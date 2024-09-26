Skibidi Toilet Battle Trello Link (September 2024)

If you’ve been playing the only authorized Skibidi Toilet game, then you might be wanting more information about it. Let’s find out, then, if there is a Skibidi Toilet Battle Trello link and if you can actually access the board and find resources on how the game works.

What Is the Skibidi Toilet Battle Trello Link?

At the time of writing, there seems to be no Skibidi Toilet Battle Trello board.

The game only launched a few weeks ago, so we believe it is only a matter of time before the developers (or the fans themselves) go ahead and create one. We will update this guide with the link when that happens.

We cannot even link a wiki board as there does not seem to be one either. Again, we would not be surprised if one is created very soon, as the game seems to be popular enough. In the meantime, you can follow the YouTube channel of the developers, for more information.

Image source: Roblox via Twinfinite

Skibidi Toilet Battle Discord Link

At the moment, there are about 1,000 members on the official Skibidi Toilet Battle Discord server, but it is still the perfect starting point for everything you might need about the game. Not only can you connect with fellow players to learn new tricks, but you can also give suggestions to the developers and report any bugs that you might have found.

You can also find all the latest codes, information on releases and patches, and a good deal of information. Just join the server, and you’ll never miss out on anything again.

