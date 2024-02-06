Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League: All Resources & How to Get Them

It is never easy going into a fight being underpowered or rocking weak equipment, and in Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League, that can mean a certain death against some truly, powerful foes. To ensure that it does not all end up bad, players should always be looking to keep their gear up to snuff. This guide on all the resources and how to get them in Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League will come in handy for that purpose.

Recommended Videos

Resources in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League

When it comes to resources in the game, you will collect six different ones throughout the course of the adventure. They include Credits, Precious Alloys, Coluan Crystals, B-Technology, Intertron, and Nth Metal.

There are various activities in the game that players can partake in, which usually reward one or a few of these resources to help build up a healthy collection. They can then be used to upgrade gear, reroll items using Penguin’s Overhaul mechanic, or craft new equipment to aid in the fight. If you are seeking a particular resource, these are the best ways to get your hands on it:

Image Source: Rocksteady Studios via Twinfinite

Credits

Money makes the world go round, and in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League, Credits are equally as important. Any, if not all, purchases being made in the game will require some Credits, but thankfully, it is readily doled out as a reward for completing missions and other side activities.

Precious Alloys

Another common resource after Credits, Precious Alloys are usually used for crafting and can be found by destroying enemy emplacements and installations that appear throughout Metropolis. Be sure to take out those turrets and the like regularly, and you’ll never have to worry about Precious Alloys.

Coluan Crystals

As for Coluan Crystals, it has all to do with Brainiac and his homeworld. To get a steady supply of this resource, hunt down strong enemies that roam the world like the roving tanks, but more reliably, do as many of the endgame missions and activities. This way, your supply of Coluan Crystals will swell.

B-Technology

Similarly, B-Technology is obtained in the same manner as Coluan Crystals, and fittingly, this resource is more used for legendary and epic gear crafting. It also comes in handy when it comes to infamous and notorious weapons, making it vital for the endgame chase.

Image Source: Rocksteady Studios via Twinfinite

Intertron

Now, on to the rarer resources. Intertron is only obtainable from Incursions, the endgame activity that brings a higher level of challenge to the proceedings. Having this resource makes it possible to affect legendary, notorious, and infamous equipment and is essential to gaining an advantage in the endgame.

Nth Metal

Undoubtedly the hardest resource to farm, Nth Metal can only be found by completing Incursion missions, with each completion usually awarding just one of the precious resources. For those looking to get powerful upgrades for your gear, get ready to engage in Incursions on the regular.

That’s everything you need to know about all the resources and how to get them in Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League. For more help with the game, check out all Riddler trophy locations, or get effective with our Harley Quinn and Deadshot builds.