shouting at the door, save your game at the Mike Zone.

Behind the door, you’ll be asked about your whereabouts and the reasons why you entered the door. When asked who Mike is, answer, “You’re Mike!” After that, the secret boss fight with Mike will begin as soon as you pet Mike using your mouse hand. This isn’t a usual fight, but you can still win it in the mini-game fashion by simply following these tips:

Use your mouse hand to adjust the sensitivity of the microphone in the top area of the screen.

Always monitor the levels of your sound in the right corner of the screen.

When you see the sign “Applaud!” appear on the screen, start clapping into your microphone.

When a sign “Shut up!” appears, try to stay as quiet as possible.

Make sure that the microphones appearing and moving across the screen don’t hit your volume levels.

Use mouse fruits that drop into your mouse hand to restore your health.

Also, you can pet your character to restore his HP, too.

Step 4: Survive All Three Mike’s Phases

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Cat Mike Phase

Once the first phase of the battle is over, Mike will appear in his other form of a cat, as before he looked more like a microphone man. After a short monologue, in this next phase, you’ll need to pet cats running across the screen using your mouse hand.

Note that some cats stop too far from your reach. As a result, they’ll explode, depleting your HP, so don’t forget to pet the protagonist in time to restore it. At one point, more cats of different sizes will appear alongside moving microphones, so pay extra attention here to your levels of volume.

Cowboy Boxer Mike Phase

In the next phase, Mike will appear as a taller microphone man with a cowboy hat and red boxing gloves. Now you must escape a giant cat paw that drops from the top of the screen. Fortunately, the game warns you about the placement of the paw beforehand with intense flashing.

Once you see the pillar of red light move away from there. At this point, if you survived the previous stages, all three Mikes will announce that the battle is almost over, and there’s only one battle left to survive. After that, you’ll have to catch cats and put them in the basket, but you can only do so with the blue cats using your mouse hand. They will be mixed with white cats, so look out!

Merged Mikes Phase

In the final phase, all three Mikes will merge into one entity that will attack you in the same fashion as giant cat paws, but this time they’ll be moving chaotically across the screen. As always, you can pet the Mikes using your mouse hand. At the same time, the giant white cats will return as well as giant cat paws. Avoid all of them and focus on petting the three Mikes.

They will eventually speed up, and all you need to do is survive as before until the entity of Mikes explodes in a ball of fire. As a result, the three Mikes will announce that they’re tired of playing this game and will decide to return to their usual forms.

Step 5: The Aftermath and True Ending

Screenshot by Twinfinite

If you managed to survive all that, it’ll be revealed that the three Mikes weren’t actually Mikes at all, but the three were just pretending to be Mike, who actually never even visited the Mike’s room in Deltarune. Once the conspiracy has been uncovered, this will trigger the true ending of Deltarune.

All you’re left to do is walk along the stretch from the Mike’s room into a black void. Don’t worry if the screen goes black and it’ll seem that you can’t do anything. Stay at the screen, and soon a giant microphone will appear. After that, you can return back to the Mike’s room.

One last thing is that you must leave the Mike’s room and go back again after you see an explosion. At this stage, the Mike’s room will have three new mini-games to play:

Mini Games Description Jongler Jongle cats into the hoo.

Your voice controls gravity.

Combo with simultaneous eats. Battat Avoid Battat and get cats with mouse.

Volume and speed makes blue cat.

Combine for rare cats. Pluey Put on your shoe, hey, and sprint.

It’s raining cats and cats.

Bring the chosen ones to the ark.

The dialogue in the new room will suggest that you need to beat all three mini-games, and the one where you get the most points will indicate who the real Mike is. In any way, this is the end of the game, and there isn’t much more to it, so try out all the three mini-games on your own and see what kind of result you get. They’re completely individual!

