As per tradition with the Five Nights at Freddy’s franchise, the depths of Murray’s Costume Manor in FNAF: Secret of the Mimic are full of dark secrets. From puzzles to collectibles to intriguing lore, there’s plenty to find throughout the game. Here’s a detailed walkthrough of Five Nights at Freddy’s: Secret of the Mimic to explain everything from the story to endings and achievements.

Recommended Videos

FNAF Secret of the Mimic Walkthrough

Image via Twinfinite

Disclaimer: Similar to other titles in the Five Nights at Freddy’s franchise, this game frequently employs jump scares throughout the story, so proceed with caution if you’re sensitive to this type of gameplay.

Side Note: There are no adjustable difficulty settings in FNAF: Secret of the Mimic, so this walkthrough reflects gameplay and choices based on the game’s preset universal difficulty.

All FNAF Secret of the Mimic Trophies & Achievements

There’s a total of 25 achievements to unlock in FNAF: Secret of the Mimic, including over a dozen hidden achievements. Due to the nature of the game’s endings, unlocking all trophies/achievements does require a New Game Plus playthrough.

Trophy/Achievement How to Unlock Golden Hours Obtain all other trophies/achievements Unfinished Business Keep the Data Diver and walk off the job.

(Unlocked via the ending where you run the Parachute.EXE program instead of giving up the Data Diver.) Story Time Fix what is broken.

(Unlock the Secret ending. Read below.) Clock Out Hand over the Data Diver and leave the building. A job well done!

(Unlocked via the ending where you place the Data Diver in the Inventory box in the Security Office.) Memorabilia Deposit every collectible into the inventory system.

(Get all 25 collectibles; requires New Game Plus to unlock them all) Olly Olly Oxen Free Played party games with a Jackie in the Box.

(Escape Jackie.) Tickets Please Return from the Big Top Showroom

(Escape Big Top.) Doctor’s Orders Return from the Recycling Center.

(Escape Nurse Dollie.) Fundaphobia Take a ‘shortcut’ through the basement.

(Escape White Tiger.) Think Positive! Take a ride to the main house.

(Get a ride to Edwin’s house after talking to F10-N4.) Pleasant Dreams Stay up past your bedtime.

(Turn on the power in the basement of the retail showroom.) Non-Zero Chance Get jumpscared.

(Get jumpscared by any animatronic for the first time.) Technician Complete all repair tasks.

(Repair all elevators in the game.) Parachute Run Edwin’s “Parachute” program.

(Run the Parachute.EVE program on the HELPER computer instead of giving up the Data Diver during the ending.) Master Adventurer “You have found my presents. You have completed my tasks.”

(Successfully complete the Moon.EXE mini-game and get rewarded with “Glitched” clearance for your Data Diver.) Executive Permissions Get executive access to the MCM.

(Unlocks as part of the story; Get Executive-level clearance upgrade on second floor of Admin Wing.) Pew Pew Shoot a ‘threat’ with a ball gun.

(Shoot Big Top with the ball gun from the carnival game.) Boop Boop the nose.

(Hit the nose instead of the teeth in the Smack a Clown carnival game.) Mail Call Collect all text logs.

(There are a total of 61 text logs from 23 mailboxes total. Use your Data Diver to retrieve them all.) Goodnight, Sleep Tight Enter the Storytime Showroom.

(Knock out all teeth at the Smack a Clown carnival game and go through the door behind the display. Requires Repair-level clearance to access.) We Have a Winner! Get high scores on all carnival games.

(Get high scores for all games in the Big Top Showroom, the ball toss mingame in the upper warehouse, and the shooting mini-game in a storage area by the warehouse.)

Dental Coverage Knock out all the teeth in a single round of ball toss.

(At the ‘Smack a Clown’ carnival game in Big Top Showroom, knock out all the teeth in a single round.) Good Listener Listen to every Audio Log.

(Find and play all 22 cassette tapes.) Belated Birthday Find the party room.

(Unlock the conference room in the Admin Wing where David’s birthday party was held.) Aye Aye, Captain! Teach the pirate crew a valuable lesson.

(Survive Foxy’s puppet show by shooting green targets.)

Prologue – Arrive at Murray’s Costume Manor

The game opens with a cutscene that introduces you to the game’s protagonist, Arnold. In true FNAF fashion, he’s overworked and exhausted, but Fazbear Dispatch contacts him about a job to recover a mysterious prototype created by someone named Edwin Murray, located at a nearby facility called Murray’s Costume Manor (or “MCM” as the game more commonly refers to it).

Image via Twinfinite

Once the cutscene is over, Dispatch will ask you to pick up the Data Diver Tool near the driver’s seat, so do so. There’s nothing else to pick up in the van, so use the appropriate ‘interact’ button to head out. Go over to the building directly across from the van that has a ‘Closed’ sign and a big red button next to it.

Press the red button and an automated system will tell you that the facility is “temporarily closed” and to use the Delivery entrance on the side of the building. With that, turn and head right, straight ahead to the metal gate entrance where piles of supplies and contraptions are stored. Interact with the handle to open the gate and head inside.

Image via Twinfinite

Navigate your way through the maze toward the left side, until you come across a gap to ‘Crouch’ through (a “pardon our mess” sign is directly above it). On the other side, maneuver your way up and around the catwalk. This brings you to the side entrance of the facility, which is conveniently unlocked, so head inside.

How to Use the Data Diver

Image via Twinfinite

At the climax of the animatronic-filled opening ceremony, the power will suddenly go out, just before you can get through the doors leading to the rest of the tour and the facility. Instead of getting the grand entrance, you’ll need to find an alternate route inside instead.

Start by going toward the stuck doors and then look immediately to the left side of the stage. You should see a crank mechanism nearby (as seen below). Go over to it, interact with the crank, and turn it to the right until the octopus animatronic (Rocktopus) is reeled back in place. This opens a path for you.

Image via Twinfinite

Now walk along the same stage until you see a sealed door with a pad next to it. Go to the door and use your Data Diver on the pad to open it and then go through. Once you arrive at the concourse full of animatronics and equipment, immediately look to the left to see the Power Room.

Like you just did with the previous door, use your Data Diver on the pad next to it. This time, however, you’re not allowed access because you don’t have the proper clearance (yet). Make note of the poster on the nearby wall, which handily explains the different levels of clearance you’ll need for different areas of the game. They range from ‘Basic’ up to Executive’.

Image via Twinfinite

For now, head right down through the rest of the concourse. Your next objective is to get to the Security Office. You’ll see it on the right side of the concourse, with a yellow power generator in front of it.

Before you approach it, however, explore the rest of the area first and get your bearings. In particular, make note of the locker hiding spots scattered around, as you’ll need them in due time.

Image via Twinfinite

Now head over to the Security Office entrance, where you’ll notice that you also don’t have the clearance for this door. However, your solution here is the power generator next to it. Grab the handle and steadily rev up the generator (not too fast!) until the gauge fills and the light turns green. The door to the office will then open.

Go inside, and press the button on the intercom microphone next to the main computer. The Dispatch will then tell you that you need to reset the power to the facility via the Power Room. To do that, you need the proper clearance, which you can get by using the Data Diver upgrade machine across the room.

Furthermore, these machines will be found at different Access Stations around the facility, and using each of them is an absolute priority.

The Dispatch also drops ominous hints about an active endoskeleton entity called a Mimic wandering the facility. It can make its way into any animatronic suit and effectively “mimic” its behavior and mannerisms, making it especially dangerous.

Image via Twinfinite

First, plug your Data Diver into the H.E.L.P.E.R computer right next to you and a menu will pop up. There’s a map option that shows you the layout of the facility on Floor 1 and Floor 2, and the names of each area.

This will be very helpful for your upcoming objectives. Also, every area you explore on the map will light up, helping to distinguish where you’ve been and where you still need to go.

Return to the main menu and you can also see a RUN: MOON. EXE option. This brings you to a cryptic mini-game (a true FNAF tradition) called ‘MOON’, but you’ll want to return to this later.

How to Use Data Driver Upgrade Machine

Image via Twinfinite

For now, go over to the Data Diver upgrade machine and plug in your Data Diver to upgrade your clearance. You should see a screen with three rows of numbers. Your goal here is to flip all three rows of numbers to “1”, without touching any corrupted ones. However, there aren’t any corrupted numbers on this machine to worry about, so you can rest easy.

You’ll start the process with the cursor flipping the middle row of numbers to 1. Once it has, then move the cursor up to the top row (or “High Track”) and flip those three numbers to 1 as well. The bottom row is already taken care of.

Once done, your Data Diver will be successfully upgraded to ‘Security’ level. This will enable you to get into the Power Room.

Restore the Power (How to Solve Overflow Puzzle)

Image via Twinfinite

Backtrack to the Power Room, go inside, and then pull the lever on the big machine in the center of the room. A hatch will then open, revealing a tile puzzle inside for you to solve.

Essentially, you need to reroute the “juice” slowly filling up the tank on the right side to the power module on the bottom left side. This means you’re on a timer, so you need to start finding the solution as soon as possible.

Thankfully, you don’t need to worry about any of the tiles on the upper half of the puzzle, only the six tiles on the lower half (as seen below). However, most of these overflow puzzles have more than one possible solution, so use what works best for you.

Use your ‘interact’ button to turn each tile and connect the pipes until they feed to the power module on the left side. Once done, it should resemble the pattern seen above. The Dispatch will then announce itself on the facility intercom, which is now functioning again.

They’ll ask you to then return to the security office but remark that suspicious movement in the area leading that way has been detected. If you need a hint as to what that is, look over at the nearby window for a small jumpscare.

Now leave the Power Room and head back through the Showroom to the Security Office.

Security Office and the Hand Crank

Image via Twinfinite

While you might suspect it, there actually aren’t any animatronic dangers to worry about just yet, so head back inside the Security Office. Answer the call from Dispatch on the intercom.

They’ll explain that you need to find a schematic for the mysterious entity lurking in the facility inside Murray’s Executive Suite. Furthermore, if you manage to find it, there may be a solution for how to deactivate the entity before it acts on its “homicidal tendencies”.

However, to reach it you first need to find more Data Diver upgrade machines to upgrade your clearance all the way up to ‘Executive’ level. The Dispatch will then tell you that the next upgrade machine can be found in the Warehouse Manager’s Office.

Before you go, however, you first need to grab the Hand Crank from the nearby Inventory Tube System machine (right of the H.E.L.P.E.R computer). Plug your Data Diver into the machine and select ‘Tools’ from the menu. The Crank will be the only available option, so select it. The hatch will open, where you can grab the tool.

While not required, take a moment to also double-check the map on the H.E.L.P.E.R computer, to see where exactly the Warehouse Manger’s Office is. Turns out that it’s on the second floor, so you’ll need to find your way there.

With that, now leave the office.

Collectible – Deadeye Roxy Rodeo Hat

Image via Twinfinite

Before you progress further, there is one other thing you should do before leaving the concourse. Go to the left side where the door to the Retail Showroom is. On a workshop table nearby is a colorful present box with a crank on the side.

Interact with the box to turn the crank until it opens to reveal a small red cowboy hat. This is the Deadeye Roxy Rodeo Hat, the first of many collectible items you can find in the game.

Return to the Security Office and place the collectible in the Inventory machine, where you got the Hand Crank from. Use the lever on the right side of the machine to close the hatch and safely store the collectible.

Escape the Animatronic and Reach Main Hallway

Image via Twinfinite

Once you leave the office, go forward and bit and then turn right. You should see a lineup of animatronics inside containers and a locked metal gate leading to the Main Hallway.

Go over to the gate and look to the right where there’s a mechanism to place your Hand Crank. Turn it to the right until the gate opens. However, an elephant animatronic will then burst out from its container right in front of your destination and attempt to give chase.

First, put distance between yourself and the animatronic. Get out of its line of sight, and hide in one of the metal lockers around the concourse. Once you’re safe, you then need to figure out how to get past it. This is your first test for dealing with animatronic patrols.

This animatronic only patrols in the area in front of the gate, leaving you plenty of room to maneuver around. It’s also not particularly sensitive to sound, so don’t worry about having to crouch everywhere. Your goal here is to distract the animatronic, to get it away from the gate.

Image via Twinfinite

To do that, look for one of the open crates full of wind-up squirrel toys (seen above) and grab one with your interact button. Wind it up and toss it ahead of you, far enough away from the gate while still in hiding. The noise will cause the animatronic to come running, so get ready to move and make sure you have a safe shortcut past it.

While it’s distracted, use your Data Diver to get through the security door beyond the gate and into the next area.

Collectible – Sharpay Plushie

Image via Twinfinite

The Main Hallway is another concourse of sorts that leads to multiple areas, including the Theater, Warehouse, and Workshop. First, make sure to open the present box on the table in front of you for another collectible – the Sharpay Plushie.

Now double back to the Security Office (the animatronic is gone so it’s safe) to store the plushie in the Inventory machine, then back to the Main Hallway.

Elevator and Workroom

Image via Twinfinite

Head down the hall to the right to find the Warehouse entrance but it requires Admin clearance, which you don’t yet have. All other security doors in the area also have higher clearances, which shrinks your options for a way forward considerably.

For now, make your way to the far end of the hallway where you’ll find an elevator that so happens to lead to the Manager’s Office. There’s also another Inventory machine here next to it, so make note of that.

Take the elevator to the second floor, where it’ll shut down, leaving you stranded up there (for now). There are three main paths on this floor. The one directly ahead is locked behind another gate requiring another Hand Crank so that one will have to wait.

Take the left path first, which will lead you to a security door you can actually open. Go inside, and it turns out to be a workroom full of helpful tools and yet another collectible.

Collectible – Hedgehog Mask

Image via Twinfinite

First, go open the collectible box on the desk next to the Inventory machine, which reveals the Hedgehog Mask. Go and place it in the Inventory machine for safekeeping.

Data Diver Upgrade – Repair Clearance

Image via Twinfinite

Now go over to the Data Diver upgrade machine and plug in to start the puzzle to complete the clearance upgrade to ‘Repair’ level.

This time, to successfully turn all the bits to “1” you need to move the cursor in an x-style formation (as presented above). Start from the bottom left, then up through the center (turn the center bit to “0” for now), then up to the top right.

Now from the right side, start at the bottom right, then back up into the center (turn the center bit back “1”), then up to the top left. This will turn every bit to 1 and complete the clearance puzzle.

Now leave the workroom and head back to the foyer area where the elevator is. This time, take the right path through a hole in the wall to the next room over, where you find a strange playroom full of animatronics. In the center of the room is a large present box with a crank.

However, before you dare to open it, first detour over to the play castle on the left side of the room, where another collectible is hiding inside.

Collectible – Fall Fest Snow Globe

Image via Twinfinite

Go inside the play castle via the small doorway and then turn the corner inside to see the collectible box. Open it to obtain the Fall Fest Snow Globe collectible. Quickly backtrack to the office where you got your Repair clearance and place it in the Inventory machine.

Manager’s Office and Escaping Jackie

Image via Twinfinite

Return to the playroom and now go interact with the large crank box. Turn it to the right until a large jester animatronic named Jackie appears from it. This also allows you to take the Crank, which, as you can guess, you need to use on the gated path back in the foyer area.

Use the crank to open the gate, though it won’t open all the way so you’ll need to crouch to get under it. Go through the security door ahead, which brings you to the Manager’s office. Note that the door you just came through is now broken and left wide open.

Image via Twinfinite

Your only objective here is to turn on the nearby generator to open the next door. Use the ramp on top of the boxes to access the side of the generator with the handle. Note this effectively traps you in the corner until the objective is done.

Grab the handle and rev the generator up just like last time. However, while you’re doing this, Jackie will burst in and start ransacking the office. Make sure the generator is lit green, then wait for the moment that the ramp you used to get the generator falls, allowing you to escape the corner.

Make sure to go through the hole she opens in the wall next to you when she throws the mail bot (NOT the door you were trying to open). This will drop you down into the vent system, where Jackie will continue to stalk you.

Jackie Vent Chase Sequence

Image via Twinfinite

Start by making your way through the passageway and turn left when you can. Continue along the path until you come to what looks like a dead end with bars in front of you. Look for a lever on the wall to your right and pull it (seen above).

Continue along the path (it’s completely linear, so don’t worry about getting lost) until you reach a lift. Pull the lever there to have it take you to the upper level. Jackie will burst through a vent shaft and now you need to run full tilt to stay out of her clutches.

Keep running up and along the catwalk, until you come to a point where you need to crouch down and crawl forward. You need to pull all of the levers along this crawlspace to continue opening small gates to let yourself through. Be quick about it too because Jackie leaves little room for error here.

Image via Twinfinite

Once you’re through, look to the large hatch door straight ahead in the next room where Jackie will drop down and attempt to ambush you from the front (seen above). You MUST pull the lever beside the door to trap her in there and give yourself time to escape.

After doing so, immediately run over to the generator at the top of the ramp and rev it up to get the conveyor belt moving and allow you to escape through the next vent shaft. Continue forward and Jackie will ambush you yet again, until the the vent shaft breaks and drops you back down into the Security Office, ending the chase.

Getting to the Big Top Showroom

Image via Twinfinite

Follow up with the Dispatch on the intercom mic, who gives more backstory about the endoskeleton entity’s existence and what you need to do next. They also note to look at the security screens for where you need to go, and there’s actually a number code hint to watch for on those screens.

The code is 26294 and you can choose to go use it now if you want before the next main objective.

Floor 1 Keypad Door

Image via Twinfinite

If you want to detour to use the code, then backtrack to the Main Hallway area nearby. Go right where you’ll see a door straight ahead with a large red keypad next to it. Put in the aforementioned code and the door will open, revealing a worker rec room area.

Check the closet on the left side after walking in to find a container you can open. Inside is a Film Reel, which you’ll want to go store in the nearest Inventory machine box for later. The only other thing of note in this area is another security door in the break room, but you need ‘Creator’ clearance to open it, so leave for now.

Head back to the concourse area, where the elephant animatronic from earlier makes another appearance. Same as before, stay out of its sight and use another wind-up squirrel as a distraction if needed.

When you’re ready, make a break for the entrance where you first arrived. Again, make sure the animatronic doesn’t spot you because it is WAY too fast to outrun.

Reset the Welcome Show and a Broken Elevator

Image via Twinfinite

Once you’re in the Welcome Show entrance room, use the nearby lift on the right side to get to the control panel on the upper platform. Plug into the computer with your Data Diver and select ‘Reset Welcome Show’.

Watch the show replay and then return to the lower level via the lift. Use your Data Diver to go through the doors that are now accessible and enter the next area. This brings you to a large showroom full of animatronics, and most of them are about to pose a threat.

For now, make your way to the right side of the room where you’ll find a security door with ‘Repair’ level clearance. Go inside and the first room doesn’t have much aside from an inventory machine. Go into the second, smaller room where you’ll find an elevator that needs to be repaired.

Image via Twinfinite

First, you’ll notice that there’s an animatronic elephant head stuck in the gears but you won’t be able to remove it just yet. Instead, go over and plug your Data Diver into the Mrs. Helpful machine. Turn the dial on the left side to the ‘Repair’ clearance level, then unplug and press the red button.

Mrs. Helpful will reveal that you need a Repair Instructional Tape located on the second floor of the showroom to make the necessary repairs to the elevator. She also provides the code 0158, which you need to access the tape.

Image via Twinfinite

With that, leave the repair room and return to the showroom. This area is now a minefield of dangerous animatronics, and you’ll need to carefully sneak your way upstairs on the other side of the room. Occasionally, a random one will spring to life and patrol the room for a period of time before becoming inactive. Remember to use the lockers on each side of the room as hiding spots.

Once you’re upstairs and it’s safe, look for the red keypad on the back wall. Quickly put in the 0158 code and retrieve the Repair Instructional Tape from the nearby lockbox on the same wall.

Now carefully make your way back to the repair room.

How to Repair the Elevator

Image via Twinfinite

Once you’re back in the repair room, put the Repair Instructional Tape into the Repair-Matic machine next to the broken elevator (seen above). A voice named Fiona will give verbal instructions on how to repair the elevator. Do the following steps:

Slide the Power switch to ‘Off’

Remove the animatronic elephant head from the gears

Rotate the hand crank clockwise to raise the elevator

Press the green button to open the hatch

Now go under the elevator to the control panel on the back wall. On the right is the Emergency Brake lever, so pull it down to switch it on.

Image via Twinfinite

Now you need to fix the elevator’s alignment, which is done via the sliders on the panel. From left to right, push the sliders until the balance meter for each rests in the blue section of the gauge. They’ll each light up when done correctly.

After that, you need to press the red buttons around you in the following order: 4-1-3-2. Make note of the numbers under the sliders and which one the red buttons connect to via red wires.

Next, flip the Emergency Brake lever back to the ‘Off’ position and then back out of the crawlspace. Press the red button on the Repair Matic to close the hatch. Then turn the crank counter-clockwise to lower the elevator. Finally, turn the power on and the repair will be done.

Collectible – Party Time Chica Vacuum Cup

Image via Twinfinite

Before you head back to the Big Top Showroom, there’s a collectible you can grab from the room on the opposite side that’s sealed by a gate shutter. To get to it, use the open crawlspace in the elevator repair room, next to the computer console. Go through the crawlspace, across the top of the elevator through the shaft, and make your way to the far end of the crawlspace where a hole lets you jump down.

This brings you to the sealed-off room, where there’s a Hand Crank and a Collectible box to open. First, use the crank to open the gate nearby. Then go open the box and it’ll give you the Party Time Chica Vacuum Cup.

Go drop the collectible off in the nearby Inventory machine and then leave the repair room to continue on.

The Birthday Showroom

Image via Twinfinite

Remember to duck in cover when an animatronic springs to life in the Showroom. When it’s safe, head into the repair elevator and take it to the second floor. Then make your way down the hallway until you reach a room that leads various showrooms, including the Big Top Showroom where you need to go for your next security clearance.

First, check in with the Mr. Helper machine behind the center counter. Use your Data Diver to turn the clearance dial to ‘Repair’. Through the security door immediately to your right, you’ll find an Inventory machine and a HELPER computer. There’s also a tape player you can listen to for some backstory about Fiona the Mr/Mrs Helpful bots.

The most important thing in this room is actually the secret code you get via the security screen next to the computer. Watch it carefully and it’ll reveal the following code: 4782.

Head first into the Birthday Showroom on the right. Inside you’ll find another keypad door, and thankfully you already have the code from the security screen to unlock it.