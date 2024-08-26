Are you wondering how to get credits fast in Star Wars Outlaws? The same currency used for money throughout the franchise, finding as much as you can is essential for various upgrades, gear, and progressing through the story.

Sometimes, there are requirements in quests such as needing to have a certain amount of space-cash to progress, like needing 100 credits to have Preeban fix Kay’s data spike on Cantonica. What’s more though, extra cash can be used for means like bribes to potentially make missions easier.

How to Get Credits in Star Wars Outlaws

Image Source: Massive Entertainment via Twinfinite

To gain extra credits in Star Wars Outlaws, you need to find or steal them via pickpocketing using the Nix Actions button, or doing the same to acquire valuables to sell. This greyscale viewing mode offers various actions depending on what’s around you – like opening doors or attacking enemies, but when exploring, Nix can also fetch you credits or sellable items lying around or pickpocket by sneaking behind passing targets to steal from their pockets.

To do this, hold the Nix Actions button (L1/LB) and look around until you see paths for Nix marked by blue lines. These will lead to either an item you can command Nix to fetch – marked by the logo of his face – or an NPC you can select to have them steal from.

Retrievable items can also be spotted without the Actions button, but they can be far easier to spot against its neutral-color backdrop. When stealing, after pressing the prompt to do so, there will be a small quick-time event where you need to press another prompt to complete the theft (L1 on PS5).

Afterwards, Nix will run up to you with their spoils for you to grab for yourself by pressing the Interact button – whether that be credits or a valuable to see. If the latter, you can take any valuables you find; like an Orichlac Necklace, Depleted Power Cell, Damaged Hydrospanner, or Corrupted Datapad; and you’ll be able to sell them for extra credits with no issue.

Winning Credits in Kessel Sabacc

Image Source: Massive Entertainment via Twinfinite

Another way to get quick credits in Star Wars Outlaws is by winning at Kessel Sabacc – a fictional card game of the franchise with rules similar to a mix of Blackjack and Poker. At the risk of a buy-in, you can stand to win a large pot of extra credits and potentially an extra valuable like Aged Spotchka.

There are various Sabacc tables to play on, with the first available near Makal’s as you arrive at Mirogana on Toshara. The game’s rules can take some getting used to but quickly become easy to master – meaning you can have additional batches of credits in a matter of minutes.

