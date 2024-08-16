Cursed Seas Trello Link (August 2024)

Looking for the Cursed Seas Trello link? This Roblox game from Bracting is one of the most sweeping seafaring experiences on the entire platform. You commandeer your own ship, parrying against enemies and vying to rule the seas. If you’re finding it slightly intimidating to start off with, checking the Trello board is a great idea.

What Is the Cursed Seas Trello Link?

Click here for the Cursed Seas Trello link. It was last confirmed as working on August 15, 2024.

Once you click that link and load up, you’ll get instant access to the entirety of the Cursed Seas Trello. There’s no need to sign up for a Trello account, but if you have one you can add it to your favorites by pressing the star icon.

If you don’t have a Trello account, we’d recommend that you bookmark this page. Since Trello boards can occasionally go down without any prior warning, we’ll ensure the link above is always the most recent one.

Image Source: Trello via Twinfinite

What Is on the Cursed Seas Trello?

As you’d expect from a Roblox game’s Trello, the Cursed Seas board is full of information pertaining to the game, effectively acting as an archive on the game.

The first four columns primarily outline meta information you’ll require when diving into the game for the first time. This includes the controls, links to social platforms, explanations of game mechanics, and a breakdown of the UI.

From there, you get into more of the granular columns that’ll help you decide the optimal build. We’d primarily recommend looking at the various fighting styles columns, where there is one for each style in the game. They contain a look at all the skills available for each style (Katana, Greatsword, Fist, Gun, Dagger, and Blackleg), including how to get them in-game and the stat multipliers each one comes with.

After that, you’ll want to look at the various curses (effectively devil fruits that provide additional skills and attacks), equipment to wear, and NPCs to interact with.

