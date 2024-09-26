Lost Souls Trello Link (September 2024)

Lost Souls is Hidden Studios’ newly released Roblox experience inspired by the anime Bleach. It features many recognizable characters and even allows you to battle Hollows and Soul Reapers alike. However, as a beginner you may be having a tough time wrapping your head around everything Lost Souls has to offer. To avoid getting lost trying to understand Lost Souls, you will want to access the Lost Souls Trello link.

What is the Lost Souls Trello Link?

Since the game is currently in its very early stages, it does not have a Trello board yet.

Fortunately, we have confirmation from the Hidden Studios’ Discord server that the developers are currently working to release an official Trello board within the next week. We’ll make sure to update this page with the Trello link as soon as this board is released.

What is the Lost Souls Discord Link?

For the latest on when the Lost Souls Trello board will be coming out, join the Hidden Studios’ Discord. In the meantime, you can also turn to the Lost Souls Fandom Wiki for guides. The Lost Souls Discord is currently the best place to get information on the game and learn from fellow players while also getting official updates from the developers.

What Will Be On the Lost Souls Trello?

The Trello board for Lost Souls will likely contain all sorts of information that will help you progress more smoothly in the game. Similar to the wiki, it will list out the game’s characters, weapons, enemies, maps, and mechanics. We can also expect an FAQ section that will answer the rapidly growing community’s burning questions, too.

Besides this, if Hidden Studios takes a page out of other Trello board for Control Army, they will most probably add a bunch of how-to’s and item locations to help players get their footing early in the game. You also won’t have to worry about missing the latest Lost Souls codes, as new ones will surely be added to the Trello board whenever they’re released.

All of this means that players can look forward to collecting a ton of Potions, Coins, and Soul Crystals next week, so keep checking this page for updates on the Lost Souls Trello link.

