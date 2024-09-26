Lost Souls Tier List – Weapons & Characters (September 2024)

Summoning is the most important aspect of any gacha RPG, and wasting your rolls on bad characters early on can set you back immensely. So, we prepared something to help you out. Here is our tier list of all characters and weapons in Lost Souls.

Lost Souls Characters Tier List

S Tier Lost Souls Characters

Asato — Asato has a worse Special Move than Hollow Lord, but the AoE on his skills is much better for PvE and farming. Also, Deadly Dash is an amazing mobility and DPS move, and his 8 Blades can one-shot enemies, though you have to stand virtually inside of them and activate it.

— Asato has a worse Special Move than Hollow Lord, but the AoE on his skills is much better for PvE and farming. Also, Deadly Dash is an amazing mobility and DPS move, and his 8 Blades can one-shot enemies, though you have to stand virtually inside of them and activate it. Hollow Lord — Hollow Lord has a teleport in his kit and is overall the best character in Lost Souls PvP and bosses. That’s because his attacks apply bleed and have increased DMG against Soul Reapers. Plus, his Reaper Form increases his stats massively for a short while, which is useful for 1v1s.

A Tier Lost Souls Characters

Teizo — Teizo is mainly a support character who buffs allies and himself and can also confuse enemies. He is just excellent if you’re playing with other people. However, if you’re solo, he can be a bit underwhelming.

— Teizo is mainly a support character who buffs allies and himself and can also confuse enemies. He is just excellent if you’re playing with other people. However, if you’re solo, he can be a bit underwhelming. Arata — Arata is the only bow user in LS for now, meaning you don’t need to be in melee to dish out damage. This allows you to kite enemies and bosses while avoiding their abilities. Also, his AoE skills are fairly good for farming.

— Arata is the only bow user in LS for now, meaning you don’t need to be in melee to dish out damage. This allows you to kite enemies and bosses while avoiding their abilities. Also, his AoE skills are fairly good for farming. Ren — Ren has excellent mobility and DPS. However, his only defensive skill is pretty trash and better used as an offensive tool. To use it that way, though, you’ll need to move into your opponent as the blades fly out, and that needs good timing.

B Tier Lost Souls Characters

Byakuren — Byakuren has very good AoE DPS on paper, but in reality, all of his skills have quirky mechanics and are fairly underwhelming if you’re fighting single opponents. He does have a support skill, though its cooldown is quite long.

Lost Souls Weapons Tier List

S Tier Lost Souls Weapons

Sakura Sword — +4% Special Move DMG, 5 Base DMG, +8% Crit Chance

— +4% Special Move DMG, 5 Base DMG, +8% Crit Chance Sakura Bow — +4% Special Move DMG, 5 Base DMG, +8% Crit Chance

— +4% Special Move DMG, 5 Base DMG, +8% Crit Chance The Slasher — +5% DMG against Hollows, 5 Base DMG, +16% Crit DMG

— +5% DMG against Hollows, 5 Base DMG, +16% Crit DMG The Striker — +5% DMG against Hollows, 5 Base DMG, +16% Crit DMG

— +5% DMG against Hollows, 5 Base DMG, +16% Crit DMG Gladiator’s Blade — +10% Crit DMG, 5 Base DMG, +5% DMG

— +10% Crit DMG, 5 Base DMG, +5% DMG Gladiator’s Bow — +10% Crit DMG, 5 Base DMG, +5% DMG

A Tier Lost Souls Weapons

Grass Katana — +5% DMG against Hollows, 1 Base DMG, +5% Crit Chance

— +5% DMG against Hollows, 1 Base DMG, +5% Crit Chance Grass Bow — +5% DMG against Hollows, 1 Base DMG, +5% Crit Chance

— +5% DMG against Hollows, 1 Base DMG, +5% Crit Chance Dark Iron Sword — +2% Charge Attack DMG, 1 Base DMG, +5% DMG

— +2% Charge Attack DMG, 1 Base DMG, +5% DMG Dark Iron Bow — +2% Charge Attack DMG, 1 Base DMG, +5% DMG

— +2% Charge Attack DMG, 1 Base DMG, +5% DMG Soul Bone Katana — +5% DMG against Soul Reapers, 1 Base DMG, +10% Crit DMG

— +5% DMG against Soul Reapers, 1 Base DMG, +10% Crit DMG Soul Bone Bow — +5% DMG against Soul Reapers, 1 Base DMG, +10% Crit DMG

B Tier Lost Souls Weapons

Undying Sword — +5 MAX Stamina, 1 Base DMG, +5% Charged Attack DMG

— +5 MAX Stamina, 1 Base DMG, +5% Charged Attack DMG Undying Bow — +5 MAX Stamina, 1 Base DMG, +5% Charged Attack DMG

— +5 MAX Stamina, 1 Base DMG, +5% Charged Attack DMG Healing Blade — +0.1 HP Every 3 Seconds, 1 Base DMG, +5% Max HP

— +0.1 HP Every 3 Seconds, 1 Base DMG, +5% Max HP Healing Bow — +0.1 HP Every 3 Seconds, 1 Base DMG, +5% Max HP

C Tier Lost Souls Weapons

Iron Sword — 1 Base DMG

— 1 Base DMG Iron Bow — 1 Base DMG

— 1 Base DMG Basic Sword — 1 Base DMG

— 1 Base DMG Basic Bow — 1 Base DMG

Well, that does it for our tier list of all weapons and characters in Lost Souls. To get tier lists for other popular Roblox experiences, including Devas of Creation, Anime Vanguards, and Meme Sea, be sure to bookmark Twinfinite.

