A Menacing Timeline Trello Link (September 2024)

If you want help playing this Roblox experience, then you’ll definitely want the A Menacing Timeline Trello link. On the board, you will find all the most useful information on the game, covering the basic mechanics, items, and specs. Keep reading to find out how to access it.

Recommended Videos

A Menacing Timeline Trello Link

Click here to access the A Menacing Timeline Trello board. The board was last checked to be online and working on September 2, 2024.

At the moment of writing, the board is public. This means that you are free to access it without needing a Trello account. Should you wish to create one, you can add the A Menacing Timeline Trello board to your dashboard for quick access.

What Is On The A Menacing Timeline Trello Board?

The board contains a treasure trove of information on the game, starting from explaining the basic mechanics, plus an item tier list, how specs and stands work, and even a quick recap on the Dragon Ball series, if you’re not up to speed.

Moving on, you can find columns on the items you can find in the game, with each card explaining how often the items spawn and how to get them. Then, the Arrow Stands and Evolved stands will explain how to obtain such stands as Magicians Red and The World Requiem, along with detailed stats on each of them.

Image Source: Trello via Twinfinite

After those columns, you can find details on the bosses and NPCs. Cards on bosses such as Simon will give you exhaustive details on each one, along with tactics on how to defeat them and a little backstory. More important are the Spec NPCs, which can be used to obtain specific items. The board will explain how to do it and which items you need.

Finally, you can also find details on the maps and some specific locations that might be useful. The board is still under construction and is constantly updated, so check back often to find new information that you can use.

That’s it for our A Menacing Timeline Trello link. For more information on other Roblox adventures, check out our articles on the Pirates Destiny Trello link and Cursed Seas Trello link.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy