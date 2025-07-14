Crime Scene Cleaner Walkthrough

In Crime Scene Cleaner, your job is to clean up after the mob… And they leave some serious messes behind. Although there are better jobs you could choose, this pays well and you seriously need the money. To help you get through this tough and messy job of Crime Scene Cleaner, we have the entire walkthrough for every job available.

Job 1: Bad Call

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Open your tablet and check the Music tab to unlock the Bitter Sweet Symphony achievement. Head to the right of the car and through the door with the yellow eviction notice. Head up the stairs and straight past the cones to a door covered by wooden planks. Punch the planks off the door, unlocking the Bóbr k*rw@! achievement in the process.

Open the drawer to the left below the lamp, and grab the $100 bill. Go to the very back room of this apartment and pick up the Lucky Key and steal the $50 object next to it. Upon leaving the backroom, there is a $100 bill on the floor to the right to pick up.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Go to the boarded-up window and punch the planks to get outside. Interact with the ladder to drop it to the ground – this will come in handy later. Climb up the steps, walk along the narrow ledge to the left of the painting, to another window with a scissor lift outside. Collect the Customer’s List evidence from the windowsill.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Lower the lift by pressing the green button and punch the boarded window to get inside the secret room. Here you will find a tiny bag on the left round table, a golden hand statue worth $700, two piles of cash and a cassette tape. Exit through the window and drop down to the floor below. Go into the basketball room, pick up a ball and put it through a hoop to get the Basket Case achievement. Head outside.

On a black box opposite is another key to collect. Walk through to the red gate and open it. Head back to the lift and open the gardener’s gate. Grab anything you can steal, and use another key to get into the back room where you can find a cassette tape and strange white ‘fertilizer’.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Go through the red gate and enter the way you did the first time. Run all the way up until you get to an apartment with a note on the door of Apartment 23. Move the box on the shelf and get the key. Open the door and get ready to start cleaning!

Open up your Garbage Can and collect all the loose trash from around the apartment. Use the water point in the bathroom to fill your bucket, cleaning it out every time it gets too dirty. Don’t forget to flush the toilet in every place you clean to get an achievement. Use the mop and the sponge around the apartment to clean the blood, rinsing it as it becomes bloodied. Once every surface is clean, tidy the space by picking up objects and placing them in their rightful space (it turns green when you find it). Pick up the evidence as you find it: two phones, a knife in the body, and your payment on the table in the back.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

You will find one area where blood is dripping from the attic. Investigate by pulling the ladder down and finding a gruesome scene. Now it is time to clean the attic too. There is a water point in the attic, so place your bucket there to sponge and mop quickly. The blood paintings need to be destroyed, so punch them to pieces before putting them in your garbage bag.

Pick up every piece of evidence around the place: cassette tape, photos on the corkboard, Polaroid camera, and the student ID behind the murder scene. Also, steal all bags of drugs around the area. Take the bodies and garbage bags to the truck before leaving.

Back at home, investigate your Skill Tree and spend any points you have. We recommend levelling up Careful Steps so you don’t leave bloody footprints around anymore. To continue collecting achievements, flush your toilet and pet your dog 15 times. Answer your phone and then go to bed.

Job 2: Trial By Blood

Screenshot by Twinfinite

After waking, take the phone call and then accept the mission at your computer downstairs. Get into the car and head to your second job. Answer the radio when the boss calls, then go inside to start work.

In the men’s locker room, there is a locker with a green light. Open it to find the keycard numbered W042. Find the toilets and flush one to continue the achievement, then head to the women’s locker room and flush a toilet there too. Open the doors to allow full access as you work.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

As you explore you will also find the Relaxation Zone. Here is a very bloody scene to deal with a bit later, but meanwhile, grab the phone evidence on the table and the keycard numbered W024. On the floor of the main Relaxation Zone is the keycard M025. The area to the right contains a body, a pizza knife weapon, and a locker card M005. Use both keycards to get a handgun and a business card, and any spare valuables.

Go to the women’s locker room and find the locker W024. Grab the keycard numbered M034, and remember to steal any valuables. Go to the men’s locker room and open locker M034 to get the VIP card.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Head back to the Relaxation Zone and find the marbled door with the number keypad. This is a short minigame where you must input the numbers shown as the line passes over them. Take too long and you have to start again. There are two sets of numbers to input before the door will open.

Inside you will find a cassette tape and a spot to use with the VIP card. Interact with the VIP panel to open the VIP room by the pool. There is a pipe on the wall with two wrenches and a wheel. Use these to drain the pool so you can access the evidence lying on the bottom.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Go to the drained pool and grab the gun and the keycard M017. There is also an ice pick by the pool nearer the VIP room. Take the keycard to the men’s locker room and open the locker to find another cassette tape and audio recording evidence.

Enter the VIP room and find the cassette tape, valuables to steal, and locker keycard W018. Open that locker to find more valuables, then go to the water point to fill the pressure washer. You can use the men’s locker room to fill the bucket and alternate between the two.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Clean all blood stains before tidying up the furniture, and collect all trash lying around – including anything you break! You need to clean the chair outside the sauna before you can move it to access the room, and once inside, use the pressure washer to clean the tiles quickly. There is another keycard to collect inside and a dead body to collect. The tanning booth room has a lot of baked-in blood, so you will need to use detergent in your water or the pressure washer. You need to clean the statue before you can move it, and remove the body from inside the tanning booth. Take all dead bodies and trash bags to the elevator.

Leave via the elevator, get home, spend your skill points, and take the call. Finally, go to bed to start the new day.

Job 3: Toxic Love

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Start off by getting your trash bag out and picking up debris from the floor. Next, head to the bathroom to flush the toilet and fill your bucket. Before you start cleaning, walk to the living area and go left. Behind a painting is a ‘hidden’ room. Pick up the list on the table and reset the fusebox. To the right is a panel with a safe hidden behind it. Hack the safe and gather the valuables from inside.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Go to the kitchen and get the phone from the counter by the sink. There are also some knuckle dusters in the blood near the living room. Find the cassette tape on a shelf in the living room. Head upstairs and move the body from the rail or else he will just drip blood on your clean floor. Finally, get cleaning the downstairs areas!

Screenshot by Twinfinite

After mopping all the blood, take the body out of the room and clear up any remaining debris. Tidy the furniture, and then take the toaster from the kitchen to the bathroom upstairs. Throw it into the bath to get the Electric Feel achievement. In this bathroom, remember to flush the toilet, and then go around collecting evidence: razor blades, a suicide note, as well as the gun and the phone outside this room. Take the body away and drain the bath.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Finish cleaning the blood and sorting the rest of the furniture to finish. Spend your skill points when you get home, then go to bed to start a new day.

Job 3: Short Circuit

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Accept the new job on your computer downstairs, then get in the car to leave. Go straight upstairs when you arrive at your new job, and go into the room ahead of you at the top of the stairs. There is a phone on the set of drawers by the bed. Grab the body and take him downstairs. Don’t forget to grab all the valuables you find.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Back upstairs, go to the next room down the hall and go to the laptop. Hack to get access and delete all CCTV files. There is a smart speaker on the floor in this room. Find it and switch it off. In the room opposite, turn off the radio and pick up the cassette from the shelf. Clean and move the armchair to find a shotgun underneath.

Go to the last room and find the key to the living area on the table. There is another smart speaker in a locker, too. In the upstairs hallway, there is a crucifix near the top of the stairs. Move boxes around at the end of the hall to find another smart speaker. Go back into the room with the radio to find another cassette has appeared, and the radio has been switched on again.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Go downstairs and find another smart speaker by the window in the entrance room. Go to the downstair bathroom and flush the toilet, then head to the kitchen. Punch the robot vacuum and tidy up any debris, including the robot. In the kitchen is a small space you have to crouch to get into, and there are a few valuables inside.

Take the knife from the dead body, and find the smart speaker by the bookshelf against the wall. Remove the body from the kitchen. Finally, it is time to clean and tidy the furniture! Remember to pick up any valuables along the way and use your Cleaning Sense to spot anything hidden.

Get back home and spend your skill points on buffing your Cleaning Sense, water and mop or sponge.

Job 5: Italian Job

Screenshot by Twinfinite

When you arrive, first clear up as much debris in the restaurant as possible. Punch the broken tables to help clear them all away easily. Remove the bodies from every room, including the alleyway. At the end of the alley is a window up high with an old woman’s body hanging out of it. This area also has a store room where you will find various valuables hidden behind some breakable planks.

Next up, go to the kitchen and get the cold room key from the pizza oven. Get the two bodies from the freezer. Open the kitchen drawers and find another key and grab any evidence lying around: a note, a pan, a phone by a table and a gun in the toilets. Flush both toilets while you are there – they need it!

Screenshot by Twinfinite

There is an interrogation recording in the cold room, as well as a hammer and some pincers. Go through to the office to find a cassette tape, a recording of a voicemail and a bingo card on the noticeboard. Find the hatch in the floor and drop into the basement. Find another cassette tape and a bunch of valuables. Clean up the blood and tidy the furniture, including the trays, and throw away any loose pizza slices. Make sure you find every bullet too.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

The back alleys are easy enough and just require mopping or spraying. There is a water point nearby to help. Don’t forget to climb into the old lady’s apartment and clean there too, and steal any valuables she may have lying around. Find the stepladder in the alley near some graffiti and put it up by a brick wall to access a secret space above the wooden pallets. Take the cassette. There is a phone near where you found the waitress’s body.

Finish up by checking every room for valuables and using the Cleaner Sense to seek out missing trash or furniture. Get back to the truck and get home to sleep after spending more skill points.

Job 6: Affair With Death

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Walk to the area, through some gates, and turn right. Open the wooden doors and interact with the switch to drain the pool. The other door here is locked, so go to the drained pool and find the key with the green label. There is some cash on the shelf in this space. Unlock the door and pick up the recorder from the workshop table. Use the switch to the left to open the main door.

Clear any trash with your garbage can, and remove the dead body. The rest of the pool is easy enough to clean as there is a water point very nearby. Grab any cash lying around on the tables. Once that area is spotless, head inside to the main building.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Go to the stereo and switch it off, and grab the cassette next to it. Go to the bathroom just off the living area and flush the toilet to continue your achievement. Get your water bucket ready and then head into the kitchen. Remove all trash and the dead body before cleaning and tidying the furniture. Pick up the wife’s phone from the floor by the table.

Head to the bedroom, cleaning as you go, and get the phone from the desk. By the bed is a cassette and a valuable item. Use the laptop to erase any footage. The small room attached has some valuables to steal.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Head upstairs and gather all trash and clean the blood splatter. Go right to find the bathroom and a key on the toilet. Don’t forget to flush! Pick up the daughter’s phone from the floor by the door. Go inside and clear the trash before picking up the axe from the floor and a cassette on her desk.

When you open the patio door to get the body, it will fall to the ground below, so make your way down, clear the debris and remove the body and bags of trash before mopping up.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Head back upstairs and clean the rest of the room, placing the furniture back where it belongs before heading to the teenage boy’s room at the top of the stairs. This is a pretty simple clean-up job, just make sure to dispose of the body and tidy the drum kit – one piece is by the bed.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Next, head down to the basement off the kitchen and collect five pieces of evidence here: drill bits, a drill, a hammer, a knife in one hand of the dead body, and a drill bit in the other. In the corner of the basement is a secret room you can access by crouching. Get inside and take all the cash. Remove the dead body, mop and leave.

Take photos around the house as instructed, and leave. Spend your skill points on getting a flashlight, and upgrading your kit.

Job 7: Friendly Fire

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Open the door straight ahead and find the cassette. There is a phone in the living room on the floor and another in the music room. Touch each guitar in the house to get the While My Guitar Gently Weeps achievement.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Grab another cassette in the music room and start to clear the debris and bodies. Use the bathroom for water (don’t forget to flush), and rearrange the furniture throughout the house. This is a small apartment, so there isn’t much more to it!

Job 8: Party’s Over

Screenshot by Twinfinite

As soon as you arrive look in the dumpster behind the truck and take the crossbow. Clean up the blood from the dumpster and the walls nearby before heading to the fire pit. Here you will need to clear up debris and mop or sponge about before moving the benches. There is a water point nearby and a phone under one of the bloody benches. Pop 30 balloons as you go to get the Fight For Your Right To Party achievement.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Go to the cabin on the right, pick up the phone and take the body away. Clean the chair and wall, and remove the debris from underneath before moving the chair into place. Outside of the cabin, to the right as you are facing it, walk to the end and break down the panel to find a secret space with plenty of cash and stuff to steal.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Inside the cabin are a couple of valuable items and a cassette in the bathroom. In the living space of the cabin, there is a ladder on the wall. Climb up to the bedroom and turn left. Place the table back and use it to jump over to the wooden structure and climb into the cabin next door.

Clear away any trash on the floor, and the dead body, before scrubbing the blood. Find the phone on the floor and then tidy the furniture. Head through the balloon arch to find a camcorder, another dead body and some blood to mop.

Head to the side of the cabin and break the planks on the chain link fence. This cabin is unfinished and a bit of a mess. Find a voice recorder on top of the blue toolbox. Take away the body before cleaning up the lower area. To get to the top of this cabin, go outside and make your way to the left of the cabin. Here, you will find a ladder on a tree. Get up to the top to find bodies and a lot of blood. Take the bodies away before cleaning up.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

As you leave the cabin, look for a small set of gold and black balloons by a wall near a bushy plant. Crouch and walk through the plant to find a secret space behind it, and a cassette tape.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Next is the pool area. Grab the dead body before clearing the trash and mopping blood. Find beer kegs scattered around the entire area to stack by the pool, the last of which is found in the house. One of the chairs is in a flower bed.

In the house, the first thing you will want to do is switch the stereo off. There is a cassette tape next to it. Take the bolts out of the dead body and remove the body and the debris from around the room. As you are cleaning the blood and beer, find a cassette tape by the TV and a phone in the kitchen.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Before you can move the body in the living room, you will have to remove the bolts from its head and torso. There is a door next to the bathroom. Inside, you will find another body with a bolt in the leg.

Don’t forget to flush the toilet before you go, and when you arrive home, spend your skill points. We recommend getting the step ladder as you may need it in the next job.

Job 9: Modern Art

Screenshot by Twinfinite

This is a large building with a lot of clean up and stuff to put back in in place. We recommend going methodically from one area to another, but you will have to double back on occasion when trying to find where different furniture, art and items belong.

Upon entry, head straight to the T-Rex and find the Game Rules to the right. On the left of the T-Rex is a body crushed by another exhibit, with a dagger near the body. The door here leads to the North Exhibition, with a water point.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Head back to where you first came in and go to the yellow and red rooms. This is the East Wing. Flush the toilet in the yellow room, and find a cassette in the red room by the stereo. There is a T-Rex bone in the yellow toilet that you can take back to the dinosaur. You won’t find of all the exhibition pieces or furniture yet, but replace what you do see and clean up before moving on to the West Wing, the room left of where you entered. If, while on your travels, you do see a recognizable piece like a yellow chair or red table, then clean it up and return it to the right room.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

As you enter the West Wing, there are a few bits to arrange and clean. Then, as you head through, on the left there is a room with a zebra print rug in the doorway. Through here, you will find another water point and a metal staircase on your right. The stairs will take you upstairs to more exhibits and part of the T-Rex tail. Left of the water point and around the corner is how you get to the music stage and the bodies.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Grab the cassette that is left on the stage, and take another part of the T-Rex tail to the dinosaur exhibit. Return to the stage at the West Wing and check out the clear cassettes on the wall to the right of the stage. Interact with the lowest one and use the bench near to jump onto it. Open each clear cassette as you go up, until you can reach the golden cassette at the top. Touch the cassette to open a secret space above the stage and grab your cash!

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Head down and through the room with the rugs, and head right to go upstairs to the Upper Passage. As you explore the Upper Passage, you will see there is a space where the long-horned goat statue from the yellow room should sit. This will be a common theme with this clean-up job – you will see exhibits out of place and then later discover the place where they should be. Try to remember each lost exhibit as you explore, and then go back and fetch them as soon as you discover their rightful place. For example, if you see a classical-looking bust sculpture in the modern art or prehistoric section, you can be sure it doesn’t belong.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

The Upper Passage just needs a lot of cleaning and exhibits returned. As you make your way through, you will eventually get to the cafeteria. There is a lot to clean and clear here, plus a phone on one table and a betting sheet on the counter. The body is behind the counter with the yellow computer chair and a guitar, both of which need to be returned to their proper exhibitions.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

As you exit the cafeteria, there are two doors on your right. Open one, walk around and grab the dino bone to return to T-Rex. A little further down on the right is a body hanging from an open door above. You could grab the body using a step ladder but it is also possible to get it a bit later on.

At the end of this section are three doors. Two take you to toilets (gotta flush ’em all!) and an art installation full of cash to steal. To your left is the North Exhibition ducky room, where you will find two bodies with a katana and a sword. Head up the stairs on the right of the ducky room to find two more pieces of evidence, a T-Rex claw bone, and a dead body.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

The room next door has a dead body and a toy gun. After cleaning up, get to the next room with the dark glass maze. In the middle of the maze is a body with a shield and another piece of the T-Rex. Find the TVs in the corner of the maze and interact with each one until they look like the picture below with colors in this order from left to right and top to bottom: pink, grey, orange, blue, green, grey.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Grab the katana at the end and destroy all mannequins. There is a mannequin outside ready to hand you a cassette when you are finished. Do a couple of sweeps of the entire place to make sure you have returned all exhibits and cleaned every blood splatter before heading home.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

We recommend spending your skill points on getting a flashlight, an unlimited battery, and a step ladder, if you have not already unlocked them. They will be essential for the final job.

Job 10: Call in Dead

Screenshot by Twinfinite

This is the biggest place you will clean during Crime Scene Cleaner, with a total of 13 bodies to find and dispose of. You can’t enter the office downstairs yet, so head up the stairs on the right. As you open the double doors, you will see a gun and a dead body in a pool of blood. There is a water point to the left up the stairs, and toilets to flush here. To save you from going up and down the stairs to the truck, place any garbage bags and dead bodies on the conveyor hatch. You will be able to get this open later and drop it all down to the lower floor.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

In this area, there is also a huge mess of paint, blood, fallen shelves, boxes, two bodies and gas canisters. One of the bodies is propped up on a forklift truck and must be removed before the forklift can be rearranged. The best thing to do here is to get rid of the bodies first, then put the shelving up (you may have to move boxes out of the way. The shelves and boxes are color-coded, so match them up before putting the gas canisters back.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Go back down the stairs and turn left to find an office in a shipping container with a key on the desk and some cash.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Go back where you entered and face into the warehouse to get your bearings. Head right and go to the back of the room to find another body in a truck with a phone and a bunch of garbage to pick up.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Further on, there is a Power Supply room. You will find it by going down some stairs around the corner from the large sign. Turn the power on by interacting with the switch, and then look to your right. You can punch or swing the axe at the vent here and climb through to find a secret way into the office you saw when you first arrived. Grab whatever cash and items you can find, including the stash inside the vent by the rake, and head back out.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Just up from where you turned on the power, is a blue mesh door with a cardboard cutout of some guy standing outside it. Use the key you found earlier to get inside. Behind the curtain is a cassette.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Get back upstairs and get onto the conveyor, run along it to go further up into the warehouse. You will come across a body stuck under a door, holding a green keycard. Walk around to the left to find the large Control Room. Here, you will be able to control which parts of the warehouse are powered, but only three sections at a time. Each section requires a keycard to turn it on.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

In the Control Room is a poster next to some lockers. Place your step ladder against the lockers and climb up and along the vent and onto three colorful pipes. Punch the vent open and jump down to the secret area. There is cash in the safe on the desk. There is a door with a keypad on the other side of the Control Room. Hack the panel to unlock the door and find another keycard inside. This is also the way through to the Workspace where you will find a lot of blood and debris to clear up.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Place the keycard you found in the panel and switch it on to open the hatch downstairs. Stash your stepladder before leaving. Turn left to the Cargo Bay area to get a gun and a body. Pick up the bullets while you are there.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

