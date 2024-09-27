The First Berserker: Khazan TGS 2024 Hands-on & Interview – Beauty in Brutality

When it was first revealed, The First Berserker: Khazan gave the impression that it is yet another Soulslike title, albeit one with a more stylized approach that helped it stand out. Dig deeper, however, and it is clear that Nexon and Neople’s new game has way more than that to offer, especially for fans of the extensive DNF universe.

Image Source: Nexon via Twinfinite

The source material, which places the titular Khazan as a legendary hero who gets betrayed by Pell Los Empire after defeating Hismar the Berserk Dragon and is the origin of the Khazan Syndrome, and thus, the Slayer faction, is rich and storied. Yet, what the team hopes to achieve with The First Berserker: Khazan is to both invite new players into the DNF world and to satisfy veterans in one fell swoop. That required a deft touch and a splash of multiverse storytelling.

“The story of Khazan wasn’t really realized despite what it symbolizes and the significance in the whole DNF universe,” explained Junho Lee, Creative Director. “There are so many sources and references that [come] from DNF, but at the same time, we wanted to appeal to people who don’t know the universe.

“To be exact, we thought when it comes to creating these spinoffs, we chose the stories that would be interesting if it went differently from the original tale. So, Khazan gets betrayed and sent into exile, but what if he actually survived?”

And that’s where I found myself when trying out The First Berserker: Khazan for the first time. Described as a hardcore action roleplaying experience, the violence and mechanics fit nicely into a genre that has become a mainstay in gaming, but the way Neople approached its design still delivered some nice surprises.

Image Source: Nexon via Twinfinite

From a visual standpoint, watching Khazan move through the snow and the ruins, it is easy to be taken in by the visuals on display, especially with its unique art style that forgoes realism for something much more eye-catching.

As Art Director Kyuchul Lee said, “While developing Khazan, it was really important for us to incorporate the IP elements of the original game but also cater to the market’s needs. We have done numerous tests to find the right direction, and we didn’t go for the photorealistic approach because it limited the imagination of the players. This approach is more evocative and also helps differentiate our game.

“The life of Khazan is full of struggles, he goes through betrayals and different problems in his life, and we really wanted to portray graphically and aesthetically the bloody battles and also the grit that he faces in this situation. The graphic approach that we’ve taken justifies the violence and different struggles he goes through in the game.”

It should come as no surprise that the action was methodical and impactful, with even the supposed fodder enemies proving to be dangerous foes. It takes a while to get used to the heavier weight of Khazan’s movement and attacks, and with blocks and dodges to consider, players will need to sharpen their skills in combat as soon as they can.

Image Source: Nexon via Twinfinite

This is especially so when meeting one of the game’s optional encounters, like a monstrous bear resting in a cave. Each swipe of its claws was terrifying, but after deciphering its patterns, it became a much more manageable affair as I consistently parried it and eventually broke its stance, giving me time to truly bring the pain.

Needless to say, I was swiftly brought back down to scorched earth when facing the demo’s actual boss: A hulking frost ape that was more than eager to punish any overeager player that has no defensive game. Between long combos, delayed attacks, and swift movement, the encounter became more of a tactical dance, and the first one to make a wrong move was in for a bad time. Yet, when you have gotten into the rhythm and brought this beast down to its haunches, that satisfaction is certainly something else. With victory in hand, it was clear that The First Berserker: Khazan had awoken something in me, and I wanted more, which the team was more than happy to consider.

“When it comes to expanding the IP through different content, like novels, webtoons, and animation, we can consider different ways,” added the creative director. “But when it comes to games, we believe that most of the stories the universe can offer are better told with action.”

And in this case, I couldn’t agree more.

The First Berserker: Khazan is currently in development and is set for a 2025 release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

