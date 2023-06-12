8 Biggest Announcements & Trailers from Xbox Games Showcase 2023

Image Source: Atlus

E3 may be dead, but video games will live on forever. This year’s Xbox Games Showcase certainly did not disappoint, as we were treated to a whole host of exciting trailers and new game announcements. Here are the best and biggest announcements from Xbox Games Showcase 2023.

Fable

The Fable reboot was announced back in 2020, but we’re finally getting our first look at the brand new entry. The trailer itself still doesn’t give us much info about its gameplay elements or story, but you can’t deny the charm of British actor Richard Ayoade, who does a great job of showing us the world and all of its fantastical elements.

If there’s one thing that Xbox sorely needs –aside from JRPGs, of course– it’s a proper, established franchise with solid world-building that can truly suck its audience in. And the new Fable looks poised to do just that.

Star Wars: Outlaws

Developed by Massive, best known for their work on The Division, Star Wars: Outlaws is a new open-world, story-heavy game from Massive and Ubisoft. We only got a short glimpse of it during the Xbox Games Showcase, but in true Ubisoft fashion, the cinematic trailer offers up a lot of witty dialogue and fun characterization moments.

As expected of Massive and Ubisoft, though, this is going to be yet another huge open-world game, and you can probably expect all the usual Ubisoft-isms in this one. We’re talking activating towers and chasing question mark icons all over a giant world map, checking things off your list as you explore a never-ending open-world. Still, it’s been a while since we’ve properly sunk our teeth into a giant Ubisoft game, and we’ll never say no to more Star Wars.

Persona 3 Reload

Okay yes, this is a remake, but it’s a damn exciting one. I’ve long since championed Persona 4 as the best game in Atlus’s Persona series (that’s right, step aside P5), but Persona 3 is a very close second.

Persona 3 Reload is a full Unreal Engine remake of the original PS2 game, complete with redone menus and upgraded visuals on par with Persona 5. The teaser trailer only gave us a glimpse of the new character models and environments, but it’s probably safe to assume that Reload will include content from FES and The Answer.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Cyberpunk 2077 may have had a bit of a rocky launch, but the upcoming Phantom Liberty expansion continues to look fantastic. Starring Idris Elba, who plays a law enforcement officer, and Keanu Reeves, who’s reprising his role as Johnny Silverhand, will be the highlights of the expansion as players dive back into the seedy underbelly of Night City.

And no, we were absolutely not swayed by the fact that Keanu came back onstage to show this one off yet again.

Metaphor: Re Fantazio

Atlus had announced some years ago that they were working on a new fantasy RPG, and we finally got our first official look during the Xbox Games Showcase. Titled Metaphor: Re Fantazio, this is a game headed up by the big three of the Persona series: director Katsura Hashino, character designed Shigenori Soejima, and composer Shoji Meguro.

The game looks like a proper cross between Persona and Shin Megami Tensei, which is a good thing in our books. For folks who felt like Persona was way too chill and happy clappy, or thought Shin Megami Tensei was way too serious and philosophical, Metaphor: Re Fantazio looks like it’s poised to serve as the middle ground between the two.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

It’s been a while since we’ve last seen or heard anything about Hellblade II, and this new trailer certainly doesn’t disappoint.

Senua continues to struggle with the voices in her head in this creepy trailer, where she’s tasked with navigating her way through a very eerie and unsettling damp cave. The portrayal of Senua’s mental struggles was the highlight of the first game, and Hellblade 2 looks like it’s set to continue that trend as well.

Forza Motorsport

It’s not an Xbox showcase without some sort of racing game, and yes, we did in fact get a new racing game trailer during the presentation. Forza Motorport is a follow-up to Motorsport 7, and even if you’re not a huge racing fan, it’s hard not to be in awe of how good the game looks.

As always, the Forza games serve as a great reminder of how much power has been packed into the Xbox Series X, and the cars, tracks, and weather effects look absolutely stunning in this short trailer. Considering it’s been a few years since Motorsport 7, this is one that racing fans will absolutely want to keep an eye on in October.

Starfield

We can’t talk about the Xbox Games Showcase without mentioning Starfield either, which, y’know, is only the most hotly anticipated video game release of the year alongside Hogwarts Legacy. We got a good long look at the various planets we’ll get to explore in Starfield, its denizens, and even a giant dinosaur.

Most importantly, we also got a glimpse at some gameplay footage, and while we’re still not exactly confident in Bethesda’s ability to deliver proper gunplay that’s actually fun, we have to say this looks like a huge step-up from Fallout. Starfield also got its own hour-long showcase after the Xbox presentation, and the hype train just won’t stop.

And those are the biggest announcements and trailers from Xbox Games Showcase 2023. Which ones caught your eye? Let us know in the comments down below.

