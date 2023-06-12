Is Star Wars: Outlaws Coming to PS5, Nintendo Switch & PS4? Answered

The reveal of Star Wars: Outlaws at Xbox’s 2023 Showcase took many fans of the IP off guard, with the excellent Jedi: Survivor releasing just a few months ago. But because of its reveal, many are wondering what platforms Star Wars: Outlaws will be available on, as well as whether it’s an Xbox exclusive? Here’s those questions, and more, answered.

Is Star Wars: Outlaws an Xbox Exclusive?

We’ll begin by answering the most frequently asked of questions. No, Star Wars: Outlaws is not exclusive to Xbox consoles.

Because of its reveal at June 11’s Xbox Showcase, some players thought it might be available on Xbox consoles only. That’s not the case though, with Ubisoft, the publishers behind Outlaws, confirming that it’ll be available on more platforms than just Xbox.

Will Star Wars: Outlaws Release on PlayStation?

Yes, PlayStation is one of the platforms that’ll get Star Wars: Outlaws when it releases in 2024. It’ll also be available on PC. Both have been confirmed by Ubisoft.

It’ll be available on Day One thanks to Xbox Game Pass, but all indications are that it’ll launch at the same time on rival platforms (even if it has to be acquired via a traditional purchase, rather than a comparable subscription service).

The Ubisoft website states: “Star Wars Outlaws is launching on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC in 2024.”

Image Credit: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

What About the PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch?

Right now, we don’t know whether it’ll be made available on past-generation consoles. The website only mentions PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

The language used by Ubisoft – that it’ll “launch” PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC – may hint at post-launch port for other consoles. There is no specific mention of PS4, Xbox One or Nintendo Switch on the Ubisoft website though. Players on those platforms will have to remain patient for now as we await more information from the developers.

That’s everything we know about the platforms Star Wars: Outlaws will launch on, and whether it’ll be an Xbox exclusive. It’ll certainly have a lot to live up to, with Respawn Entertainment’s Jedi: Survivor acclaimed by critics and audiences alike.

