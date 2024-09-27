Skibidi Toilet Battle Tier List (September 2024)

If you don’t know where to start in the official Roblox TDS game, our Skibidi Toilet Battle tier list is here to help. There are almost 40 units in total, but knowing which ones will perform best in your lineup isn’t easy. Read on for the definitive ranking!

Tier List of Units in Skibidi Toilet Battle

Ranking Unit Name S Titan Pencilwoman, Titan Clock Man (2.0), Titan Drillman, Titan Cam Buzzsaw, Titan TV Man, Titan Speakerman, Speakerwoman, Mesh Scientist Cameraman A Assassin Drillman, TV Daddy, Brave Vengeful Large Speakerman, Upgraded Titan Cameraman, Sonar Titan, Laser Large Cameraman, Large TV Man, Clockwoman, Plungerman, TV Woman, Camerawoman B Large Speakerman, Camera Strider, Knife Speakerman (1.0), Large Clockman, Floral Tied Medic Cameraman, Drillwoman C Camera Attack Helicopter, Big Bazooka Cameraman, Normal TV Man, Toilet Paper Grenades D Normal Speakerman, Large Cameraman, Armed Cameraman, Normal Cameraman

See the table above for our full Skibidi Toilet Battle tier list. We’ve listed all the available units, ranked by their rarity and the chance of getting them in the summon mechanic. As such, those towards the top are not only the best units in the game, but the hardest to unlock as well.

Which Units Are The Best in Skibidi Toilet Battle?

Out of all the units in Skibidi Toilet Battle, the single best one is Titan Pencilwoman. Not only is she of mythic rarity, but she’s also deemed the best by users of the game’s Discord. If you get lucky enough to pull her in a summon, you’ll be set for even the most difficult content.

That said, any units in the Titan rarity level are more than adequate, even prior to major upgrades. It’s mostly a logical step-up in performance from Normal to Titan, though simply upgrading Normal units won’t net you their Titan version by the end. You’ll need to dedicate lots of gems to the summon mechanic, or you’ll soon find levels are too tough for your current roster.

