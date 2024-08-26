Should You Buy the VIP Invite to Get Into Gorak’s Suite in Star Wars Outlaws?

Before you even walk into Makal’s cantina on Toshara, the broker hailing you over can offer you a VIP invite to the private suite of Gorak – the Pyke underboss you’re supposed to try and meet. Plus, this mysterious seller says it’s the only way up there. But, should you buy the VIP invite to Gorak’s suite in Star Wars Outlaws?

Recommended Videos

The only issue with this offer is that this supposed pass will cost you 50 credits and since the game runs with an autosave feature, it’s hard to reverse the sale if you have buyer’s remorse. This guide will tell you exactly what happens and whether you should go through with the purchase or not.

Should You Buy the VIP Invite in Star Wars Outlaws?

Image Source: Massive Entertainment via Twinfinite

Star Wars Outlaws players should not buy the VIP invite as a way into Gorak’s suite, even if the cantina bartender tells you “You’re not getting up there without an invitation.”

Once you approach the bartender after buying it from the broker, you’ll immediately get told you’ve been scammed and will have a laugh at your expense. Kay will try and brush the mistake off as a joke, saying she was merely testing the cantina’s security on behalf of Gorak, but you’ll now need to use the same method to get into the suite as anyone who didn’t buy the invite would.

There are multiple doors in the cantina. Those include the large green door to the turbolift leading to Gorark’s suite, which the quest marker is trying to lead you to. However, other immediate doors only lead you back outside. What’s more, the broker who ripped you off by selling the VIP invite is no longer anywhere to be found.

To proceed forward, there’s only one sure path to follow.

Find a Way Into Gorak’s Suite Walkthrough

Image Source: Massive Entertainment via Twinfinite

To properly find your way into Gorak’s suite in Star Wars Outlaws, walk into the storage room on the right of the cantina’s jukebox as pictured above. You’ll then see two interactable options: a door on the left and a vent grate on your right.

Walk up to the grate and select the option to override the lock with your data spike. This lock follows the same rhythm game mechanic as others in the game – requiring you to press the command button (R2 on PS5) to match the same chirpy beats it sounds off. You have to match the beats perfectly, but you can try as many times as you like without consequence. In this case, you just need to press the command two times within half a second of one another.

Once the lock is overridden, the rest of the way to Gorak is pretty straightforward. Press the command to open the vent, and follow its path to climb up the ladder. Follow another small vent and drop down into the turbolift that’s behind the locked door of the cantina.

The turbolift will open and you’ll have successfully found your way into Gorak’s suite for a cut scene to play out as part of the next event in Star Wars Outlaws’ campaign. This will ultimately lead to Kay getting thrown out and carrying on her adventure. Nevertheless, by refusing to buy the VIP Invite from that broker, you at least won’t be 50 credits lighter for all of your trouble.

For more on the game, find out if Star Wars Outlaws has creator creation among its features. Alternatively, check out who Jaylen is or whether Star Wars Outlaws will be on PS4 or Nintendo Switch.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy