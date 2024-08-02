Does Star Wars Outlaws Have Character Creation?

Curious as to whether Star Outlaws has character creation or not? Outlaws follows various Star Wars games where you could either create your own protagonist or are meant to play with a pre-set main character. This guide will tell you all you need to know about which camp Kay Vess falls into.

Is There Character Creation in Star Wars Outlaws?

Star Wars Outlaws does not include character creation features. The physical appearance of Kay Vess in the game will be the same for all players as shown in both the World Premiere trailer and game overview trailer. This is because Outlaws is a single-player action-adventure game with Kay’s design as she is, similar to protagonists in other games like The Last of Us, Uncharted 1-4, or The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

You also can’t play as a male in Star Wars Outlaws either. Kay Vess is only playable as a female, voiced by Humberly Gonzalez, with no mention of Ubisoft adding a male equivalent in the current form of the game or future updates.

Can You Change Character Appearance in SW Outlaws?

Although Star Wars Outlaws won’t allow you to change your physical appearance, you can customize Kay’s outfit, her S-57 Cardinal speeder, and her ship, the Trailblazer.

While speeder and ship skins appear to be purely cosmetic – like those in Star Wars Outlaws’ pre-order bonuses – clothing items on the other hand will have an impact on gameplay. As answered by Ubisoft’s Senior Community Developer for the game in the dedicated “faq” channel of its Discord server, Kay’s outfits will have “gear slots for chest, holster, and pants.”

Along with affecting how the protagonist plays, each outfit will have transmogrification present, “so you can wear an outfit you love while getting the gameplay boost that most suits your playstyle.”

While players won’t get a choice in the protagonist they play as or what they physically look like, there is still a variety of customization available for both vehicles and Kay’s clothing.

Transmogrification has become an increasingly popular feature that lets you tailor the look of your gear to your favorite cosmetics without sacrificing the best stats that don’t fit into your in-game ensemble. Transmog has been getting even better with big games in the last few years including Horizon: Forbidden West, Hogwarts Legacy, Destiny 2, Cyberpunk 2077, Monster Hunter: Rise, and Diablo 4.

If Star Wars Outlaws can meet the standards set by all of the above, this alternative level of customization might be enough to make up for the lack of character creation.

