10 Xbox Games Showcase Predictions That Could Actually Happen

The Xbox Games Showcase is only a month away, and we don’t yet know what games will appear. Due to this, we have our own ideas when it comes to predicting what games might appear. While some of these have a 2023 release date, others are still completely unknown. With a big E3 event not happening this year, now is the perfect time for some big announcements.

Here are our predictions of the games we think might make an appearance at the Xbox Games Showcase. Be sure to join us here for the Showcase on June 11 to see if our predictions came true.

Image Source: GSC Game World

Despite world events pausing the development of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, developer GSC Game World has been going steadily since June 2022. However, since the 2021 reveal of the sequel, no gameplay hasn’t been shown. The Xbox Games Showcase would be the perfect time to show it off, as the game is still slated for a release sometime this year.

On top of that, it would be the right event to give an update on a release date so fans know when this sequel is coming. Like most of this list, we think this announcement will be a trailer of gameplay that gives a direct release date.

State of Decay 3 Gameplay/Release Date

Image Source: Undead Labs

Ever since its reveal in 2020, State of Decay 3 has been a complete no-show at every Xbox event. There aren’t really any details available about the next zombie-survival game from Undead Labs, so this could finally be the year.

While it’s possible that we’re still a bit away from the release date, this is a great opportunity to give eager fans at least a small peek at gameplay.

Fable Gameplay/Release Date

Image Source: Playground Games

As with a few other titles on this list, it’s been three years since there was any sort of official reveal regarding Fable. There haven’t been any rumors of a massive shakeup, so it stands to reason that there should be something to show by now. Developer Playground Games has proven itself with the Forza Horizon series, so it’s time to see what else the studio can do.

The last game in the series was Fable: The Journey for the Xbox 360 Kinect in 2012, so fans have been waiting a while. Fable is among the games that could really make a difference for Xbox in terms of first-party titles.

Perfect Dark Gameplay/Release Date

Image Source: The Initiative and Crystal Dynamics

Xbox has so many franchise revivals in development at the moment but has been keeping them all under wraps. Perfect Dark is another example of this, as it’s been three years since the announcement. While the original Perfect Dark was an N64 title, the series moved over to Xbox when they acquired Rare in 2005.

Perfect Dark Zero was an Xbox 360 launch title, but the series has been dormant since then. In an age of reboots and remakes (Resident Evil 4, Dead Space) making a big splash with gamers, it’s time we see more of Perfect Dark.

Forza Motorsport Release Date

Image Source: Turn 10 Studios

We know that Forza Motorsport will be coming at some point this year, but it’s likely the Showcase will nail down exactly when. As Forza is one of Xbox’s top first-party titles, this game showing up during the Showcase is definitely something we expect.

As this Forza Motorsport entry is dropping the mainline numbering completely, there will be something big here, so we also expect this reveal to include more gameplay.

Avowed Gameplay

Image Source: Obsidian Entertainment

Just as with State of Decay 3, Avowed showed up three years ago for the July 2020 Xbox Games Showcase, and news on the game has been silent since. As there is plenty of hype for a new RPG from Obsidian Entertainment, it would be a surprise if Avowed didn’t come back this year to give everyone a new taste.

Considering the scope of Obsidian Entertainment games, we’re probably still far away from when Avowed might release. Still, it’s a reasonable expectation to think there might be a little gameplay at this stage.

The Outer Worlds 2 Gameplay

Image Source: Obsidian Entertainment

Obsidian Entertainment is incredibly busy, so it’s hard to say which game on their slate might show up first for a big reveal. As said, if Xbox really wants to push their first-party titles for this year and next, then either The Outer Worlds 2 or Avowed needs to show up.

However, it would be a massive showcase if somehow we got both games shown off to some degree. Considering these are two important games from a first-party studio, there’s no way to tell which we could see first in the Showcase.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 Gameplay/Release Date

Image Source: Ninja Theory

Gameplay has already been shown for Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, but we still don’t know when the game will be coming out. This next outing for Senua has been in the works since 2019, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if the game is nearly finished enough to give fans an idea of a release date.

Barring that, it would be at least nice to see more gameplay, as it is being made in Unreal Engine 5 to build upon the terrific graphics of the first game.

Lies of P Gameplay

Image Source: NEOWIZ

Souls-likes are still one of the headlining genres in gaming these days, but not all of them make a big splash. Lies of P is a retelling of the Pinocchio fable with a style and setting that seems to be heavily inspired by Bloodborne.

Lies of P is the only game on this list with a set release date, but it still feels like it hasn’t been seen enough. As it will be coming to Game Pass day one, it is likely that Xbox will show the game off a little more.

Alan Wake 2 Gameplay/Release Date

Image Source: Remedy Entertainment

Remedy Entertainment has capitalized on the world built in the first Alan Wake and Control to create its own connected universe. This means Alan Wake 2 will have far great consequences than the previous game while presumably continuing where American Nightmare left off.

Though Alan Wake 2 will be cross-platform, the original was an Xbox 360 exclusive. Due to this, it should be expected that Xbox will get the honors of the first gameplay reveal.

