Star Wars Outlaws Materials Explained – Durasteel, Polycarbonate, Chalcopyrite, & More

What do the Star Wars Outlaws materials like Durasteel & Chalcopyrite do in the game? It won’t be long before your inventory’s packed with various materials that you find across the game. However, all of their purposes aren’t revealed right away – along with finding more as you come across different areas in the game.

This guide will tell you all you need to know about the materials you find in Star Wars Outlaws.

What Are Star Wars Outlaws’ Materials For?

Image Source: Twinfinite via Massive Entertainment

Materials in Star Wars Outlaws, like Polycarbonate, Repulsor Drive Adapters, and Slivian Iron are crafting materials for upgrading Kay’s gear, abilities, speeder, and ship – the Trailblazer. While there are some materials that can be used for all manner of equipment and abilities, some can only be used for particular upgrades.

The list of materials in Star Wars Outlaws you can get so far and their purposes are as follows:

Polycarbonate – General upgrades

– General upgrades Durasteel – General upgrades

– General upgrades Chalcopyrite – General upgrades

– General upgrades Slivian Iron – General upgrades

– General upgrades Transparisteel – General upgrades

– General upgrades Repulsor Drive Adapter – Speeder upgrades

– Speeder upgrades Direct-Energy Circuit – Speeder upgrades

– Speeder upgrades Helicyclic Gears – Speeder upgrades

– Speeder upgrades Coarseweave – General upgrades

– General upgrades Ironweave – General upgrade

– General upgrade Actuating Module – Blaster upgrades

– Blaster upgrades Ray Accelerator – Blaster upgrades

– Blaster upgrades Quadanium – Trailblazer upgrades

– Trailblazer upgrades Cryo-coil – Blaster upgrades

– Blaster upgrades Heuristic Processor – Trailblazer upgrades

– Trailblazer upgrades MG-2 Power Exceeder – Blaster upgrades

– Blaster upgrades Ion Cell – Blaster upgrades

How Do I Get More Crafting Materials?

Image Source: Twinfinite via Massive Entertainment

More of the plethora of crafting materials in Star Wars Outlaws can be found simply by exploring its open world as much as possible – finding them lying about in cities, syndicate territories, chests, and even in the inventory of merchants you can buy from.

If you need more of a certain component for upgrading an ability, like Polycarbonate for the Smoke Bomb or Coarseweave for the Ironshirt ability, the game will also helpfully tell you in its section of the “Materials” section of the “Inventory” menu.

Some materials can only be obtained in certain areas. Direct-Energy Circuits can only be found in syndicate-controlled areas, for example. Another is the Actuating Module – a Blaster material that can only be found in Imperial territories or stashes hidden by smugglers.

Altogether, by using each component’s description to determine any location specifics and exploring the game as much as possible, you’ll find enough Star Wars Outlaws materials like Coarseweave and Ironweave for upgrades like the Armored Undershirt ability in no time.

