Senua Takes the Spotlight in Latest Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice Trailer

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Ninja Theory

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice has received an ominous new trailer, and it showed off some of the striking acting players can look forward to.

Shown off during Microsoft’s showcase presentation at Summer Game Fest 2023, the trailer features footage which puts the vocal performance of Melina Juergens front and center. As Senua travels deeper into a cave with mystical and twisted properties, the voices in her head encourage, doubt, and comment on her mission; whatever that may be. The scenery, meanwhile, twists and warps, making the cave rocks seem more like something out of an H.R. Giger art piece.

Simultaneously, another voice leaks in from a different memory. Senua recollects being called a witch, and is reminded of the pain fueling her current journey. Though she can’t quite comprehend what is going on around her, she goes further and further into a cave until she comes to what seems to be the surface of some water. She presses her hands against it, but doesn’t submerge, and the voices in her head warn her that she may never come back from this.

Despite this, Senua’s determination isn’t shaken, and the voices start to show belief in her. She then falls into the water, and the trailer cuts to some title art showing her face gripped by multiple hands.

It’s definitely a distinct teaser of the madness Senua will have to overcome, and shows the hallucinations players will have to deal with are far more vivid than in the first game. It’s well worth giving a few watches via the full video down below to spy all of the details which could come into play once the game is out proper.

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice is currently slated for release on Xbox Series X|S and PC in 2024. More on the game can be found by scrolling down to peruse our related articles.

About the author

Keenan McCall Keenan has been a nerd from an early age, watching anime and playing games for as long as I can remember. Since obtaining a bachelor's degree in journalism back in 2017, he has written thousands of articles covering gaming, animation, and entertainment topics galore. More Stories by Keenan McCall

Related Posts