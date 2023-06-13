Who is Jaylen in Star Wars Outlaws? Male Protagonist Explained Amid Kyle Katarn Comparisons

Ubisoft

Star Wars: Outlaws was a major surprise when it was revealed at June 11’s Xbox Showcase, with players given even more information during June 12’s Ubisoft Forward. Regardless, a lot of questions remain about Star Wars: Outlaws’ cast and a mysterious male protagonist known only as Jaylen. Here’s what we know.

Who Is Jaylen in Star Wars: Outlaws?

With the mysterious rogue Kay Vess confirmed as the game’s primary protagonist, Star Wars: Outlaw’s initial reveal also unveiled a male character referred to as Jaylen.

Turning around in a comfy chair next to a droid, Jaylen tells Kay: “I’m here to offer you a way out Kay… It’ll be dangerous, risky, but if you pull this off, you will never have to look over your shoulder again.”

Right now, we don’t know much about Jaylen, but he appears to be an associate of Kay and set to help her on her quest against the Empire. Outlaws takes place between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, meaning Darth Vader and Emperor Palpatine’s sinister schemes are at their height.

We also don’t know if Jaylen will be playable in Outlaws, with the Ubisoft Forward gameplay dive only showcasing Kay as a controllable character. Jaylen, then, seems like a secondary protagonist.

Image Credit: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Are Jaylen and Kyle Katarn the Same?

Right now, we don’t think so. Ever since the trailer dropped, Star Wars fans have been drawing comparisons between Jaylen and Kyle Katarn, a force-sensitive Rebel operative.

Not only do they look fairly similar, their chronologies line up and do raise the possibility of Katarn featuring in Star Wars Outlaws. He has appeared in Star Wars games to this point, like the 2015 mobile title Galaxy of Heroes.

Right now, that’s everything we know about Jaylen, Star Wars: Outlaws’ mystery male protagonist. We’re sure more will find its way out about the figure in the build up to Outlaws’ release which, barring any delays, is set for 2024.

