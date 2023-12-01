Five Nights at Freddy’s had seen undeniable success, starting from a single jumpscare-filled horror game and blooming into a franchise. The main story has been expanded upon over the years, with a few spin-offs. Each new game adds something to the overarching story, but they’re never told in succession, but instead at different points in time. To start from the beginning, we’ll show you how to play Five Nights at Freddy’s in chronological order!

How to Play Five Nights at Freddy’s in Chronological Order

Here are all nine canonical Five Nights at Freddy’s titles in chronological order:

It’s worth noting that Five Nights at Freddy’s World, Freddy in Space 2, Security Breach: Fury’s Rage, and Freddy in Space 3: Chica in Space, and Ultimate Custom Night are widely considered to be spin-offs of the series. As a result, these titles are seen as non-canon.

Additionally, Five Nights at Freddy’s: Special Delivery is a sort of oddball. You can point to much of the content as canon, such as the emails, some of the gameplay, and even Vanny’s appearance, but there are still facets of the game that don’t quite fit with the rest of the series. You can take it or leave it.

How to Play Five Nights at Freddy’s in Order of Release

While playing FNAF in chronological order might sound like the best idea, it’s actually better to play the games in order of release. This is largely due to the nature of the story expanding over time as new games came out. It makes much more sense to be in the dark as much as possible, like the difference between going on a tour and a haunted house ride. If you don’t want the mystery spoiled:

Five Nights at Freddy’s (2014) Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 (2014) Five Nights at Freddy’s 3 (2015) Five Nights at Freddy’s 4 (2015) Five Nights at Freddy’s: Sister Location (2016) Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria Simulator (2017) Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted (2019) FNaF: Special Delivery (2019) Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach (2021)

So, there you have it. We hope this helped clue you in on how to play Five Nights at Freddy's in chronological order.