How to Change Difficulty in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League & All Difficulty Settings

Wondering how to change difficulty in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League? Slaying Brainiac’s minions around Metropolis can be an awful lot of fun, but you may want things to be a bit tougher. If that’s the case, you can augment the difficulty level to yield even more rewards.

How to Change Difficulty Settings in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League

Image Source: Rocksteady Studios via Twinfinite

To change the difficulty level in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League, you first need to be in a lobby. From there, go to the Squad Menu on the pause menu, then scroll to Change Difficulty, which is just above the Leave Lobby option.

There, you can select any of the various difficulty settings you like. This then automatically takes effect once you load back into the game, augmenting the difficulty based on what you’ve chosen.

On top of that, it seems that you can alter the difficulty at any point after that in the game. That’s aside from midway through missions. You’ll either need to complete the mission on the existing difficulty, or cancel it and go from the start on a different setting. In this sense, it’s the same as when you’re allowed to swap between characters.

All Difficulty Settings

At launch, there are three difficulty settings in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League. They are as follows:

Difficulty Setting Description Walk in the Park Easiest difficulty. No XP or resource bonuses Best Pay Attention Default difficulty. +10% XP and +15% resource boosts Sweating Bullets Hardest difficulty. +20% XP and +30% resource boosts

That’s all for our guide on how to change the difficulty settings in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League. For more on the game, check out all riddle locations and solutions, plus our King Shark and Harley Quinn builds.