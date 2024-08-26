Star Wars Outlaws: Should You Tell Eleera or Gorak About the Pyke Traitor?

Outlaws gives you plenty of choices that affect your reputation with the underworld’s criminal syndicates, and this first decision is a sampler of that. So, should you tell Crimson Dawn’s Eleera or Gorak about the Pyke traitor in Star Wars Outlaws?

Technically, there’s no right answer, but one route makes the early parts of the game earlier for you in the long run. Let’s get into who you should tell about the Pyke traitor in Star Wars Outlaws, and why.

Should You Tell Eleera or Gorak About the Pyke Traitor in Star Wars Outlaws?

In this first syndicate reputation decision in Star Wars Outlaws, you tell Crimson Dawn’s Eleera about the Pyke traitor. While this choice is initially just meant to depend on your personal preference, since you’ll get merchant discounts and additional mission opportunities no matter which way you go, siding with Crimson Dawn this early and upping your reputation with them to “Good” comes in handy when you’re trying to obtain a slicing kit to improve your hacking abilities.

As you complete the story mission “New Tricks” about three to four hours into the campaign, Danka will give you the intel for “Underworld Rumors” – getting you an in to meet the best slicer on Toshara, Aila, and get a new kit to make missions and exploration easier with extra hacking skills.

To start this mission, though, you need to meet Aila’s contact in Toshara’s Crimson Dawn district. If your reputation is “Good”, which can be done right away by telling Eleera about the Pyke traitor, you can walk straight through their headquarters and only need to do a small bit of sneaking past guards into the heart of the base.

If your reputation is at the “Poor” level, however, you’ll have to sneak through the entirety of the base – making it far easier to get caught and lose some of the reputation you just earned. So, siding with Crimson Dawn first with this early story choice will cause you a bit less hassle.

If you prefer the Pyke syndicate, though, the game will give you plenty of extra story and side mission opportunities to earn more reputation with them and make better friends with Gorak and co further down the line.

Now you know why should you tell Eleera about the Pyke traitor, find out if Star Wars Outlaws offers character creation, if the game will be on PS4 and Nintendo Switch so more can try the game for themselves.

