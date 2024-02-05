Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Postgame, Explained

While the showdown against Brainiac may be done, the fight is far from over with Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League’s postgame content. We’re here to explain what to expect after the story’s conclusion, including mission details and seasonal patches.

What Can You Do After Completing Kill the Justice League?

You’ll unlock the Finite Crisis challenges after completing all the chapters. Those who want to carry on their chaotic adventures with some extra thrill can participate in these advanced levels. They will be marked with purple-colored waypoints, similar to the design of standard quests.

Kill the Justice League Finite Crisis Content

With the Finite Crisis, players can look forward to this range of Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League postgame content:

New Support Squad missions: Unlocks new modifiers and upgrades for gear.

Unlocks new modifiers and upgrades for gear. Killing Time: Survive as long as possible in the Elseworld as Brainaic’s army increases in numbers.

Survive as long as possible in the Elseworld as Brainaic’s army increases in numbers. Metropolis Invasion Levels: Unlockable at the highest difficulty.

Unlockable at the highest difficulty. Incursion Missions: High-risk and high-reward missions at the Elseworld.

High-risk and high-reward missions at the Elseworld. Mutators: Go against mutated enemies for an extra challenge.

Go against mutated enemies for an extra challenge. Bane Infamy Sets: Bane-themed bundles broken down into three tiers.

Bane-themed bundles broken down into three tiers. New Notorious Items: Rare items from notorious villains that can provide bonus effects.

Rare items from notorious villains that can provide bonus effects. Mastery Levels: Increases your Finite Crisis Rank for Infamy Set rewards.

While at the Finite Crisis mission location, you must select a Difficulty Level and pay a certain amount of Promethium. The more complicated the battle is, the more bonuses you’ll earn to make it more manageable.

Players must complete the highest difficulty of Incursion missions to unlock the Mastery Level. These quests and the Finite Crisis section, in general, will take you to another universe in the Elseworld. You’ll typically have a restrictive time slot to achieve them, providing you with their tier rewards.

Based on my experience, I’ve earned the Punch Through Shotgun and Venom Tolerance Neck Bomb Mod from the Bane’s Rage Infamy Set. Players can track their collection in the Finite Crisis section of the menu, checking off items they’ve obtained during the fight.

Besides the Finite Crisis, you can look forward to seasonal content, beginning with Joker in the Season 1 battle pass. Even more so, you can anticipate more squad members, gear, and Elseworlds to continue on the mayhem in other universes.

That does it for our guide on Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League postgame content. For more information, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including the game’s roadmap.