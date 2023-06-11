Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Gets New Trailer & September Release Date

The Xbox Showcase on June 11 gave Cyberpunk 2077 fans another look at the upcoming Phantom Liberty expansion, as well as finally confirming a release date.

We’ve known for a while that Cyberpunk 2077 is set to get a brand new expansion called Phantom Liberty and starring British acting legend Idris Elba. We weren’t necessarily expecting the look we got during the event though, introduced by Keanu Reeves himself and giving us even more insight into what to expect with Phantom Liberty – and when to expect it.

Specifically, CD Projekt Red confirmed the Phantom Liberty expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 will release on 26 September 2023, barring any further delays.

The expansion will reunite Johnny with V, while Elba debuts as FIA agent Solomon Reed. It will take the trio into a new district of Night City called ‘Dog Town’, where they’re tasked with rescuing the president of the New United States of America.

Reeves explained that it was an honor to share the screen with Elba, best known for his roles as DCI John Luther and Stringer Bell.

The Matrix and John Wick star was the one to introduce the Phantom Liberty section of the Xbox Showcase, saying: “I’m very excited to be returning as Johnny Silverhand in the upcoming expansion for Cyberpunk 2077, Phantom Liberty… Expect a massive expansion, twists, secrets and plenty of stuff to do. I know the team at CD Projekt Red just keeps raising the bar when it comes to telling cinematic stories in video games and I really can’t wait for you to play it.”

It sounds more “spy thriller” – which is exactly how CDPR are opting to describe the upcoming expansion.

Despite Cyberpunk 2077’s undoubtedly rocky launch, CDPR have regained their footing as the game ages, with the Phantom Liberty expansion available for pre-order now.

