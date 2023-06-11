New Fable 4 Trailer Features Bandits, Balverines, & a Massive Celebrity Cameo

A new trailer has been released for Fable 4, and it features plenty of proof that the next entry will nail the series’ trademark snarky charm.

Streamed as part of the official Microsoft showcase held during Summer Game Fest 2023, the trailer provides a glimpse of the upcoming entry’s characters and world. It’s unclear whether or not the footage shown is entirely cinematics or if it has some gameplay sprinkled in, but it’s graphically impressive none the less.

The majority of the teaser is shot with narration from Richard Ayoade, who speaks to the regular duties of heroes. These include partying with the townsfolk they help, defeating bandits, and otherwise engaging in the sort of heroics they’re most well known for. As he sees it, though, this age has come and gone, and heroes will instead be replaced by a common drive for innovation.

As soon as he says this, it’s revealed that he’s actually a giant and the hero shown throughout the trailer has come to slay him. The trailer then moves into footage of the hero taking on this titanic threat, weaving in and out of small spaces where he can’t reach her.

The chaos closes out with a shot of the hero enjoying a sandwich after emerging victorious, with the giant’s glasses acting as her seat.

It’s a wild ride of a teaser, and fans will definitely want to check it out down below.

Fable 4 is planned for release on Xbox Series X|S and PC, and will be available through Game Pass on day one. For more on the game, check out our related articles down below.

