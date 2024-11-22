STALKER 2 Garbage Hub and Traders Locations

The second area you enter in STALKER is a way off from the first location, and there isn’t any way to fast travel(yet). If you’ve entered the second region, known as Garbage, you might be over-encumbered, and heading back doesn’t sound appealing. Luckily, there’s another hub like Zalyssia where you can rest and find traders. We’ll go over the locations of the hub and all Traders in Garbage in STALKER 2.

Garbage Hub and Traders Location

You can find the Garbage Hub in a location called the Slag Heap. Following the main quest will eventually get you here, but if you want to find this place earlier, keep heading north on the main path till you come across a tall concrete building. Note that the backside of the Slag Heap is a highly radioactive hill, so don’t approach it from there. Be sure to get the Drowned on your way here.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Once you enter the Slag Heap, you’ll find a safe haven similar to Zalassya and you can interact with several traders and merchants here. We’ll go over all the trader activities in Garbage.

STALKER 2 All Traders in Garbage

Boozer(Barkeep)

The Boozer is the Barkeep and probably the first person you will meet in Garbage. Speak to him and he’ll offer to give you some quests to complete around the area. You can keep returning to him for more quests if you want to get a bunch of Coupons.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Huron(Trader)

The main Trader of Garbage is located in a room to the left. You can speak to Huron and trade with him after speaking to him. Similar to most traders he doesn’t have a limit to his Coupons and you can sell all your unwanted junk here whenever you swing by the Slag Heap.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Diode(Tech)

The person you’re looking for, Diode, is the Tech in Garbage, and he can deal with all of your weapon repair and upgrade needs. You’ll be working alongside him for the main quest, and he has better gear upgrades available than the Tech in Zalyssia. He’ll eventually disappear after some events in the main quest, so be sure to learn how to get Diode back.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Bonkers(Guide)

Another extremely important NPC in Garbage is Bonkers, who is the guide that enables Fast Travel between the regions. This is the first guide NPC you meet, and he’ll take you back to Zalyssia instantly for 1500 Coupons. You can also use his services later on to travel fast across the vast map of STALKER 2, making him incredibly important.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Shulz(Doctor)

Last but not least is Shulz, the Doctor of the Slag Heap. Unlike the previous doctor in Zalyssia, Shulz will charge you 250 Coupons to heal you. There’s a bed nearby so we just suggest using that instead.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Bed and Storage in Garbage

You can find the Storage Stash in Huron, the Trader’s room on the right side. Note that this is the best way to store items in Stalker 2. You can also find a bed in the area next to the medical bay on the left where Shulz hangs out.

Those are all the Trader locations in Garbage and how to find them in the Slag Heap. For more guides, be sure to learn how to get the Whirlwind Artifact and how to get Coupons quickly.

