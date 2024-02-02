Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Brainiac Boss Guide

In Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League, your task is to eliminate members of the Justice League. They switched to the dark side after the Brainiac brainwashed them. The final mission is to fight the villain himself. Here is how to beat Brainiac in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League.

How to Locate Brainiac in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League

After you successfully beat four brainwashed former heroes in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League, it’s time to take on the criminal mastermind Brainiac. Don’t fool yourself, because this fight is not nearly as easy as the previous ones.

As we already know, Brainiac has kidnapped Batman, The Flash, Green Lantern, and Superman. He then brainwashed them and made them his tools for conquering Metropolis and the rest of the world. And that deserves a punishment, don’t you agree?

Before you face Brainiac, you need to complete side missions to earn the Promethium that is required in order to travel to the final boss fight. You need 3,000 Promethium to reach the fight, and you can earn them by completing three missions.

Once you have collected the necessary funds, go to the location on the map designated for your fight against the final boss. You then get to choose the difficulty level, your character, build, and every skill you’ve collected so far and that can help you against Brainiac.

How to Beat Brainiac in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League

Image Source: Rocksteady Studios

Then you teleport to Brainiac’s dimension. You first need to complete two missions to lower the shields that are protecting the villain. The choice of which shield goes down first is on you, and you have 30 minutes to complete them. Best do your research to learn the shield’s weak spots.

When you knock down the shields, head to the location where Brainiac is waiting for you. As with any final boss, he first sends a bunch of enemies on you before he shows up. Defeat them.

Once Brainiac finally shows up, you realize that he has taken The Flash‘s powers. That means you can draw parallels with fighting him and plan your tactic accordingly.

Note though that not all things are the same, because Brainiac spawns at several locations at the same time. He also disappears every once in a while, leaving you to fight another group of enemies. Make sure you eliminate as many of them as possible because Brainiac uses the rest of them to heal himself slightly when he comes back.

The key to beating this evil alien in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League is to focus your attacks on Counters whenever you can. Thus, after a long and exhausting fight and countless secondary enemies defeated, you will finally succeed in defeating Brainiac.

Brainiac Boss Fight Rewards Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League

The grand prize for defeating Brainiac in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is actually not a piece of gear or anything similar. The main thing is that you unlock the endgame content and start collecting additional gear and buffing your stats to become even stronger. That allows you to prepare for the postgame content.

After you complete the main story, you can focus on locating all of the remaining items and reaching the maximum possible level of strength and skills. Also, you can now solve the Riddler’s challenges without any distractions.

That’s everything there is to know when it comes to the final boss fight against Brainiac in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Prepare yourself well, be well-equipped, and plan your every move. That way you won’t have that much trouble to eliminate him.